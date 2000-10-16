The E-Commerce Book
2nd Edition
Building the E-Empire
Table of Contents
Preface Introduction
- Set the Vision
- Know Your Customers
- Select Your Marketing Strategy and Branding
- First Impressions are Forever - Build the Best Site Now
- Keep Your Customers - Invest in Customer Service
- Choose Fulfillment Channels that Work
- Choose Effective Payment Systems
- Know Your Infrastructure
- Select the Right Commerce Vendor
- Secure Your Investment - Security Threats and Solutions
- Get Ready for Wireless
- Commit to Never-Ending Improvement - Know the Trends and Beat Them Aft
Description
New in the Second Edition Contains over 60% new material Complete and extensive glossary will be added Complete revision and update of the security chapter (reflecting the recent Yahoo experience) Strengthened coverage of E-Business to Business Increased and redesigned case studies Increased European and international coverage Revised, expanded, and enhanced illustrations New, attractive text design with features such as margin notes Increased size of tables containing website contacts Redesigned cover
Key Features
- Contains over 60% new material
- Complete and extensive glossary will be added
- Complete revision and update of the security chapter (reflecting the recent Yahoo experience)
- Strengthened coverage of E-Business to Business
- Increased and redesigned case studies
- Increased European and international coverage
- Revised, expanded, and enhanced illustrations
- New, attractive text design with features such as margin notes
- Increased size of tables containing website contacts
Readership
Business professionals, information business and technology professionals, business and computer consultants.
Reviews
@from:Praise for the First Edition... @qu:"A thorough, no-nonsense guide to launching and maintaining a business on the Internet." @source:--AMAZON.CO.UK @qu:"They say this book is able to move any corporation, small business or entrepreneur into the 21st Century. Great claims indeed. In actual fact, this book probably could." @source:--IS OPPORTUNITIES @quote:"Business-to-business and business-to-consumer models are clearly defined... Offers readers the latest examples of best practice across a range of industry sectors and looks at features, such as auction technology and security, which are crucial to e-commerce success." @source:--IT TRAINING
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Steffano Korper Author
@text:Steffano Korper and Juanita Ellis are experts in cutting edge technologies, both as university lecturers and industry leaders. Lectures and programs have been conducted at the University of Maryland, University of Texas, Southern Methodist University, and University of California, Los Angeles. Nationally recognized corporations and organizations have requested their expertise in developing and deploying e-commerce solutions in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer commerce. In 1998, they developed the E-Commerce Program. Program details may be found at http://www.going-beyond-et.com. They have been featured on local and national radio shows, including CNN, Daybreak USA, Computer Daze, and Business Day. They also have been interviewed by publications such as Entrepreneur Magazine.Steffano Korper holds a B.S. in Business and Management and an M.S. in Information Systems.Juanita Ellis holds a B.S. in Business and Management and an M.S. in Information Systems. Currently, she is working on a Doctorate in Electrical Engineering Communications at George Washington University.Korper and Ellis continue to rise in visibility in the world of E-Commerce. Their courses have expanded from Southern Methodist University and University of California, Los Angeles to dozens of short courses at major corporations, including Motorola and Sony.
Affiliations and Expertise
Going Beyond E-Commerce Technologies, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.
Juanita Ellis Author
Juanita Ellis has been at the forefront in working with corporations in the areas of convergence, computer Security and e-business. Some of these companies include Sony, JCPenney, SWBell, Boeing, Xerox, Bell Atlantic, MCI, Citibank and Toyota.
Currently, she works with companies in helping deploy voice and data networks, converged solutions, VPN security and call center applications. In addition, she was a technical manager at Lotus/IBM for the southern, mid-Atlantic, and eastern regions of the United States. As a technical manager, she was responsible for designing and architecting enterprise-wide applications that integrated with enterprise resource planning systems, Internet technologies, and relational and transaction-based systems. She is currently an independent consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Los Angeles, CA, USA