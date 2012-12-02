The Ecology of Natural Disturbance and Patch Dynamics
1st Edition
Description
The Ecology of Natural Disturbance and Patch Dynamics brings together the findings and ideas of researchers studying such varied systems as marine invertebrate communities; grasslands; and boreal, temperate, and tropical forests. The primary goal is to present a synthesis of diverse individual contributions.
The book is divided into three main sections: (1) examples of patch dynamics in diverse systems; (2) adaptations of organisms and evolution of populations in patch dynamic environments; and (3) implications of patch dynamics for the organization of communities and the functioning of ecosystems. This approach demonstrates the commonality of disturbance-generated phenomena over a wide range of scales and levels of organization, and thus validates the broad applicability of the patch dynamic viewpoint. The book presents a framework that can stimulate the generation of explicit hypotheses and theory and forms an alternative to equilibrium concepts of the evolution of populations, composition of communities, and functioning of ecosystems.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I Introduction
1 Natural Disturbance and Patch Dynamics: An Introduction
I. The Dynamics of Biological Systems
II. Definitions: Patch Dynamics, Perturbation, and Disturbance
III. Natural Disturbance: The Patch Dynamics Perspective
Part II Patch Dynamics in Nature
2 Disturbance Regimes in Temperate Forests
I. Introduction
II. Components of a Disturbance Regime for Forests
III. Natural Disturbance Regimes for Specific Temperate Forests
IV. Artificial Disturbance Regimes
V. Summary
Recommended Readings
3 Stand Dynamics in Chilean Nothofagus Forests
I. Introduction
II. The Chilean Lake District
III. Patch Dynamics
IV. Conclusions
Recommended Readings
4 Treefalls, Regrowth, and Community Structure in Tropical Forests
I. Introduction
II. Treefall Regimes
III. Regeneration Behavior
IV. Regrowth
V. Community Structure
VI. Conclusions
5 Gap Processes and Large-Scale Disturbances in Sand Prairies
I. Introduction
II. Perspectives on Grassland Disturbances
III. A Southwestern Wisconsin Case Study: The Spring Green Sand Prairie
IV. Discussion: Disturbance Scale, Return Times, and Predictability in Grasslands
Recommended Readings
6 Shrubland Fire Regimes and Their Evolutionary Consequences
I. Introduction
II. Fire Regimes and Their Control
III. Environmental Responses to Burning
IV. Plant Adaptations to Fire in Shrublands
V. Community Responses to Burning
7 Disturbance and Patch Dynamics on Rocky Intertidal Shores
I. Introduction
II. Kinds of Open Space Produced by Disturbance
III. Characteristics of the Disturbance Regime
IV. Modes of Patch Colonization
V. Responses of Mobile Consumers to Patch Characteristics
VI. Within-Patch Dynamics
VII. Regional Persistence of Fugitive Species
VIII. Concluding Remarks
Recommended Readings
8 Disturbance and Patch Dynamics of Subtidal Marine Animals on Hard Substrata
I. Introduction
II. Examples of the Patch Dynamics of Subtidal Communities
III. Discussion
9 Disturbance and Vertebrates: An Integrative Perspective
I. Introduction
II. The Complexity of Disturbances in Vertebrate Communities: An Example from the Everglades
III. Disturbance as Considered by Ecologists
IV. Disturbance and Vertebrate Adaptations
V. Study of Vertebrate Adaptations in the Context of Disturbance
VI. Synthesis
Recommended Readings
10 Vertebrate Responses to Environmental Patchiness in Arid and Semiarid Ecosystems
I. Introduction
II. Patchiness in Arid Environments
III. Environmental Patchiness and Individuals
IV. Patches and Populations
V. Patches and Community Structure
VI. Vertebrates as Patch Producers
VII. Habitat Fragmentation
VIII. Concluding Caution
Part III Adaptations of Plants and Animals in a Patch Dynamic Setting
11 The Response of Woody Plants to Disturbance: Patterns of Establishment and Growth
I. Introduction
II. Natural Disturbance and Resource Availability
III. Establishment of Woody Plants Following Disturbance
IV. Growth and Resource Use by Woody Plants Following Disturbance
V. Discussion
Recommended Readings
12 Responses of Forest Herbs to Canopy Gaps
I. Introduction
II. Gap Environment
III. Responses to the Environment
IV. Herb Responses to Gaps
V. Constraints on Herb Responses
VI. Conclusions
Recommended Readings
13 Adaptations of Insects to Disturbance
I. Introduction
II. Factors Influencing Insect Responses to Disturbance
III. Insect Propagation of Disturbance Effects
IV. Insects as Regulators of Ecosystem Productivity
V. Conclusions
Recommended Readings
14 Within-Patch Dynamics of Life Histories, Populations, and Interactions: Selection over Time in Small Spaces
I. Introduction
II. Within-Patch Dynamics, Life Histories, and Selection
III. Ecological Genetics of Within-Patch Structure and Dynamics
IV. Ecological Genetics and the Within-Patch Dynamics of Interactions
V. Conclusions
15 Animal Population Genetics and Disturbance: The Effects of Local Extinctions and Recolonizations on Heterozygosity and Fitness
I. Introduction
II. Natural Disturbance and Genetic Drift
III. Genetic Drift and Heterozygosity
IV. Heterozygosity and Fitness
V. Natural Disturbances and Poeciliopsis Populations
VI. Breeding Systems and Patch Dynamics
VII. Local Fitness and Competition
VIII. Long-Term Processes: The Shifting Balance
Recommended Readings
16 Plant Population Genetics and Evolution in Disturbed Environments
I. Introduction
II. Linking Population Ecology to Population Genetic Theory
III. Genetics of Colonizing Plant Species
IV. Models of Genetic Variation in Patchily Distributed Species
V. Genetic Variation: Observation in Plant Populations
VI. Variation, Selection, and Adaptation
VII. Summary
Recommended Readings
Part IV Implications of Patch Dynamics for the Organization of Communities and the Functioning of Ecosystems
17 Disturbance-Mediated Coexistence of Species
I. Introduction
II. Patches and Landscapes
III. Characteristics of Disturbances
IV. Ecosystem Resilience
V. The Role of Propagule Dispersal in Community Structure
VI. Conclusions
18 Community Turnover and Ecosystem Nutrient Dynamics
I. Introduction
II. Nutrient Cycling within a Patch
III. Patch Size and Nutrient Dynamics
IV. Effects on Watershed-Level Nutrient Dynamics
19 Natural Disturbance and Ecosystem Energetics
I. Introduction
II. Ecosystem Changes during Stand Development
III. Conclusion—Disturbance, Energetics, and Resource Management
IV. Summary
Recommended Readings
20 Modeling Forest Landscapes and the Role of Disturbance in Ecosystems and Communities
I. Introduction
II. Forest Dynamics Models
III. Gap Models
IV. A Model of Animal Response to Disturbance
V. Concluding Remarks
Part V Synthesis
21 Patch Dynamics: A Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. The Importance of Disturbance
III. Toward a Theory of Disturbance
IV. Conclusion
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 10th June 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138932