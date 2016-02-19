The Ecological Transition: Cultural Anthropology and Human Adaptation covers various concerns about human interaction with the physical environment. The title tackles how social factors are implicated in human-nature interrelationships. The text first details the concept of ecological transition, and then proceeds to discussing the interrelationship between culture, ecology, and social policy. Next, the selection deals with human ecology and cultural ecology. Chapter 4 covers system, ecosystem, and social system. The text also talks about the ecological transition, along with the culture-ecology relationship. The eighth chapter tackles adaptation and human behavior, while the ninth chapter covers adaptation as a social process. The book will be of great interest to behavioral scientists, sociologists, and anthropologists.