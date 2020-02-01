The Digital Twin Paradigm for Smarter Systems and Environments: The Industry Use Cases, Volume 117
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Demystifying the Digital Twin Paradigm
Pethuru Raj Chelliah Sr.
2. Digital Twin Technology for "Smarter Manufacturing"
Preetha David
3. The Fog Computing/ Edge Computing to leverage Digital Twin
J Pushpa
4. The industry use cases for the Digital Twin idea
Peter Augustine
5. "Enabling Digital Twin at the Edge
Vidya Hungud
6. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT)
Sathyan Munirathinam
7. The growing role of integrated and insightful big and real-time data analytics Platforms
Indrakumari R
8. Air Pollution Control Model using Machine Learning and IoT
SOWMYA BJ
9. The Human Body - A Digital Twin of Cyber Physical Systems
B Janet
10. Impact of Cloud Security in Digital Twin
N Susila
11. Digital Twin in Consumer Choice Modelling
sudaroli vijayakumar
12. The Digital Twin Paradigm for Smarter Systems & Environments: the Industry Use Cases
Mani Deepak Choudhry
13. Digital Twins and Smart Connected Products
A Jayanthiladevi
Description
Advances in Computers, The Digital Twin Paradigm for Smarter Systems and Environments: The Industry Use Cases, Volume 118, the latest volume in this innovative series published since 1960, presents detailed coverage of new advancements in computer hardware, software, theory, design and applications. The chapters inscribed in this volume vividly illustrate how the emerging discipline of digital twin is strategically contributing for the various digital transformation initiatives being meticulously considered and executed by worldwide enterprising businesses. How the hugely popular concepts of digitization and digitalization are leading to massive amount of multi-structured data, how the data gleaned are cleaned and being subjected to a variety of investigations in order to extricate actionable insights in time, how digital twins of tangible assets and processes are helping out immensely in designing, developing and deploying smarter systems across industry verticals, etc. are supplied in this book in a precise and concise manner.
Key Features
- Provides in-depth description of digital transformation technologies and tools
- Covers various research accomplishments in this flourishing field of relevance
- Multiple industry use cases are detailed with all the right information
Readership
Data scientists, artificial intelligence (AI) researchers, big data analytics (BDA) architects, IoT experts, IT professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128187562
About the Serial Volume Editors
Pethuru Raj Serial Volume Editor
Pethuru Raj PhD has been working as a chief architect and vice president of site reliability engineering (SRE) division of Reliance Jio Infocomm. Ltd. Bangalore. Previously he worked as a cloud infrastructure architect in the IBM Global Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE), Bangalore. He worked as a TOGAF-certified enterprise architecture (EA) consultant in Wipro Consulting Services (WCS) Division and as a lead architect in the corporate research (CR) division of Robert Bosch, India. He has gained more than 18 years of IT industry experience. He finished the CSIR-sponsored PhD degree in Anna University, Chennai and continued the UGC-sponsored postdoctoral research in the department of Computer Science and Automation, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Thereafter, he was granted a couple of international research fellowships (JSPS and JST) to work as a research scientist for 3.5 years in two leading Japanese universities. He has authored and edited 18 books thus far and he focuses on some of the emerging technologies such as Containerized Clouds; Big, Fast, and Streaming Data Analytics; Microservices architecture (MSA); Machine and Deep Learning Algorithms; Blockchain Technology; The Internet of Things; and Edge Computing. He has published more than 30 research papers in peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, ACM, Springer-Verlag, Inderscience, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reliance Jio Infocomm. Ltd. (RJIL), Bangalore, India
Preetha Evangeline Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Preetha Evangeline is currently working as an Assistant Professor (Senior) in the Department of Computer science and Engineering at Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore. She has completed her Doctoral Degree from MIT, Anna University in the field of Cloud Computing and her Masters in Engineering with specialization in CSE from Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences. Her area of specialization are High Performance Computing, Operating Systems and Data Structures. Her future research scope lies in the area of Process Digital Twin Technology. She has published many research papers in reputed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vellore Institute of Technology, India