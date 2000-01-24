The Drug Free Workplace
1st Edition
How to Get There and Stay There
Description
This is a no-nonsense, practical book for helping organizations rid their workplaces of drug abuse and its serious and costly consequences. The book draws upon the collective experiences of hundreds of organizations that have said "no more, not here" and have grown stronger as a result. The path to a drug-free working environment is straight but narrow. The Drug-Free Workplace: How to Get There and Stay There delineates the path, always with a view toward avoiding missteps that can lead to trouble.
Bringing a workplace back to safety and profitability is a collaborative and multi-disciplinary effort. Participation necessarily involves professionals from security, safety, human resources, and health. Central to the effort is an enlightened management. Every specialist and manager committed to developing and maintaining a drug-free workplace will find in the pages of this book a wealth of sensible, meaningful information.
A drug-free workplace program cuts costs, increases productivity, reduces loss and wastage, avoids accidents, and literally saves careers, families, and lives. Much is at stake, making the drug-free program deserving of thoughtful deliberation, considerable planning, and careful implementation. Preliminary to the process is understanding the key tasks. All of the tasks are spelled out in this book.
Key Features
- Offers organizations a clear course to enact drug policies
- Teaches the ramifications of testing and investigating drug use and abuse
- Addresses liability issues to keep buisness owners, security managers, and their companies out of court
Readership
Security professionals
Table of Contents
The Rationale for a Drug Free Workplace
Define the Problem; Develop Policy
Obtain Employee Buy-in
Train Supervisors to Enforce Policy
Drug Testing
Employee Assistance
Law Enforcement
Evaluate your Drug-Free Workplace Program
In the Grand Scheme of Things
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 24th January 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080941028
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750671873
About the Author
John Fay
Mr. Fay was a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and later the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute at the University of Louisville. He has held security management positions in the petroleum industry while teaching at the university level. He holds the Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Hawaii, and is a well-known and respected author of many books, including Butterworth's Security Dictionary: Terms and Concepts, Drug Testing, Encyclopedia of Security Management: Techniques and Technology, and Model Security Policies, Plans, and Procedures, all by Butterworth-Heinemann.Was a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and later the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute. Former manager of security for British Petroleum's operations in the Gulf of Mexico. He was previously an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida and the University of Houston.
Affiliations and Expertise
former Director of National Crime Prevention Institute, Atlanta, GA, USA
Reviews
"Fay presents a convincing argument for establishing comprehensive programs to combat the substance abuse problem." --Security Management, August 2000