The ECG In Practice
6th Edition
Authors: John Hampton
Paperback ISBN: 9780702046445
eBook ISBN: 9780702052446
eBook ISBN: 9780702056932
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 17th September 2013
Page Count: 376
Description
"…A significant resource of information for medical students and junior medical staff, as well as for those wishing to refresh their knowledge." By Perfusion, Apr 2015
Key Features
- Clinically-orientated with a quick reference list of cardiovascular conditions
- Builds on the basic knowledge outlined in the classic ECG Made Easy
- Emphasises the individuality of every ECG and uses full 12-lead ECG recordings to provide a realistic reproduction of the clinical environment.
- The unique page size allows presentation of all 12-lead ECGs across a single page for clarity.
- Each chapter begins with a brief account of the relevant history and examination and ends with a short account of what might be done once the ECG has been interpreted.
Table of Contents
- The ECG in healthy people
- The ECG in patients with palpitations and syncope: between attacks
- The ECG when the patient has a tachycardia
- The ECG when the patient has a bradycardia
- The ECG in patients with chest pain
- The ECG in patients with breathlessness
- The effect of other conditions on the ECG
- Conclusions: four steps to making the most of the ECG
Details
About the Author
John Hampton
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Cardiology, University of Nottingham, Nottingham, UK
