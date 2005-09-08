The ECG in Emergency Decision Making
2nd Edition
Authors: Hein Wellens Mary Conover
Paperback ISBN: 9781416002598
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th September 2005
Page Count: 304
Description
Offering step-by-step instructions, this text describes how to use 12-lead electrocardiograms (ECGs) to make rapid and informed decisions in emergencies. It shows how to recognize the underlying mechanism of a cardiac emergency, its significance, and the best treatment. A brief outline of these steps is followed by complete, in-depth coverage.
Key Features
- Summary boxes at the beginning of chapters give a step-by-step guide of emergency approaches
- Clear, consistent writing and organization
- Reflects the latest American Heart Association guidelines
- Perforated decision making cards at the end of the book (various emergency situations) can be used for quick access in the clinical setting
- Established, well-respected authors provide cutting-edge info that practitioners can trust
- Reviewed by a consulting board of nationally recognized experts in the specialty area of ECG
Table of Contents
- Acute Myocardial Infarction
2. ECG Identification of High-Risk Patients with Unstable Angina
3. Wide QRS Tachycardia
4. Narrow QRS Tachycardia
5. Monogenic Diseases Leading to Cardiac Arrhythmias and Sudden Death
6. Slow Atrial Rhythms
7. Atrioventricular Block
8. ECG Recognition of Acute Pulmonary Embolism
9. Digitalis-Induced Emergencies
10. Other Drug-Induced Emergencies
11. Potassium-Related Emergencies
12. Pacing Emergencies
13. Prehospital Cardiac Emergencies
Appendix 1. Emergency Axis Determination
Appendix 2. Electrical Treatment Of Arrhythmias
Appendix 3. Emergency Drugs
About the Author
Hein Wellens
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiology, University of Maastricht; Chairman, Department of Cardiology, University Hospital Maastricht; Maastricht, The Netherlands
Mary Conover
Affiliations and Expertise
Educational Director, Critical Care Conferences, Santa Cruz, CA
