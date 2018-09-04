The Economics and Politics of China’s Energy Security Transition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128151525, 9780128151532

The Economics and Politics of China’s Energy Security Transition

1st Edition

Authors: Hongtu Zhao
eBook ISBN: 9780128151532
Paperback ISBN: 9780128151525
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th September 2018
Page Count: 394
The Economics and Politics of China’s Energy Security Transition clarifies China’s energy and foreign policies through a comprehensive examination of energy sources, providing an insider’s unique perspective for assessing China’s energy policies. China’s historic decline in coal consumption since 2013-2014 and a plateauing of its carbon dioxide emissions have given China an unprecedented opportunity to decarbonize while growing its economy. In response to global questions about China’s institutional, administrative, and political challenges and risks, this book provides the answers that everyone is asking.

  • Provides a rare assessment of China’s energy policies and reveals insights into the Chinese government
  • Devotes attention to issues of global energy governance and energy sanctions
  • Includes data and reference content suitable for researchers in economics, sustainability, energy policy, geopolitics and political science

Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals working in energy economics and in China economics studies

  1. Will Resources Be Exhausted?-“Infinite” Supply of Finite Resources
    2. “Resource War”: Will Mankind Fight for Resources?
    3. Resource Contention: Resource Control or Market Competition?
    4. Energy Crisis: “Natural Disaster” and “Man-Made Calamity”
    5. Energy Security: From Energy Independence to Energy Interdependence
    6. Energy Diplomacy: From “Bilateral Diplomacy” to “Global Energy Governance”
    7. Energy: The “Achilles’ Heel” of China?
    8. Overseas Investment: “Going-Out” Not Equal to “Taking-Back”
    9. Maritime Transportation Security: “Malacca Dilemma” and “Strings of Pearls”
    10. “China Energy Threat Theory”: Strategic Mutual Suspicion and Interaction
    11. China’s Energy Strategy: From “Self-Reliance” to “Energy Revolution”
    12. Climate Change and Sustainable Development
    13. International Energy Transformation: Bright Future and Tortuous Road
    14. “Beautiful China”: “Chinese Dream” of Green Development

About the Author

Hongtu Zhao

Dr. Hongtu Zhao, a research professor at Institute of World Economic Studies, part of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), specializes in the study of energy and resource issues. His current field of study also encompasses global warming, unconventional security, and international political economics. A former visiting scholar in University of Wisconsin-Madison and Energy Charter Secretariat (located in Brussels), he has written and co-written several books, such as The Grand Chessboard of Global Energy and A Survey of International Strategic Resources.

China Institute of Contermporary International Relations

"China’s adoption of new energy policies is shaping the global demand of fossil fuels. The book presents rich insights into China’s energy security dilemmas, politics, economics and the institutional mechanisms of an energy transition. A must-read book for energy strategists." --Commander (Dr.) Kapil Narula (Ret.), Indian Navy

