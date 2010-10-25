The Dissection of Vertebrates
2nd Edition
Description
The Dissection of Vertebrates, Second Edition, provides students with a manual that combines pedalogical effective text with high-quality, accurate, and attractive visual references. Using a systemic approach within a systematic framework for each vertebrate, this book covers several animals commonly used in providing an anatomical transition sequence. Seven animals are covered: lamprey, shark, perch, mudpuppy, frog, pigeon, and cat.
This updated version include a revised systemic section of the introductory chapter; corrections to several parts of the existing text and images; new comparative skull sections included as part of the existing vertebrates; and a companion site with image bank.
This text is designed for 2nd or 3rd year university level comparative vertebrate anatomy courses. Such courses are usually two-semester courses, and may either be a required course or an elective. It is typically a required course for Biology and Zoology majors, as well as for some Forensics and Criminology programs, and offered as an elective for many other non-zoology science majors.
Key Features
- Winner of the NYSM Jury award for the Rock Dove Air Sacs, Lateral and Ventral Views illustration
- Expertly rendered award-winning illustrations accompany the detailed, clear dissection direction
- Organized by individual organism to facilitate classroom presentation
- Offers coverage of a wide range of vertebrates
- Full-color, strong pedagogical aids in a convenient lay-flat presentation
- Expanded and updated features on phylogenic coverage, mudpuppy musculature and comparative mammalian skulls
Readership
2nd or 3rd year university level comparative vertebrate anatomy courses. Such courses are usually two-semester courses, and may either be a required course or an elective. It is typically a required course for Biology and Zoology majors, as well as for some Forensics and Criminology programs, and offered as an elective for many other non-zoology science majors. The usual prerequisite is an introductory level biology course. The course is taught as a lecture with a lab. In most cases, the lab manual ie this text is required, while the textbook for lectures in recommended. Graduate students and professional researchers in vertebrate morphology, functional anatomy, paleobiology and paleontology.
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1
Craniata and Vertebrata
Phylogeny and Classification
Vertebrate Relatives
Craniates and Vertebrates
Early Stages in the Evolution of Vertebrates
Vertebrata
Amniote Skulls and Classification
CHAPTER 2 – THE LAMPREY
Introduction
Section I – Skeleton
Section II – External Anatomy
Section III – Pleuroperitoneal Cavity and Viscera
Section IV – Sagittal Section
Key Terms: Lamprey
CHAPTER 3 – THE SHARK
Introduction
Section I - Skeleton
Key Terms: Skeleton
Section II - External Anatomy
Key Terms: External Anatomy
Section III - Muscular System
Key Terms: Muscular System
Section IV - Digestive and Respiratory Systems
Key Terms: Digestive and Respiratory Systems
Section V - Cardiovascular System
Key Terms: Cardiovascular System
Section VI - Urogenital System
Male Urogenital System
Key Terms: Male Urogenital System
Female Reproductive System
Key Terms: Female Reproductive System
Section VII - Sensory Organs
Key Terms: Sensory Organs
Section VIII - Brain and Cranial Nerves
Key Terms: Brain and Cranial Nerves
CHAPTER 4 – THE PERCH
Introduction
Section I – Skeleton
Key Terms: Skeleton
Key Terms: Postcranial Skeleton
Section II – External Anatomy
Key Terms: External Anatomy
Section III – Mouth, Oral Cavity, and Pharynx
Key Terms: Mouth, Oral Cavity, and Pharynx
Section IV – Pleuroperitoneal Cavity and Viscera
Key Terms: Pleuroperitoneal Cavity and Viscera
CHAPTER 5 – THE MUDPUPPY
Introduction
Section I – Skeleton
Key Terms: Cranial Skeleton
Key Terms: Postcranial Skeleton
Section II – External Anatomy
Key Terms: External Anatomy
Section III – Muscular System
Key Terms: Muscular System
Section IV – Mouth, Oral Cavity, and Pharynx
Key Terms: Mouth, Oral Cavity, and Pharynx
Section V – Pleuroperitoneal Cavity and Viscera
Key Terms: Pleuroperitoneal Cavity and Viscera
Section VI – Urogenital System
Key Terms: Urogenital System
Section VII – Cardiovascular System
Key Terms: Cardiovascular System
CHAPTER 6 – THE FROG
Introduction
Section I – Skeleton
Key Terms: Skull, Mandible, and Hyoid Apparatus
Key Terms: Postcranial Skeleton
Section II – External Anatomy
Key Terms: External Anatomy
Section III – Mouth, Oral Cavity, and Pharynx
Key Terms: Mouth, Oral Cavity, and Pharynx
Section IV – Pleuroperitoneal Cavity, Viscera, and Urogenital System
Key Terms: Pleuroperitoneal Cavity, Viscera, and Urogenital System
Section V – Cardiovascular System
Key Terms: Cardiovascular System
CHAPTER 7 – THE CAT
Introduction
Section I - Skeleton
Key Terms: Cranial Skeleton
Key Terms: The Skull and Mandible of the Sheep
Key Terms: The Skull and Mandible of the Beaver
Postcranial Skeleton
Key Terms: Postcranial Skeleton
Section II – External Anatomy
Key Terms: External Anatomy
Section III - Muscular System
Key Terms: Muscular System
Key Terms: Muscles of the Forelimb
Key Terms: Muscles of the Hind Limb
Key Terms: Muscles of the Head and Trunk
Section IV - Digestive and Respiratory Systems
Key Terms: Digestive and Respiratory Systems
Section V - Cardiovascular System
Key Terms: Cardiovascular System
Section VI - Urogenital System
Key Terms: Excretory System
Key Terms: Male Reproductive System
Key Terms: Female Reproductive System
Section VII – Brain and Cranial Nerves
Key Terms: Brain and Cranial Nerves
CHAPTER 8 – REPTILE SKULLS AND MANDIBLES
Introduction
Section I –Turtle Skull and Mandible
Key Terms: Turtle Skull and Mandible
Section II –Iguana Skull and Mandible
Key Terms: Iguana Skull and Mandible
Section III – Snake Skull and Mandible
Key Terms: Snake Skull and Mandible
Section IV – Alligator Skull and Mandible
Key Terms: Alligator Skull and Mandible
Section V – Dinosaur Skull and Mandible
Key Terms: Dinosaur Skull and Mandible
CHAPTER 9 – THE PIGEON
Introduction
Section I - Skeleton
Key Terms: Skeleton
Section II - External Anatomy
Key Terms: External Anatomy
Section III – Musculature
Key Terms: Musculature
Section IV - Body Cavity, Viscera, and Vessels
Key Terms: Body Cavity, Viscera, and Vessels
Selected References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 25th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123785930
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123750600
About the Author
Gerardo De Iuliis
Gerardo De Iuliis, PhD, received his doctorate from the Department of Zoology, University of Toronto, in 1996, with specialization in Vertebrate Paleontology and Comparative Vertebrate Anatomy. He currently teaches two courses, Comparative Vertebrate Anatomy and Vertebrate Paleontology: Major Transitions in Vertebrate History, at the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Toronto, and Human Anatomy and Physiology at George Brown College (Toronto), and is a Research Associate at the Royal Ontario Museum (Toronto). His primary research interests include the systematics and paleobiology of xenarthrans, particularly of fossil sloths. He has published numerous articles on fossil sloths, as well as on fossil cingulates and lungfish, among other vertebrate groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada
Dino Pulerà
Dino Pulerá, MScBMC, CMI, was the first recipient of the John J. Lanzendorf PaleoArt Award from the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology for best paleontological technical illustration in 2010. He received his Bachelor of Science in Zoology and his Masters of Science in Biomedical Communications at the University of Toronto. After completing his graduate studies, he spent the first part of his career creating visuals for textbook publications. The second half of his career has been spent working for a medical legal studio as an associate art director and medical illustrator. Dino also operates his own freelance business, specializing in animal anatomy and vertebrate paleontology. His work has won numerous awards and has been displayed in many international exhibitions. He is recognized as a Certified Medical Illustrator (CMI) by The Board of Certification of Medical Illustrators.
Affiliations and Expertise
Certified Medical Illustrator, Maple, Ontario, Canada
Reviews
Praise for the New Edition:
"This manual is destined to be a must for the present generation of beginning and intermediate students in the anatomy of vertebrates. It blends a familiar language with the formalism and cadence of Victorian descriptions, all the while maintaining clear directions on dissection procedures, and amazing, realistic, art, rendering its reading a vivid experience. It is strongly based in the conceptual framework of phylogeny but without losing the practical spirit of manuals. The incorporation of new sections on examples often not (or ever) included in other works is a bonus that broadens its scope, flexibility, and utility." --Dr Sergio F Vizcaino, Departmento Cientifico Paleontologia Vertebrados, Museo de la Plata, Argentina
"This new lab manual by De Iuliis and Pulerà will quickly become the standard for veterinary and vertebrate zoology courses alike. The artwork is simply the best available, and appears more true-to-life than any others. The choice of including skeletal material beyond the standard fare (including T. rex!) makes this manual truly innovative. The text clearly explains the anatomy, and goes into more detail than any similar manual, allowing the instructor to more easily tailor the manual to his or her course. Prepare to see this work mimicked by others!" --Randall Lauff, Biology Department, St. Francis Xavier University, Antigonish, NS, Canada