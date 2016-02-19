The Economics of Communication - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080263250, 9781483147895

The Economics of Communication

1st Edition

A Selected Bibliography with Abstracts

Authors: Karen P. Middleton Meheroo Jussawalla
eBook ISBN: 9781483147895
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 272
Description

The Economics of Communication: A Selected Bibliography with Abstracts lists several texts that focus on economics of communication. The book also provides description of every text. The texts are organized according to section. The first section contains texts that discuss the definition of the information/communications aspect of the economy, while the second section deals with various communication industries. Section 3 contains texts that provide economic analysis of some aspects of communications. The fourth section deals with the impact of communications on economic systems, while the fifth section contains texts about international exchange of communications goods and services. The last section contains texts that discuss some political implication of the economics of communication. The book will appeal to readers, professionals, and researchers who are concerned with several issues pertaining to economics and communications.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Foreword

Introduction

List of Abbreviations

Section 1 - Definitions: Economics of Communication; Information/Communication Sector

Section 2 - Economic Descriptions of Communications Industries

Section 3 - Economic Analysis of Communications

A. General

B. Competition/Monopoly Issues

C. Other Regulatory Aspects

D. Demand Studies

E. Pricing Studies

F. Financing

G. Approaches to Resource Allocation

H. Production Functions/Productivity/Economies of Scale

I . Future of Communications

Section 4 - Impact of Communications on Economic Systems

Section 5 - International Exchange of Communication Goods/Services

Section 6 - Social/Political Implications of Communication Economies

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Authors

