The Direct Detection of Microorganisms in Clinical Samples
1st Edition
Description
The Direct Detection of Microorganisms in Clinical Samples focuses on the most practical and widely used procedures for direct detection of microorganism in clinical specimens. It considers application to virology, mycology, and bacteriology. Organized into three parts, the book begins with established techniques for visualization of intact organism in clinical samples. The book then deals with immunologic techniques for detecting soluble microbial antigens. The last part considers diverse non-immunologic methods for detecting soluble constituents of organisms and their metabolites. Clinical microbiologists, infectious disease clinicians and researchers, and individuals working in analogous areas will find this book invaluable.
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
I. Visualization of Organisms in Clinical Samples
1. Microscopy in the Detection of Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. General Uses for Gram's Stain
III. Usefulness of Diagnostic Microscopy in Particular Types of Specimens or Infectious Processes
IV. Wounds, Abcesses, and Exudates
V. Conclusions
References
2. Microscopic Preparations for Detecting Fungi in Clinical Materials
I. Role of Microscopic Techniques in Detecting Fungi in Clinical Specimens
II. Methods for Visualizing Fungi in Clinical Materials
III. Examples of Fungi in Clinical Materials
References
3. Direct Immunofluorescence Identification of Bacteria in Clinical Specimens
I. Introduction
II. Important Factors in the Performance of a Test
III. Identification of Bacteria in Clinical Specimens
IV. Selection of Rapid Diagnostic Tests
References
4. Immunofluorescence in Viral Diagnosis
I. Introduction
II. Theory of the Method
III. Reagents
IV. Staining Method
V. Fluorescence Microscope
VI. Collection and Preparation of Specimens: Reading of Slides
VII. Use of Controls
VIII. Interpretation of Findings: Practical Aspects
References
II. Immunologic Methods for Detecting Soluble Antigens
5. Procedures for the Detection of Microorganisms by Counterimmunoelectrophoresis
I. Introduction
II. Principle
III. Variables
IV. Procedure for Counterimmunoelectrophoresis of Spinal Fluid, Serum, Urine, and Other Body Fluids
V. Clinical Applications of CIE
References
6. Application of Counterimmunoelectrophoresis to the Diagnosis of Meningitis
I. Introduction
II Meningococcal Meningitis
III. Haemophilus influenzae Meningitis
IV. Pneumococcal Meningitis
V. Group B Streptococcal Meningitis
VI. Escherichia coli Meningitis
VII. Conclusion
References
7. Counterimmunoelectrophoresis for the Diagnosis of Pneumococcal Respiratory and Other Infect
I. Introduction
II. Summary of the Principles of Counterimmunoelectrophoresis
III. Counterimmunoelectrophoresis Methods in Pneumococcal Infections
IV. Detection of Antigen in Clinical Samples
V. Perspective
References
8. Counterimmunoelectrophoresis for the Diagnosis of Intrapleural Empyema
I. Introduction
II. Methods
References
9. Problems with Precipitin Methods for Detecting Antigenemia in Bacterial Infections
I. Introduction
II. Variables in the Detection of Antigenemia
III. Future Trends
References
10. Evaluation of Counterimmunoelectrophoresis in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Counterimmunoelectrophoresis as the Test of Choice
III. Use of Counterimmunoelectrophoresis in Early Diagnosis
IV. Culture-Negative Diagnosis
V. Identification of Pathogens in the Presence of Mixed Flora
VI. Discussion
References
11. Agglutination Techniques for the Detection of Microbial Antigens: Methodology and Overview
I. Principles of Agglutination
II. Advantages and Disadvantages of Agglutination for Antigen Detection
III. Future Prospects
References
12. Agglutination Tests for the Diagnosis of Meningitis
I. Introduction
II. Antigen Determinants
III. Antibody Determinants
IV. Specificity of Agglutination Tests
References
13.Diagnosis of Pneumonia by Agglutination Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Coagglutination in Pneumonia
III. Comparison of Coagglutination and Counterimmunoelectrophoresis
IV. Specificity
References
14. Immunoassays in Meningitis
I. Introduction
II. Problems in the Diagnosis of Meningitis
III. Detection of Bacterial Antigens in Meningitis
IV. Fungal Meningitis: Cryptococcus neoformans
V. Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
15. Use of Immunoassays in Bacteremia
I. Introduction
II. Problems of Immunoassays for the Detection of Antigenemia
III. Applications to the Rapid Diagnosis of Bacteremia
References
16. Diagnosis of Legionnaires' Disease by Radioimmunoassay and Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay
I. Introduction
II. Conventional Diagnostic Tests for Legionnaires' Disease
III. Radioimmunoassay and Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay for the Detection of Legionnaires' Antigen
IV. Summary
References
17. Detection of Fungal Antigens in Clinical Samples
I. Introduction
II. Candidiasis
III. Aspergillus
References
18. Prospects for Solid-Phase Immunoassays in the Diagnosis of Respiratory Infections
I. Introduction
II. Antibody Labels
III. Assay Formats
IV. Support Systems
V. Reagents
VI. Collection of Specimens
VII. Sensitivity of Assay Systems
Appendix
References
19. Diagnosis of Hepatitis B and Non-A, Non-B Hepatitis
I. Hepatitis A
II. Non-A, Non-B Hepatitis
References
20. Immunoassays for the Diagnosis of Rotavirus and Norwalk Virus Infections
I. Introduction
II. Rotavirus
III. Norwalk Virus
References
III. Nonimmunologic Detection of Microbial Products
21. Current Uses of the Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate Test
I. Background and Mechanism of the Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate Test
II. Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate Testing in the Pharmaceutical Industry
III. Clinical Applications of the Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate Test
References
22. Laboratory Diagnosis of Antimicrobial-Associated Diarrhea
I. Introduction
II. Clostridium difficile and Its Toxin
III. Laboratory Procedures
References
23. Perspective on the Current and Future Role of Gas—Liquid Chromatographic Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Gas-Liquid Chromatography
IV. Goals of Analytical Techniques
V. Clinical Correlations
VI. Pitfalls in Analysis
VII. Future Prospects
References
24. Gas—Liquid Chromatography as an Aid in Rapid Diagnosis by Selective Detection of Chemical Changes in Body Fluids
I. Introduction
II. Practical Methods for Recovering Volatile Chemical Compounds from Body Fluids for Derivitization Purposes
III. Selective and Sensitive High-Resolution Gas-Liquid Chromatography Systems for Body Fluid Analysis
IV. Practical Derivatization Methods for Analysis by FPEC-GLC
V. Application of FPEC-GLC to Detection of Chemical Changes in Spent Culture Media and Infected Tissue Culture
VI. Application of FPEC-GLC to Detection of Disease-Specific Profiles in Body Fluids
VII. Identification of Unknown Peaks Detected by FPEC-GLC
VIII. Interpretation of Data Obtained by FPEC-GLC
IX. Possibilities for Automation and Computerization of Data Obtained from FPEC-GLC
X. Summary
References
25. Challenges in the Development of Automation for the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory
Text
References
26. Instrumentation for Detection of Bacteremia
I. Introduction
II. Conventional Methods
III. Alternative Modifications of Blood Cultures
IV. Summary
References
27. Rapid Methods and Instrumentation in the Diagnosis of Urinary Tract Infections
I. Introduction
II. Rapid Methods
III. Instrumentation
References
Index
