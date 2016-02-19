The Economics of Communication: A Selected Bibliography with Abstracts lists several texts that focus on economics of communication. The book also provides description of every text. The texts are organized according to section. The first section contains texts that discuss the definition of the information/communications aspect of the economy, while the second section deals with various communication industries. Section 3 contains texts that provide economic analysis of some aspects of communications. The fourth section deals with the impact of communications on economic systems, while the fifth section contains texts about international exchange of communications goods and services. The last section contains texts that discuss some political implication of the economics of communication. The book will appeal to readers, professionals, and researchers who are concerned with several issues pertaining to economics and communications.