The Dissection of Vertebrates - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123750600, 9780123785930

The Dissection of Vertebrates

2nd Edition

Authors: Gerardo De Iuliis Dino Pulerà
eBook ISBN: 9780123785930
Paperback ISBN: 9780123750600
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th October 2010
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
47.00
35.25
35.25
35.25
37.60
35.25
35.25
37.60
44.00
33.00
33.00
33.00
35.20
33.00
33.00
35.20
78.18
58.63
58.63
58.63
62.54
58.63
58.63
62.54
59.95
44.96
44.96
44.96
47.96
44.96
44.96
47.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
36.99
27.74
27.74
27.74
29.59
27.74
27.74
29.59
58.95
44.21
44.21
44.21
47.16
44.21
44.21
47.16
42.95
32.21
32.21
32.21
34.36
32.21
32.21
34.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Dissection of Vertebrates, Second Edition, provides students with a manual that combines pedalogical effective text with high-quality, accurate, and attractive visual references. Using a systemic approach within a systematic framework for each vertebrate, this book covers several animals commonly used in providing an anatomical transition sequence. Seven animals are covered: lamprey, shark, perch, mudpuppy, frog, pigeon, and cat.

This updated version include a revised systemic section of the introductory chapter; corrections to several parts of the existing text and images; new comparative skull sections included as part of the existing vertebrates; and a companion site with image bank.

This text is designed for 2nd or 3rd year university level comparative vertebrate anatomy courses. Such courses are usually two-semester courses, and may either be a required course or an elective. It is typically a required course for Biology and Zoology majors, as well as for some Forensics and Criminology programs, and offered as an elective for many other non-zoology science majors.

Key Features

  • Winner of the NYSM Jury award for the Rock Dove Air Sacs, Lateral and Ventral Views illustration
  • Expertly rendered award-winning illustrations accompany the detailed, clear dissection direction
  • Organized by individual organism to facilitate classroom presentation
  • Offers coverage of a wide range of vertebrates
  • Full-color, strong pedagogical aids in a convenient lay-flat presentation
  • Expanded and updated features on phylogenic coverage, mudpuppy musculature and comparative mammalian skulls

Readership

2nd or 3rd year university level comparative vertebrate anatomy courses. Such courses are usually two-semester courses, and may either be a required course or an elective. It is typically a required course for Biology and Zoology majors, as well as for some Forensics and Criminology programs, and offered as an elective for many other non-zoology science majors. The usual prerequisite is an introductory level biology course. The course is taught as a lecture with a lab. In most cases, the lab manual ie this text is required, while the textbook for lectures in recommended. Graduate students and professional researchers in vertebrate morphology, functional anatomy, paleobiology and paleontology.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1

Craniata and Vertebrata

Phylogeny and Classification

Vertebrate Relatives

Craniates and Vertebrates

Early Stages in the Evolution of Vertebrates

Vertebrata

Amniote Skulls and Classification

 

CHAPTER 2 – THE LAMPREY

Introduction

Section I – Skeleton

Section II – External Anatomy

Section III – Pleuroperitoneal Cavity and Viscera

Section IV – Sagittal Section

Key Terms: Lamprey

CHAPTER 3 – THE SHARK

Introduction

Section I - Skeleton

Key Terms: Skeleton

Section II - External Anatomy

Key Terms: External Anatomy

Section III - Muscular System

Key Terms: Muscular System

Section IV - Digestive and Respiratory Systems

Key Terms: Digestive and Respiratory Systems

Section V - Cardiovascular System

Key Terms: Cardiovascular System

Section VI - Urogenital System

Male Urogenital System

Key Terms: Male Urogenital System

Female Reproductive System

Key Terms: Female Reproductive System

Section VII - Sensory Organs

Key Terms: Sensory Organs

Section VIII - Brain and Cranial Nerves

Key Terms: Brain and Cranial Nerves

CHAPTER 4 – THE PERCH

Introduction

Section I – Skeleton

Key Terms: Skeleton

Key Terms: Postcranial Skeleton

Section II – External Anatomy

Key Terms: External Anatomy

Section III – Mouth, Oral Cavity, and Pharynx

Key Terms: Mouth, Oral Cavity, and Pharynx

 

Section IV – Pleuroperitoneal Cavity and Viscera

Key Terms: Pleuroperitoneal Cavity and Viscera

 

CHAPTER 5 – THE MUDPUPPY

Introduction

Section I – Skeleton

Key Terms: Cranial Skeleton

Key Terms: Postcranial Skeleton

Section II – External Anatomy

Key Terms: External Anatomy

Section III – Muscular System

Key Terms: Muscular System

Section IV – Mouth, Oral Cavity, and Pharynx

Key Terms: Mouth, Oral Cavity, and Pharynx

Section V – Pleuroperitoneal Cavity and Viscera

Key Terms: Pleuroperitoneal Cavity and Viscera

Section VI – Urogenital System

Key Terms: Urogenital System

Section VII – Cardiovascular System

Key Terms: Cardiovascular System

 

CHAPTER 6 – THE FROG

Introduction

Section I – Skeleton

Key Terms: Skull, Mandible, and Hyoid Apparatus

Key Terms: Postcranial Skeleton

Section II – External Anatomy

Key Terms: External Anatomy

Section III – Mouth, Oral Cavity, and Pharynx

Key Terms: Mouth, Oral Cavity, and Pharynx

Section IV – Pleuroperitoneal Cavity, Viscera, and Urogenital System

Key Terms: Pleuroperitoneal Cavity, Viscera, and Urogenital System

Section V – Cardiovascular System

Key Terms: Cardiovascular System

CHAPTER 7 – THE CAT

Introduction

Section I - Skeleton

Key Terms: Cranial Skeleton

Key Terms: The Skull and Mandible of the Sheep

Key Terms: The Skull and Mandible of the Beaver

Postcranial Skeleton

Key Terms: Postcranial Skeleton

Section II – External Anatomy

Key Terms: External Anatomy

Section III - Muscular System

Key Terms: Muscular System

Key Terms: Muscles of the Forelimb

Key Terms: Muscles of the Hind Limb

Key Terms: Muscles of the Head and Trunk

 

Section IV - Digestive and Respiratory Systems

Key Terms: Digestive and Respiratory Systems

Section V - Cardiovascular System

Key Terms: Cardiovascular System

Section VI - Urogenital System

Key Terms: Excretory System

Key Terms: Male Reproductive System

Key Terms: Female Reproductive System

Section VII – Brain and Cranial Nerves

Key Terms: Brain and Cranial Nerves

 

CHAPTER 8 – REPTILE SKULLS AND MANDIBLES

Introduction

Section I –Turtle Skull and Mandible

Key Terms: Turtle Skull and Mandible

Section II –Iguana Skull and Mandible

Key Terms: Iguana Skull and Mandible

Section III – Snake Skull and Mandible

Key Terms: Snake Skull and Mandible

Section IV – Alligator Skull and Mandible

Key Terms: Alligator Skull and Mandible

Section V – Dinosaur Skull and Mandible

Key Terms: Dinosaur Skull and Mandible

 

CHAPTER 9 – THE PIGEON

Introduction

Section I - Skeleton

Key Terms: Skeleton

Section II - External Anatomy

Key Terms: External Anatomy

Section III – Musculature

Key Terms: Musculature

Section IV - Body Cavity, Viscera, and Vessels

Key Terms: Body Cavity, Viscera, and Vessels

Selected References

Index 

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123785930
Paperback ISBN:
9780123750600

About the Author

Gerardo De Iuliis

Gerardo De Iuliis, PhD, received his doctorate from the Department of Zoology, University of Toronto, in 1996, with specialization in Vertebrate Paleontology and Comparative Vertebrate Anatomy. He currently teaches two courses, Comparative Vertebrate Anatomy and Vertebrate Paleontology: Major Transitions in Vertebrate History, at the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Toronto, and Human Anatomy and Physiology at George Brown College (Toronto), and is a Research Associate at the Royal Ontario Museum (Toronto). His primary research interests include the systematics and paleobiology of xenarthrans, particularly of fossil sloths. He has published numerous articles on fossil sloths, as well as on fossil cingulates and lungfish, among other vertebrate groups.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada

Dino Pulerà

Dino Pulerá, MScBMC, CMI, was the first recipient of the John J. Lanzendorf PaleoArt Award from the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology for best paleontological technical illustration in 2010. He received his Bachelor of Science in Zoology and his Masters of Science in Biomedical Communications at the University of Toronto. After completing his graduate studies, he spent the first part of his career creating visuals for textbook publications. The second half of his career has been spent working for a medical legal studio as an associate art director and medical illustrator. Dino also operates his own freelance business, specializing in animal anatomy and vertebrate paleontology. His work has won numerous awards and has been displayed in many international exhibitions. He is recognized as a Certified Medical Illustrator (CMI) by The Board of Certification of Medical Illustrators.

Affiliations and Expertise

Certified Medical Illustrator, Maple, Ontario, Canada

Reviews

Praise for the New Edition:
"This manual is destined to be a must for the present generation of beginning and intermediate students in the anatomy of vertebrates. It blends a familiar language with the formalism and cadence of Victorian descriptions, all the while maintaining clear directions on dissection procedures, and amazing, realistic, art, rendering its reading a vivid experience. It is strongly based in the conceptual framework of phylogeny but without losing the practical spirit of manuals. The incorporation of new sections on examples often not (or ever) included in other works is a bonus that broadens its scope, flexibility, and utility." --Dr Sergio F Vizcaino, Departmento Cientifico Paleontologia Vertebrados, Museo de la Plata, Argentina

"This new lab manual by De Iuliis and Pulerà will quickly become the standard for veterinary and vertebrate zoology courses alike. The artwork is simply the best available, and appears more true-to-life than any others. The choice of including skeletal material beyond the standard fare (including T. rex!) makes this manual truly innovative. The text clearly explains the anatomy, and goes into more detail than any similar manual, allowing the instructor to more easily tailor the manual to his or her course. Prepare to see this work mimicked by others!" --Randall Lauff, Biology Department, St. Francis Xavier University, Antigonish, NS, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.