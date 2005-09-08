The ECG in Emergency Decision Making - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416002598

The ECG in Emergency Decision Making

2nd Edition

Authors: Hein Wellens Mary Conover
Paperback ISBN: 9781416002598
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th September 2005
Page Count: 304
Description

Offering step-by-step instructions, this text describes how to use 12-lead electrocardiograms (ECGs) to make rapid and informed decisions in emergencies. It shows how to recognize the underlying mechanism of a cardiac emergency, its significance, and the best treatment. A brief outline of these steps is followed by complete, in-depth coverage.

Key Features

  • Summary boxes at the beginning of chapters give a step-by-step guide of emergency approaches
  • Clear, consistent writing and organization
  • Reflects the latest American Heart Association guidelines
  • Perforated decision making cards at the end of the book (various emergency situations) can be used for quick access in the clinical setting
  • Established, well-respected authors provide cutting-edge info that practitioners can trust
  • Reviewed by a consulting board of nationally recognized experts in the specialty area of ECG

Table of Contents

  1. Acute Myocardial Infarction
    2. ECG Identification of High-Risk Patients with Unstable Angina
    3. Wide QRS Tachycardia
    4. Narrow QRS Tachycardia
    5. Monogenic Diseases Leading to Cardiac Arrhythmias and Sudden Death
    6. Slow Atrial Rhythms
    7. Atrioventricular Block
    8. ECG Recognition of Acute Pulmonary Embolism
    9. Digitalis-Induced Emergencies
    10. Other Drug-Induced Emergencies
    11. Potassium-Related Emergencies
    12. Pacing Emergencies
    13. Prehospital Cardiac Emergencies
    Appendix 1. Emergency Axis Determination
    Appendix 2. Electrical Treatment Of Arrhythmias
    Appendix 3. Emergency Drugs

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9781416002598

About the Author

Hein Wellens

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Cardiology, University of Maastricht; Chairman, Department of Cardiology, University Hospital Maastricht; Maastricht, The Netherlands

Mary Conover

Affiliations and Expertise

Educational Director, Critical Care Conferences, Santa Cruz, CA

