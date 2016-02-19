The Ecological Transition
1st Edition
Cultural Anthropology and Human Adaptation
Description
The Ecological Transition studies the relationships between humans and the physical environment. It also assesses some converging approaches in cultural anthropology, including cultural ecology, economic anthropology, social exchange, and behavioral adaptation.
Comprised of ten chapters, this book focuses on ecological transition, which refers to the process by which humans incorporate nature into society. It discusses how to formulate a policy-oriented cultural ecology and looks at the ecological transition as material evolution and as a problem of equilibrium. The succeeding chapters review some of the contributions of cultural ecology, including its successes and failures. Finally, the book examines the concept of adaptive and maladaptive actions in human ecology.
This book is useful for anthropologists who are interested in cultural-ecological research and its implications in public policy.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Prologue: Images of Man and Nature
Chapter 2 Culture, Ecology, and Social Policy
Chapter 3 Human Ecology and Cultural Ecology
Chapter 4 System, Ecosystem, and Social System
Chapter 5 The Ecological Transition: From Equilibrium to Disequilibrium
Chapter 6 Culture and Ecology: The Use of Biological Concepts
Chapter 7 Culture and Ecology: Culture as the Master Variable
Chapter 8 Adaptation and Human Behavior
Chapter 9 Adaptation as Social Process
Chapter 10 Epilogue: Ecology, Culture, and Anthropology
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483136417