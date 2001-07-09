The Disorders
1st Edition
Specialty Articles from the Encyclopedia of Mental Health
Description
The Disorders is a derivative volume of articles pulled from the award-winning Encyclopedia of Mental Health, providing A-to-Z coverage of the many disorders afflicting mental health patients, including alcohol problems, Alzheimer's disease, depression, epilepsy, gambling, obsessive-compulsive disorder, phobias, and suicide.
According to 1990 estimates, mental disorders represent five of the ten leading causes of disability.* Among "developed" nations, including the United States, major depression is the leading cause of disability. Also near the top of these rankings are bipolar depression, alcohol dependence, schizophrenia, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. In addition, mental disorders are tragic contributors to mortality, with suicide perennially representing one of the leading preventable causes of death worldwide.
The Disorders presents a comprehensive overview of the disorders afflicting mental health patients. It describes the impact of mental health on the individual and society and illustrates the factors that aid positive mental health. Thirty-five peer-reviewed articles written by more than 50 expert authors include essential material on specific disorders affecting modern society. Professionals and libraries will find this timely work indispensable.
Readership
Clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, and social workers.
Table of Contents
About the Editors. How to Use the Encyclopedia.
G.L. Thorpe, Agoraphobia.
M.E. Bennett and W.R. Miller, Alcohol Problems.
M.W. Bondi and K.L. Lange, Alzheimer's Disease.
J.F. Kihlstrom and E.L. Glisky, Amnesia.
M.P. Mussell and J.E. Mitchell, Anorexia Nervosa and Bulimia Nervosa.
R. G. Meyer, D. Wolverton, and S.E. Deitsch, Antisocial Personality Disorder.
N. Amir and M.J. Kozak, Anxiety.
R.A. Barkley and G.H. Edwards, Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
D. Fein, L. Green, and L. Waterhouse, Autism and Pervasive Developmental Disorders.
J. Kroll, Borderline Personality Disorder.
T.R. Sarbin and E. Keen, Classifying Mental Disorders: Nontraditional Approaches.
A.E. Kazdin, Conduct Disorder.
J.L. Woodard, Dementia.
R.F. Bornstein, Dependent Personality.
R.E. Ingram and C. Scher, Depression.
R.P. Kluft, Dissociative Disorders.
J.J.B. Allen, DSM-IV.
H.A. Buchtel, Epilepsy.
D. Carroll and F.F. Eves, Gambling.
S.A. Borhtwick-Duffy, Mental Retardation and Mental Health.
C. DeBattista, H.B. Solvason, and A.F. Schatzberg, Mood Disorders.
S. Akhtar, Narcissistic Personality Disorder.
R.O. Frost and G. Steketee, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.
R.J. McNally, Panic Attacks.
A. Fenigstein, Paranoia.
R.G. Meyer, Personality Disorders.
G.A. Clum and G.A.R. Febbraro, Phobias.
L.H. Jaycox and E.B. Foa, Posttraumatic Stress.
K. Dalton, Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS).
K.S. Dobson and D. Pusch, Psychopathology.
J. Schiffman and E. Walker, Schizophrenia.
R.M. Doctor and B. Neff, Sexual Disorders.
J.I. Escobar and M.A. Gara, Somatization and Hypochondriasis.
T.A. Willis, Substance Abuse.
R.W. Maris, Suicide. Contributors. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 9th July 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542423
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780122678059
About the Editor
Howard Friedman
Howard S. Friedman, Editor-in-Chief, is Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Riverside. For his work on “changing how we think about the nature of health,” he received the James McKeen Cattell Award from the Association for Psychological Science (APS), the top award for applied scientific research in psychology. His research on disease-prone and self-healing personalities (terms he coined) led to his receipt of the Outstanding Contributions to Health Psychology senior award from the American Psychological Association (APA Division 38). Dr. Friedman attended Yale University, graduating magna cum laude with Honors in psychology. He was awarded a National Science Foundation graduate fellowship at Harvard University, where he received his Ph.D.
Professor Friedman is an elected Fellow of the Academy of Behavioral Medicine Research, an Elected Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), an elected Fellow of the Society of Behavioral Medicine, and a thrice-elected Fellow of the American Psychological Association. In 2015, he was selected as the Faculty Research Lecturer at the University of California, Riverside, which is “the highest honor that the Academic Senate bestows.”
Dr. Friedman’s research centers around the relations of mental and physical health. He has received research grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, the National Science Foundation, and the National Institute on Aging. His wide-ranging interests and integrative orientation served him well in editing this Encyclopedia.
Devoted also to teaching, Professor Friedman has received many teaching awards, including the Elizabeth Hurlock Beckman Award, for “inspiring students to make a difference in the community.” He has also received UC Riverside’s Distinguished Teaching Award and the Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Research mentoring.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Riverside, CA, USA
Reviews
"The litmus test for a volume such as this rests in asking two questions. Are the articles cogent articulations of current thinking and methodology? Do they serve to both explicate and enrich the subject area? These critera, we can say, are satisfied. This book deserves a strong recommendation as a test and reference for psychopathology. Broad based, the book is written by experts for generalists as well as for those doing clinical work in the given areas... The diversity, clinical coverage, and liveliness of the ideas make this collection stimulating for practitioners and academics alike. Each topic enjoys a robust portrayal. Disorders are place in epidemiological context, their diagnostic features provided, and their most obvious forms illustrated. The often overlooked social impairment or prevention is refreshingly included in many cases, elucidating the implications of the disorders beyond matters of diagnosis and invervention, also covered thoroughly in most cases." -CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY "The majority of mental health students and professionals would find this book immensely useful... Information is well organized and easily accessible..." -DOODY REVIEW SERVICES