The Dissection of Vertebrates

Praise for the New Edition:

"This manual is destined to be a must for the present generation of beginning and intermediate students in the anatomy of vertebrates. It blends a familiar language with the formalism and cadence of Victorian descriptions, all the while maintaining clear directions on dissection procedures, and amazing, realistic, art, rendering its reading a vivid experience. It is strongly based in the conceptual framework of phylogeny but without losing the practical spirit of manuals. The incorporation of new sections on examples often not (or ever) included in other works is a bonus that broadens its scope, flexibility, and utility." --Dr Sergio F Vizcaino, Departmento Cientifico Paleontologia Vertebrados, Museo de la Plata, Argentina

"This new lab manual by De Iuliis and Pulerà will quickly become the standard for veterinary and vertebrate zoology courses alike. The artwork is simply the best available, and appears more true-to-life than any others. The choice of including skeletal material beyond the standard fare (including T. rex!) makes this manual truly innovative. The text clearly explains the anatomy, and goes into more detail than any similar manual, allowing the instructor to more easily tailor the manual to his or her course. Prepare to see this work mimicked by others!" --Randall Lauff, Biology Department, St. Francis Xavier University, Antigonish, NS, Canada

