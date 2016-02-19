The Earth's Shape and Gravity focuses on the progress of the use of geophysical methods in investigating the interior of the earth and its shape.

The publication first offers information on gravity, geophysics, geodesy, and geology and gravity measurements. Discussions focus on gravity measurements and reductions, potential and equipotential surfaces, absolute and relative measurements, and gravity networks. The text then elaborates on the shape of the sea-level surface and reduction of gravity observations.

The text takes a look at gravity anomalies and structures in the earth's crust; interpretation of gravity anomalies; and gravity anomalies and the interior of the earth. Topics include general principle; direct and indirect methods; low order harmonics in the gravitational field; rock densities; ocean trenches; and sedimentary basins. The book then examines the place of gravity measurements in geophysical prospecting and tidal variations of gravity.

The manuscript is a dependable source of information for readers interested in the shape and gravity of the earth.