The Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province in Northwest China
1st Edition
Tectonics, Petrology, Geochemistry, and Geophysics
Description
The Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province in Northwest China: Tectonics, Petrology, Geochemistry, and Geophysics is the first book to introduce the Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province. Based on more than twenty years of study, this book systematically presents time-spatial, geochemical and geodynamic features, along with the metallogenesis and magma evolution of the Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province. Furthermore, it provides a new geodynamic model for Large Igneous Provinces. It is intended for researchers and graduate students in tectonics, igneous petrology, geochemistry, geophysics, earth evolution and planetary geology in addition to mining industry professionals.
Key Features
- Provides the temporal-spatial features of the Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province using seismic and borehole data
- Presents petrological and geochemical features and magma evolution of the rock units in Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province
- Builds up a new model for Large Igneous Provinces based on the information from the Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in tectonics, igneous petrology, geochemistry, geophysics, earth evolution and planetary geology, and mining industry professionals
Table of Contents
- Introduction
1.1 Brief introduction of Large Igneous Provinces
1.2 History of research about Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province（TLIP）
1.2 Tectonic evolution of Tarim Plate
2. Temperal-spatial features of TLIP
2.1 Lithological characteristics of different units in TLIP
2.2 The spatial distribution of TLIP
2.3 Time sequence of TLIP
3. The geochemical features and magma evolution of the rock units in TLIP
3.1 The geochemistry of TLIP
3.2The Hf isotopes of TLIP and its constraints on the evolution of magma
3.3The PGE of Tarim continental flood basalts and its constraints on petrogenesis
3.4 The source and evolution of TLIP's Magma
4. The geodynamic of TLIP
4.1 The relationship of TLIP and mantle plume
4.2 The Comparative Study with Emeishan LIP and Early Permian igneous in Central Asia
4.3 The geodynamic model of TLIP
5. The metallogenesis of TLIP
5.1 The geology, petrology and geochemistry of the Wajilitag Fe–Ti–V oxide ore-bearing layered mafic–ultramafic intrusion
5.2 The minerology and geochemistry of Wajilitag kimberlitic brecciates
5.3 The petrogenesis and metallogenesis of Wajilitag complex rock
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 20th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128129388
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128128725
About the Author
Shufeng Yang
Dr. Yang Shufeng is Qiushi distinguish professor in the department of earth sciences at Zhejiang University, and is also distinguish scientist of Zhejiang Province. After receiving his PhD in 1984, he spent 5 years in Nanjing university as associate professor and professor. In 1989, he become professor and chair of department of earth sciences at Zhejiang University and had been executive dean of graduate school of Zhejiang university for twelve years. He has paid attention to the Early Permian intra-plate magmatism in Tarim plate since 1991 supported by the Chinese National Key Rearch Project, general project of Chinese National Science Fund and project from oil company etc.. Supported by the Tarim oil company, he get lot of borehole data and seismic data to reveal the real appearance of Early Permian intra-plate magmatism covered by Mesozoic and Cenozoic strata, and he found the Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province. In 2009, he got the key project of Chinese National Science Fund to research the deep process and geodynamic Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province, and has gotten many new scientific discoveries. Dr Yang Shufeng is the author or co-author of more than 150 refereed papers and 6 books in Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province and relevant research fields.He has gotten one Third Prize of National Science Award, one First Prize of Science of China Education Ministry, one First Prize of Science and Techonology of Zhejiang Province and Two Second Prize of Science and Techonology of Zhejiang Province.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Earth Science, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China
Hanlin Chen
Professor Chen gets his Ph.D. degree from Institute of Geology and Geophysics, Academia Sinica in 1998. His research areas include Evolution of Basin and Orogenic Belt, Analysis of Structural Deformation, Neotectonics, and so on. He is dean, School of Earth Sciences, Executive Director of Research Centre for Structures in Oil and Gas Bearing Basins, Ministry of Education, Qiushi Professor of Zhejiang University (Tectonics and Structural Geology). He as published about 200 peer-reviewed papers, and contributed 7 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Dean, School of Earth Science, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China