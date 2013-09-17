The ECG Made Easy
8th Edition
Table of Contents
The basics of the ECG
- What the ECG is about
- Conduction and its problems
- The rhythm of the heart
- Abnormalities of P waves, QRS complexes and T waves
Making the most of the ECG
- The ECG in healthy subjects
- The ECG in patients with chest pain and breathlessness
- The ECG in patients with palpitations and syncope
- Now test yourself
Description
For forty years The ECG Made Easy has been regarded as one of best introductory guides to the ECG. With over half a million sales and translations into a dozen languages, this book, hailed by the British Medical Journal as a "medical classic", has been a favourite of generations of medical students and nurses. It directs users of the electrocardiogram to straightforward and accurate identification of normal and abnormal ECG patterns. With the emphasis throughout on simplicity and practical application, this Eighth Edition will prove invaluable to all medical and health care staff who require clear, basic knowledge about the ECG.
This famous book encourages the reader to accept that the ECG is easy to understand and that its use is just a natural extension of taking the patient’s history and performing a physical examination.
Key Features
- A practical and highly informative guide to a difficult subject.
- Provides a full understanding of the ECG in the diagnosis and management of abnormal cardiac rhythms.
- Emphasises the role of the full 12 lead ECG with realistic reproduction of recordings.
- The unique page size allows presentation of all 12-lead ECGs across a single page for clarity.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 17th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052439
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056925
About the Authors
John Hampton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Cardiology, University of Nottingham, Nottingham, UK