The E-Commerce Book

@text:Steffano Korper and Juanita Ellis are experts in cutting edge technologies, both as university lecturers and industry leaders. Lectures and programs have been conducted at the University of Maryland, University of Texas, Southern Methodist University, and University of California, Los Angeles. Nationally recognized corporations and organizations have requested their expertise in developing and deploying e-commerce solutions in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer commerce. In 1998, they developed the E-Commerce Program. Program details may be found at http://www.going-beyond-et.com. They have been featured on local and national radio shows, including CNN, Daybreak USA, Computer Daze, and Business Day. They also have been interviewed by publications such as Entrepreneur Magazine.Steffano Korper holds a B.S. in Business and Management and an M.S. in Information Systems.Juanita Ellis holds a B.S. in Business and Management and an M.S. in Information Systems. Currently, she is working on a Doctorate in Electrical Engineering Communications at George Washington University.Korper and Ellis continue to rise in visibility in the world of E-Commerce. Their courses have expanded from Southern Methodist University and University of California, Los Angeles to dozens of short courses at major corporations, including Motorola and Sony.