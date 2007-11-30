The Economic Relations Between Asia and Europe - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843343110, 9781780632414

The Economic Relations Between Asia and Europe

1st Edition

Organisation, Trade and Investment

Editors: Bernadette Andreosso-O'Callaghan Jean-Pascal Bassino Sam Dzever Jacques Jaussaud
eBook ISBN: 9781780632414
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843343110
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th November 2007
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Part 1 Trade and other macroeconomic issues: The difference between MNCs and local firms when facing an economic crisis: an exploratory view of the Indonesian economic crisis; China’s foreign trade strategy: targeting the European Union; Inward direct investments in ASEAN: the case of Finnish investments and trade in Malaysia; Does the PER effect exist in the Japanese market? Part 2 Ownership and control: The impact of investment policy liberalisation on the ownership strategies of Nordic investors in South Korea; Equity ownership of subsidiaries of Japanese SMEs in China: evidence from firm-level data; Management control systems of Japanese subsidiaries in China: a management accounting viewpoint. Part 3 Organisational and marketing aspects: The supplier–distributor relationship in China: is foreign leadership shaping negotiation practices? Market localisation strategy in China; Industrial purchasing behaviour and cultural diversity: a model test; Product branding in China and the role of Western companies; Market development strategies of mobile communication operators in China: a comparative analysis of China Mobile and China Unicom; Conclusions.

Description

This book looks at the new configuration taken by Asia-Europe economic relations. It is set against the background of the inclusion of China in the WTO, the growth of foreign investors from emerging Asian countries, and the economic reforms in a number of crisis-hit South East Asian economies. It is written by a number of well established European and Asian scholars from the fields of economics as well as management. The different chapters in the book highlight key contemporary issues from theoretical, conceptual and empirical perspectives.

Key Features

  • Provides an account of the key contemporary issues in the area of Asia-Europe economic relations
  • By its interdisciplinary (connecting management with economics), it shows how the linking of the different disciplines is essential to understand the key issues at stake in the area
  • Can be used by students, researchers, as well as by practitioners

Readership

Students, researchers, and practitioners

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632414
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843343110

About the Editors

Bernadette Andreosso-O'Callaghan Editor

Bernadette Andreosso-O'Callaghan is Jean Monnet Professor of Economic Integration and Director of the Euro-Asia Centre, University of Limerick (Ireland).

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Limerick, Ireland

Jean-Pascal Bassino Editor

Jean-Pascal Bassino is currently Associate Professor of Economics at Australia National University, Australia, after spending 3 years at the Maison Franco-Japonaise (Nichi-Futsu Kaikan) Tokyo, and at the Institute of Economic Research, Hitotsubashi University, Tokyo.

Affiliations and Expertise

Australia National University, Australia

Sam Dzever Editor

Sam Dzever is Professor of Marketing at the Institut National des Telecommunications (INT, France).

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut National des Telecommunications

Jacques Jaussaud Editor

Jacques Jaussaud is Professor of Management at the University of Pau (France).

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pau, France

