The Ecological Transition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080178684, 9781483136417

The Ecological Transition

1st Edition

Cultural Anthropology and Human Adaptation

Authors: John W. Bennett
Editors: Cyril S. Belshaw
eBook ISBN: 9781483136417
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 388
Description

The Ecological Transition studies the relationships between humans and the physical environment. It also assesses some converging approaches in cultural anthropology, including cultural ecology, economic anthropology, social exchange, and behavioral adaptation.

Comprised of ten chapters, this book focuses on ecological transition, which refers to the process by which humans incorporate nature into society. It discusses how to formulate a policy-oriented cultural ecology and looks at the ecological transition as material evolution and as a problem of equilibrium. The succeeding chapters review some of the contributions of cultural ecology, including its successes and failures. Finally, the book examines the concept of adaptive and maladaptive actions in human ecology.

This book is useful for anthropologists who are interested in cultural-ecological research and its implications in public policy.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Prologue: Images of Man and Nature

Chapter 2 Culture, Ecology, and Social Policy

Chapter 3 Human Ecology and Cultural Ecology

Chapter 4 System, Ecosystem, and Social System

Chapter 5 The Ecological Transition: From Equilibrium to Disequilibrium

Chapter 6 Culture and Ecology: The Use of Biological Concepts

Chapter 7 Culture and Ecology: Culture as the Master Variable

Chapter 8 Adaptation and Human Behavior

Chapter 9 Adaptation as Social Process

Chapter 10 Epilogue: Ecology, Culture, and Anthropology

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136417

About the Author

John W. Bennett

About the Editor

Cyril S. Belshaw

