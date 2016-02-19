The Dynamics of Nazism
1st Edition
Leadership, Ideology, and the Holocaust
Description
The Dynamics of Nazism: Leadership, Ideology, and the Holocaust focuses on the problems of theory and history, in which the basic concern of psychoanalysis, the subjective strivings and perceptions, might be integrated with the basic concern of sociology, the organized collective behavior. This book contains four chapters and begins with a description of the principles and ideology of Nazism and the conservative intelligentsia. The second chapter discusses the psychosocial bases of Hitler's appeal and the heterogeneity of his movement. This chapter particularly emphasizes the emotional effect of Nazism events. The third chapter looks into the traditional psychoanalytic orientations to social action during Hitler's leadership. The fourth chapter treats the rationalizations of a shocking and bizarre racism, social struggles, and violence. Psychoanalysts, psychohistorians, sociologists, and psychologists will find this book a great value.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1 The Sense of Continuity and the Common Sense World
Nazism and the Conservative Intelligentsia
Some Examples of Conservative Support and Withdrawal
The Conservative Intelligentsia and the Common Sense World
The Routine Interpretation of Reality in Common Sense Terms
Some Critical Comments on Social Scientific Views of Nazism
2 The Emotional Impact of Events: When the Common Sense World Fails
The Importance of the Concept of Affect in Theory and History
The Psychosocial Bases of Hitler's Appeal
The Problem of Continuity
3 Hitler's Charismatic Power and Racism
Some Comments on Traditional Psychoanalytic Orientations to Social Action
4 Nazism as an Ideological Movement: Conceiving the Final Solution
Orientations to Past and Future
Orientations to Struggle and Violence
Orientations to Experience and Affect
Orientations to Hierarchy
Conceiving the Final Solution
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th November 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160469