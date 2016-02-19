The Earth's Shape and Gravity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080108223, 9781483180724

The Earth's Shape and Gravity

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Geophysics Division

Authors: G. D. Garland
Editors: J. A. Jacobs J. T. Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9781483180724
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 192
Description

The Earth's Shape and Gravity focuses on the progress of the use of geophysical methods in investigating the interior of the earth and its shape.

The publication first offers information on gravity, geophysics, geodesy, and geology and gravity measurements. Discussions focus on gravity measurements and reductions, potential and equipotential surfaces, absolute and relative measurements, and gravity networks. The text then elaborates on the shape of the sea-level surface and reduction of gravity observations.

The text takes a look at gravity anomalies and structures in the earth's crust; interpretation of gravity anomalies; and gravity anomalies and the interior of the earth. Topics include general principle; direct and indirect methods; low order harmonics in the gravitational field; rock densities; ocean trenches; and sedimentary basins. The book then examines the place of gravity measurements in geophysical prospecting and tidal variations of gravity.

The manuscript is a dependable source of information for readers interested in the shape and gravity of the earth.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Gravity, Geophysics, Geodesy and Geology

Chapter 2. Gravity Measurements

Chapter 3. The Shape of the Sea-level Surface

Chapter 4. The Reduction of Gravity Observations

Chapter 5. The Interpretation of Gravity Anomalies

Chapter 6. Gravity Anomalies and the Interior of the Earth

Chapter 7. Gravity Anomalies and Structures in the Earth's Crust

Chapter 8. The Place of Gravity Measurements in Geophysical Prospecting

Chapter 9. Tidal Variation of Gravity

Appendix 1: Elements of Potential Theory

Appendix 2: Equilibrium Form of a Rotating Fluid

Appendix 3: Determination of the External Field from Satellite Observations

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483180724

