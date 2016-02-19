The Ecology of Social Behavior
The chapters in this book discuss and summarize the ecological factors affecting and effecting the formation of animal social groups and thereby address one of the central issues confronting researchers and students in sociobiology. The objectives are to review what is known about the impact of ecological factors in the formation and maintenance of social groups. Numerous examples have been drawn from a variety of phyla.
Upper-level undergraduate and graduate students in animal behavior, zoologists, ecologists, anthropologists, and psychologists interested in sociality.
Introduction. C.N. Slobodchikoff and W.M. Shields, Ecological Trade-Offs and Social Behavior. Theory of Ecological Interactions. C.N. Slobodchikoff and W.C. Schulz, Cooperation, Aggression, and the Evolution of Social Behavior. L.-A. Giraldeau, The Stable Group and the Determinants of Foraging Group Size. G.W. Barlow, Monogamy in Relation to Resources. Ecology of Social Mammals. P.S. Rodman, Resources and Group Sizes of Primates. P.M. Waser, Resources, Philopatry, and Social Interactions among Mammals. K.B. Armitage, Resources and Social Organization of Ground-Dwelling Squirrels. J. Berger, Social Systems, Resources, and Phylogenetic Inertia: An Experimental Test and Its Limitations. Ecology of Social Birds. W.M. Shields, J.R. Crook, M.L. Hebblethwaite, and S.S. Wiles-Ehmann, Ideal Free Coloniality in the Swallows. J.D. Ligon and S.H. Ligon, Territory Quality: Key Determinant of Fitness in the Group-Living Green Woodhoopoe. J.M. Marzluff and R.P. Balda, Resource and Climatic Variability: Influences on Sociality of Two Southwestern Corvids. B. Heinrich, Food Sharing in the Raven, Corvus corax. Ecology of Social Arthropods. G.B. Pollock and S.W. Rissing, Social Competition under Mandatory Group Life. J.Y. Gautier, P. Deleporte, and C. Rivault, Relationships between Ecology and Social Behavior in Cockroaches. G.W. Uetz, Risk Sensitivity and Foraging in Colonial Spiders. T.G. Myles, Resource Inheritance in Social Evolution from Termites to Man. Index.
- 424
- English
- © Academic Press 1988
- 28th May 1988
- Academic Press
- 9780323137850
@qu:outstanding...book... @source:-- TRENDS IN ECOLOGY AND EVOLUTION