The Economics of Communication
1st Edition
A Selected Bibliography with Abstracts
Description
The Economics of Communication: A Selected Bibliography with Abstracts lists several texts that focus on economics of communication. The book also provides description of every text. The texts are organized according to section. The first section contains texts that discuss the definition of the information/communications aspect of the economy, while the second section deals with various communication industries. Section 3 contains texts that provide economic analysis of some aspects of communications. The fourth section deals with the impact of communications on economic systems, while the fifth section contains texts about international exchange of communications goods and services. The last section contains texts that discuss some political implication of the economics of communication. The book will appeal to readers, professionals, and researchers who are concerned with several issues pertaining to economics and communications.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Foreword
Introduction
List of Abbreviations
Section 1 - Definitions: Economics of Communication; Information/Communication Sector
Section 2 - Economic Descriptions of Communications Industries
Section 3 - Economic Analysis of Communications
A. General
B. Competition/Monopoly Issues
C. Other Regulatory Aspects
D. Demand Studies
E. Pricing Studies
F. Financing
G. Approaches to Resource Allocation
H. Production Functions/Productivity/Economies of Scale
I . Future of Communications
Section 4 - Impact of Communications on Economic Systems
Section 5 - International Exchange of Communication Goods/Services
Section 6 - Social/Political Implications of Communication Economies
Author Index
Subject Index
