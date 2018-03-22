The Economics and Econometrics of the Energy-Growth Nexus
1st Edition
Description
The Economics and Econometrics of the Energy-Growth Nexus recognizes that research in the energy-growth nexus field is heterogeneous and controversial. To make studies in the field as comparable as possible, chapters cover aggregate energy and disaggregate energy consumption and single country and multiple country analysis. As a foundational resource that helps researchers answer fundamental questions about their energy-growth projects, it combines theory and practice to classify and summarize the literature and explain the econometrics of the energy-growth nexus. The book provides order and guidance, enabling researchers to feel confident that they are adhering to widely accepted assumptions and procedures.
Key Features
- Provides guidance about selecting and implementing econometric tools and interpreting empirical findings
- Equips researchers to get clearer pictures of the most robust relationships between variables
- Covers up-to-date empirical and econometric methods
- Combines theory and practice to classify and summarize the literature and explain the econometrics of the energy-growth nexus
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers working in energy economics, economic growth, and econometrics
Table of Contents
PART 1: The Economics of the Energy-Growth Nexus
1. The Energy-Growth Nexus: History, Development, and New Challenges
2. Disaggregation in the Energy-Growth Nexus: An Indicative Literature Review
3. On the Dynamics of Renewable Energy Consumption (Aggregated and Disaggregated) and Economic Growth: An Approach by Energy Sources
4. The Role of Potential Factors/Actors and Regime Switching Modeling
5. Critical Issues to Be Answered in the Energy-Growth Nexus Research Field
PART 2: The Econometrics of the Energy-Growth Nexus
6. Practical Issues on Energy-Growth Nexus Data and Variable Selection with Bayesian Analysis
7. Current Issues in Time-Series Analysis for the Energy-Growth Nexus; Asymmetries and Nonlinearities Case Study: Pakistan
8. Panel Data Analysis in the Energy-Growth Nexus
9. Testing for Causality: A Survey of the Current Literature
10. Simultaneous Equations Modeling in the Energy-Growth Nexus
11. The Energy-Growth Nexus Checklist for Authors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 22nd March 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128127469
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128127476
About the Editor
Angeliki Menegaki
Angeliki N.Menegaki is an Associate Professor of Economices in TEI STEREAS ELLADAS University of Applied Sciences. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Stirling (Scotland) in 2006. Currently she is also an adjunct professor at the Hellenic Open University, teaching economic theory and policy. She has served as the regional Manager in Organismos Georgikon Asfaliseon, Eastern Macedonia & Thrace. During the past, she has served as adjunct lecturer in Democritus University of Thrace, the Technological University of Crete and has also gained professional experience in the Greek corporate banking sector. She has published more than 30 papers, most of them in the energy-growth nexus field and has an H-index=11 with 570 citations (Author ID in Scopus is 16053108400). She is a member of the editorial Board in the Journal of Renewable Energy where she has also been awarded the Best Reviewer Award for the years 2014 and 2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
AGRICULTURAL UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS, Greece
Reviews
"This book provides an excellent modern treatment of the modelling and analysis of the energy-growth nexus. Every chapter is a must read. This book belongs on the bookshelf of anyone interested in the energy-growth nexus." --Perry Sadorsky, York University
"There has been a considerable work in the area of the energy-growth nexus, and the present volume offers a roadmap of the field. It provides an essential resource that will help researchers address questions about their energy-growth projects before they begin and as they develop them. I am confident that it will become an indispensable part of the tool kit of every researcher who works in this important and fast expanding field." --Thanasis Stengos, University of Guelph
"A must-read primer on the energy-growth nexus (EGN). The book has two complementary parts that are well considered and organized. It first questions traditional economic theory and sketches a thought provoking path for a new approach. Then it presents innovative and robust panel and time series econometrics models of EGN. Prominent international scholars synthesize their knowledge and experience to incorporate worldwide challenges such as GHG emissions, food security, and political economy into the EGN. Each part provides important policy implications and future research recommendations. This book will be a valuable reference for students and scholars of energy economics, and a valuable guide for policy makers and practitioners." --Ugur Soytas, Middle East Technical University