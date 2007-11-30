The Economic Relations Between Asia and Europe
1st Edition
Organisation, Trade and Investment
Table of Contents
Part 1 Trade and other macroeconomic issues: The difference between MNCs and local firms when facing an economic crisis: an exploratory view of the Indonesian economic crisis; China’s foreign trade strategy: targeting the European Union; Inward direct investments in ASEAN: the case of Finnish investments and trade in Malaysia; Does the PER effect exist in the Japanese market? Part 2 Ownership and control: The impact of investment policy liberalisation on the ownership strategies of Nordic investors in South Korea; Equity ownership of subsidiaries of Japanese SMEs in China: evidence from firm-level data; Management control systems of Japanese subsidiaries in China: a management accounting viewpoint. Part 3 Organisational and marketing aspects: The supplier–distributor relationship in China: is foreign leadership shaping negotiation practices? Market localisation strategy in China; Industrial purchasing behaviour and cultural diversity: a model test; Product branding in China and the role of Western companies; Market development strategies of mobile communication operators in China: a comparative analysis of China Mobile and China Unicom; Conclusions.
Description
This book looks at the new configuration taken by Asia-Europe economic relations. It is set against the background of the inclusion of China in the WTO, the growth of foreign investors from emerging Asian countries, and the economic reforms in a number of crisis-hit South East Asian economies. It is written by a number of well established European and Asian scholars from the fields of economics as well as management. The different chapters in the book highlight key contemporary issues from theoretical, conceptual and empirical perspectives.
Key Features
- Provides an account of the key contemporary issues in the area of Asia-Europe economic relations
- By its interdisciplinary (connecting management with economics), it shows how the linking of the different disciplines is essential to understand the key issues at stake in the area
- Can be used by students, researchers, as well as by practitioners
About the Editors
Bernadette Andreosso-O'Callaghan Editor
Bernadette Andreosso-O'Callaghan is Jean Monnet Professor of Economic Integration and Director of the Euro-Asia Centre, University of Limerick (Ireland).
Jean-Pascal Bassino Editor
Jean-Pascal Bassino is currently Associate Professor of Economics at Australia National University, Australia, after spending 3 years at the Maison Franco-Japonaise (Nichi-Futsu Kaikan) Tokyo, and at the Institute of Economic Research, Hitotsubashi University, Tokyo.
Sam Dzever Editor
Sam Dzever is Professor of Marketing at the Institut National des Telecommunications (INT, France).
Jacques Jaussaud Editor
Jacques Jaussaud is Professor of Management at the University of Pau (France).
