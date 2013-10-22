The Ecology of Natural Disturbance and Patch Dynamics
1st Edition
Description
Ecologists are aware of the importance of natural dynamics in ecosystems. Historically, the focus has been on the development in succession of equilibrium communities, which has generated an understanding of the composition and functioning of ecosystems. Recently, many have focused on the processes of disturbances and the evolutionary significance of such events. This shifted emphasis has inspired studies in diverse systems. The phrase "patch dynamics" (Thompson, 1978) describes their common focus.
The Ecology of Natural Disturbance and Patch Dynamics brings together the findings and ideas of those studying varied systems, presenting a synthesis of diverse individual contributions.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Patch Dynamics in Nature. Adaptations of Plants and Animals in a Patch Dynamic Setting. Implications of Patch Dynamics for the Organization of Communities and the Functioning of Ecosystems. Synthesis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080504957
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780125545211
About the Editor
Steward Pickett
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Ecosystem Studies, Millbrook, New York, U.S.A.
P. White
Affiliations and Expertise
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Twin Creeks Area, Gatlinburg, Tennessee and University of Tennessee, Knoxville, U.S.A.