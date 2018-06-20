The Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province in Northwest China

Dr. Yang Shufeng is Qiushi distinguish professor in the department of earth sciences at Zhejiang University, and is also distinguish scientist of Zhejiang Province. After receiving his PhD in 1984, he spent 5 years in Nanjing university as associate professor and professor. In 1989, he become professor and chair of department of earth sciences at Zhejiang University and had been executive dean of graduate school of Zhejiang university for twelve years. He has paid attention to the Early Permian intra-plate magmatism in Tarim plate since 1991 supported by the Chinese National Key Rearch Project, general project of Chinese National Science Fund and project from oil company etc.. Supported by the Tarim oil company, he get lot of borehole data and seismic data to reveal the real appearance of Early Permian intra-plate magmatism covered by Mesozoic and Cenozoic strata, and he found the Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province. In 2009, he got the key project of Chinese National Science Fund to research the deep process and geodynamic Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province, and has gotten many new scientific discoveries. Dr Yang Shufeng is the author or co-author of more than 150 refereed papers and 6 books in Early Permian Tarim Large Igneous Province and relevant research fields.He has gotten one Third Prize of National Science Award, one First Prize of Science of China Education Ministry, one First Prize of Science and Techonology of Zhejiang Province and Two Second Prize of Science and Techonology of Zhejiang Province.