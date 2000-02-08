The Doctor, His Patient and The Illness - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443064609

The Doctor, His Patient and The Illness

2nd Edition

Authors: John Balint
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443064609
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th February 2000
Page Count: 416
Description

Descriptive analysis of the doctor-patient relationship (largely as found in general practice). With practical advice on the potential and limits to the doctors involvement with the patient.

Table of Contents

Introduction. The General Problem. The Patients Offers and the Doctors Responses. Elimination by Appropriate Physical examination. Incidence and Evaluation of Neurotic Symptoms. Level of Diagnosis. The Collusion of Anonymity. The General Practitioner and His Consultants. The Perpetuation of the Teacher-Pupil Relationship. Advice and reassurance. How to Start. When to Stop. The Special Psychological Atmosphere of General Practice. The General Practitioner as Psychotherapist. A: Two Illustrative Cases. The general Practitioner as Psychotherapist B: The Difficult Case. The Apostolic Function-I. The Apostolic Function-II. The Doctor and his Patient. The Patient and his Illness. General Practitioner Psychotherapy. Summary and Future outlook.

About the Author

John Balint

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Medical Ethics, Albany

