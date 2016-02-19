The Ecological Transition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080178677, 9781483187266

The Ecological Transition

1st Edition

Cultural Anthropology and Human Adaptation

Authors: John W. Bennett
Editors: Cyril S. Belshaw
eBook ISBN: 9781483187266
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 388
Description

The Ecological Transition: Cultural Anthropology and Human Adaptation covers various concerns about human interaction with the physical environment. The title tackles how social factors are implicated in human-nature interrelationships. The text first details the concept of ecological transition, and then proceeds to discussing the interrelationship between culture, ecology, and social policy. Next, the selection deals with human ecology and cultural ecology. Chapter 4 covers system, ecosystem, and social system. The text also talks about the ecological transition, along with the culture-ecology relationship. The eighth chapter tackles adaptation and human behavior, while the ninth chapter covers adaptation as a social process. The book will be of great interest to behavioral scientists, sociologists, and anthropologists.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Prologue: Images of Man and Nature

2 Culture, Ecology, and Social Policy

3 Human Ecology and Cultural Ecology

4 System, Ecosystem, and Social System

5 The Ecological Transition: From Equilibrium to Disequilibrium

6 Culture and Ecology: The Use of Biological Concepts

7 Culture and Ecology: Culture as the Master Variable

8 Adaptation and Human Behavior

9 Adaptation as Social Process

10 Epilogue: Ecology, Culture, and Anthropology

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483187266

