The Dynamics of Nazism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127424804, 9780323160469

The Dynamics of Nazism

1st Edition

Leadership, Ideology, and the Holocaust

Authors: Fred Weinstein
eBook ISBN: 9780323160469
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1980
Page Count: 190
Description

The Dynamics of Nazism: Leadership, Ideology, and the Holocaust focuses on the problems of theory and history, in which the basic concern of psychoanalysis, the subjective strivings and perceptions, might be integrated with the basic concern of sociology, the organized collective behavior. This book contains four chapters and begins with a description of the principles and ideology of Nazism and the conservative intelligentsia. The second chapter discusses the psychosocial bases of Hitler's appeal and the heterogeneity of his movement. This chapter particularly emphasizes the emotional effect of Nazism events. The third chapter looks into the traditional psychoanalytic orientations to social action during Hitler's leadership. The fourth chapter treats the rationalizations of a shocking and bizarre racism, social struggles, and violence. Psychoanalysts, psychohistorians, sociologists, and psychologists will find this book a great value.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1 The Sense of Continuity and the Common Sense World

Nazism and the Conservative Intelligentsia

Some Examples of Conservative Support and Withdrawal

The Conservative Intelligentsia and the Common Sense World

The Routine Interpretation of Reality in Common Sense Terms

Some Critical Comments on Social Scientific Views of Nazism

2 The Emotional Impact of Events: When the Common Sense World Fails

The Importance of the Concept of Affect in Theory and History

The Psychosocial Bases of Hitler's Appeal

The Problem of Continuity

3 Hitler's Charismatic Power and Racism

Some Comments on Traditional Psychoanalytic Orientations to Social Action

4 Nazism as an Ideological Movement: Conceiving the Final Solution

Orientations to Past and Future

Orientations to Struggle and Violence

Orientations to Experience and Affect

Orientations to Hierarchy

Conceiving the Final Solution

Index


About the Author

Fred Weinstein

