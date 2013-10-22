The Ecology of Natural Disturbance and Patch Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125545211, 9780080504957

The Ecology of Natural Disturbance and Patch Dynamics

1st Edition

Editors: Steward Pickett P. White
eBook ISBN: 9780080504957
Paperback ISBN: 9780125545211
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 472
Description

Ecologists are aware of the importance of natural dynamics in ecosystems. Historically, the focus has been on the development in succession of equilibrium communities, which has generated an understanding of the composition and functioning of ecosystems. Recently, many have focused on the processes of disturbances and the evolutionary significance of such events. This shifted emphasis has inspired studies in diverse systems. The phrase "patch dynamics" (Thompson, 1978) describes their common focus.

The Ecology of Natural Disturbance and Patch Dynamics brings together the findings and ideas of those studying varied systems, presenting a synthesis of diverse individual contributions.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Patch Dynamics in Nature. Adaptations of Plants and Animals in a Patch Dynamic Setting. Implications of Patch Dynamics for the Organization of Communities and the Functioning of Ecosystems. Synthesis.

Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080504957
Paperback ISBN:
9780125545211

About the Editor

Steward Pickett

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Ecosystem Studies, Millbrook, New York, U.S.A.

P. White

Affiliations and Expertise

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Twin Creeks Area, Gatlinburg, Tennessee and University of Tennessee, Knoxville, U.S.A.

