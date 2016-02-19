The Dynamics of Automatic Control Systems
1st Edition
The Dynamics of Automatic Control Systems focuses on the dynamics of automatic control systems and the fundamental results of the theory of automatic control. The discussion covers theoretical methods of analysis and synthesis of automatic control systems common to systems of various physical natures and designs. Concrete examples of the simplest functional circuits are presented to illustrate the principal ideas in the construction of automatic control systems and the application of the theoretical methods.
Comprised of 19 chapters, this book begins by describing different forms of automatic control systems, with emphasis on open and closed loop automatic systems. The reader is then introduced to transients in automatic regulation systems; methods for improving the regulation process; and some problems in the theory of automatic regulation. Subsequent chapters deal with linearization and transformation of the differential equations of an automatic regulation system; stability criteria for ordinary linear systems; equations of systems with delay and with distributed parameters; and equations of nonlinear automatic regulation systems. The oscillations and stability of nonlinear systems are also considered.
This monograph will be of interest to engineers and students.
Table of Contents
English Editor's Introduction
Foreword
Part I. General Information About Automatic Control Systems
I. Forms of Automatic Control Systems
1. The Concept of Closed Automatic Systems
2. Servomechanisms and Control Systems
3. Direct and Indirect-Acting Systems
4. Continuous and Discontinuous (Relay and Pulse) Systems
II. Transients in Automatic Regulation Systems
5. Linear and Non-Linear Systems
6. Processes in Linear Systems
7. Stability and Errors of Linear Systems
8. Forced Oscillations and Frequency Characteristics of Linear Systems
9. Non-Linear Systems
10. Representation of Responses Using Phase Trajectories
III. Methods of Improving the Regulation Process
11. Static, Astatic and Oscillatory Systems. Reduction of Static and Stationary Dynamic Errors
12. Auxiliary Feedback in Linear Systems
13. Auxiliary Feedback in Non-Linear Systems
14. Regulation Function
15. Introduction of Derivatives into the Regulation Function
IV. Some Problems in the Theory of Automatic Regulation
16. The Theory of Automatic Regulation
17. On the History of the Theory of Automatic Regulation
Part II. Ordinary Linear Automatic Regulation Systems
V. Linearisation and Transformation of the Differential Equations of an Automatic Regulation System
18. Linearisation of the Equations. Liapunov's Theorem on the Stability of Linearised Systems
19. Types of Elements in Automatic Systems and their Characteristics
20. Transformation of Equations and Frequency Characteristics of Single-Tuned Systems
21. Transformation of the Equations and Frequency Characteristics of Multi-Loop Systems
VI. Setting Up the Equations of Ordinary Linear Automatic Regulation Systems
22. Equations for an Automatic Engine-Speed Regulation System
23. Equations of an Automatic Pressure Regulation System
24. Equations of an Automatic Voltage Regulation System
25. Equations of Automatic Aircraft-Course Regulator
26. Equations of a Servomechanism
VII. Stability Criteria for Ordinary Linear Systems
27. Preliminary Information
28. Mikhailov's Stability Criterion
29. Algebraic Stability Criteria
30. Frequency Stability Criterion
31. Width of Stability Region and Stability Reserve
VIII. Choice of Structure and Parameters of Ordinary Linear Automatic Regulation Systems from the Stability Condition
32. Use of the Vyshnegradskii Stability Criterion
33. Employment of the Hurwitz Stability Criterion
34. Utilisation of the Mikhailov Stability Criterion
35. Use of the Frequency Stability Criterion
IX. Approximate Criteria of the Quality of Transient Response in Linear Systems from the Roots of the Characteristic Equation
36. Vyshnegradskii Diagram. Aperiodicity and Monotonicity of the Transient Response
37. Degree of Stability and its Application
38. Choice of System Parameters from the Distribution of Several Roots of the Characteristic Equation Closest to the Imaginary Axis
39. Calculation of the Roots of Equations and Polynomials
40. Choice of System Parameters from the Locations of all Roots of the Characteristic Equation
X. Approximate Criteria of Transient Quality in Linear Systems Taking into Account the Right-Hand Side of the Equation of the Closed System
41. Integral Criteria of Transient Quality
42. Examples of the Choice of System Parameters with Respect to the Minimum Integral Criterion
43. Choice of System Parameters with Respect to the Distribution of Poles and Zeros of the Transfer Functions of the Closed System
44. Approximate Frequency Criteria of Transient Quality
Part III. Special Linear Automatic Regulation Systems
XI. Derivation of the Equations of Systems With Delay and with Distributed Parameters
45. Equations and Frequency Characteristics of Linear Systems with Delay
46. Equations of a Linear System with Distributed Parameters
XII. Investigation of Stability in Systems with Delay and with Distributed Parameters
47. The Mikhailov Stability Criterion for Linear Systems with Delay and with Distributed Parameters
48. Frequency Stability Criterion for Linear Systems with Delay and with Distributed Parameters
49. Choice of Structure and Parameters of Linear Systems with Delay and with Distributed Parameters from the Condition of Stability and the Quality of the Transient Process
XIII. Pulse (Discontinuous) Automatic Regulation Systems
50. Equations and Frequency Characteristics of Linear Pulse Regulation Systems
51. Investigation of Stability of Pulse (Discontinuous) Linear Regulation Systems
Part IV. Non-Linear Automatic Regulation Systems
XIV. Derivation of the Equations of Non-Linear Automatic Regulation Systems
52. General Remarks
53. Equations of Systems with Relay Type Non-Linearity
54. Equations of Systems with Non-Linearity in the Form of Dry Friction and Backlash
55. Equations of Systems with Other Types of Non-Linearity
XV. Study of Stability and Self-Oscillations in Non-Linear Automatic Regulation Systems
56. Phase Trajectories and the Andronov Point Transformation Method
57. Theorems of Liapunov's Direct Method and their Applications
58. The Study of Stability in Non-Linear Systems Using Special Canonical Equations (After Lur'e)
59. Determination of Self-Oscillation in Relay Systems by the Method of Matching Solutions
XVI. The Approximate Determination of Oscillations and Stability of Non-Linear Systems
60. The Approximate Method of Krylov and Bogoliubov for Second-Order Non-Linear Systems
61. Krylov-Bogoliubov Harmonic Linearisation of Non-Linearity
62. Approximate Determination of Oscillations and their Stability Using the Mikhailov Criterion and Algebraic Criteria
63. Examples
64. Improved First Approximation in Determining Self-Oscillation
65. Approximate Frequency Method for Determining Self-Oscillation
66. Bulgakov's Approximate Methods
XVII. Self-Oscillations in the Presence of an External Force and Forced Oscillations of Non-Linear Systems
67. Approximate Determination of Self-Oscillations with Slowly Varying External Force and in the Presence of Constant Components
68. Approximate Determination of Forced Oscillations in Vibrational Linearisation of Non-Linear Systems
69. Improved Frequency Method of Determining Forced Oscillations and Self-Oscillations in Relay Systems
Part V. Methods of Plotting the Regulation-Process Curve
XVIII. Numerical-Graphical Method
70. Basis of the Bashkirov Numerical-Graphical Method. First and Second-Order Linear Equations
71. Numerical-Graphical Method for Linear Systems of Arbitrary Order
72. Numerical-Graphical Method for Systems with Time-Variable Parameters and for Non-Linear Systems
XIX. Analytic Solution and Frequency Method
73. Ordinary Analytic Solution
74. Operational Method
75. The Solodovnikov Method of Trapezoidal Frequency Characteristics
References
