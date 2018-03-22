The Economics and Econometrics of the Energy-Growth Nexus

"This book provides an excellent modern treatment of the modelling and analysis of the energy-growth nexus. Every chapter is a must read. This book belongs on the bookshelf of anyone interested in the energy-growth nexus." --Perry Sadorsky, York University

"There has been a considerable work in the area of the energy-growth nexus, and the present volume offers a roadmap of the field. It provides an essential resource that will help researchers address questions about their energy-growth projects before they begin and as they develop them. I am confident that it will become an indispensable part of the tool kit of every researcher who works in this important and fast expanding field." --Thanasis Stengos, University of Guelph

"A must-read primer on the energy-growth nexus (EGN). The book has two complementary parts that are well considered and organized. It first questions traditional economic theory and sketches a thought provoking path for a new approach. Then it presents innovative and robust panel and time series econometrics models of EGN. Prominent international scholars synthesize their knowledge and experience to incorporate worldwide challenges such as GHG emissions, food security, and political economy into the EGN. Each part provides important policy implications and future research recommendations. This book will be a valuable reference for students and scholars of energy economics, and a valuable guide for policy makers and practitioners." --Ugur Soytas, Middle East Technical University