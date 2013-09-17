For forty years The ECG Made Easy has been regarded as one of best introductory guides to the ECG. With over half a million sales and translations into a dozen languages, this book, hailed by the British Medical Journal as a "medical classic", has been a favourite of generations of medical students and nurses. It directs users of the electrocardiogram to straightforward and accurate identification of normal and abnormal ECG patterns. With the emphasis throughout on simplicity and practical application, this Eighth Edition will prove invaluable to all medical and health care staff who require clear, basic knowledge about the ECG.

This famous book encourages the reader to accept that the ECG is easy to understand and that its use is just a natural extension of taking the patient’s history and performing a physical examination.