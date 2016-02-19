The Earth's Crust and Mantle presents the deformations of the Earth's crust, which are attributed to mantle currents. This book explores the gravity observations, which give indications about the way in which the masses in the Earth are distributed. Comprised of five chapters, this book starts with an overview of the constitution of the various parts of the Earth and mentions the densities concerned. This text then discusses the thermal behavior of the Earth as well as examines the principle of isostasy and the readjustments of isostatic equilibrium. Other chapters examine the general effects of horizontal compression of the rigid crust and the fields of positive gravity anomalies. This book discusses as well the effects of active volcanicity, which is one source of disturbances of equilibrium of the Earth. The final chapter deals with the oceanic parts of the crust. This book is a valuable resource for geologists, geophysicists, physical geographers, and physical geodesists.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter I. Introduction and Summary

Chapter II. Constitution of the Earth, Isostasy, Equilibrium, Thermal Behavior

1. Constitution of the Earth and Thermal Behavior

2. Isostasy

3. The Equilibrium Figure of the Earth and the Geodetic Problem of Deriving the Figure of the Earth from Gravity

4. The External Gravity Field of the Earth

5. Active Volcanicity a Cause of Deviations from Equilibrium

Chapter III. Crustal Phenomena and Deformations

1. General Effect of Horizontal Compression in the Crust

2. Plastic Down-Buckling of the Crust; The Origin of Geosynclines

3. Further History of the Geosynclinal Areas and their Forelands

4. Effects of Horizontal Tension in the Crust

5. Belts of Crustal Wrench Faulting Usually Accompanied by Overriding

6. The Crustal Deformation in Island-Arc Areas

7. Crustal Phenomena and Deformations in the Ocean Crust

Chapter IV Convection Currents in the Mantle

1. Arguments in Favor of Mantle Convection Currents

2. The Transition Layer between 500 and 900 km Depth in Connection with Mantle Currents

3. Spherical Harmonic Development of the Earth's Topography

4. Interpretation of the Spherical Harmonic Developments, History of the Earth

5. The Present Phase, Third Phase, of the Earth's History, a Crystalline Mantle

6. A Possible Explanation of the 5th Order Spherical Harmonic Prevailing during the Present Phase of the Earth's History, the Third Phase

7. The Episodic Half-Turn Currents in the Mantle

8. Smaller Types of Mantle Currents

9 Deep Basins in Island-Arc Areas; Third Arcs

10. Movements of Continents Relative to the Poles and to Each other

Appendix

Chapter V. The Pattern of Mantle Currents, of Deep Ocean Trenches and of Volcanoes over the Earth's Surface

1. Rising Mantle Currents below the Continents and Mid-Ocean Ridges

2. The Pattern of the Convection Currents in the Mantle

3. The Two Types of Deep Ocean Trenches and their Distribution over the Earth

4. The Distribution of Volcanoes over the Earth's Surface

5. Mountain Formation on the Continents

References

Index