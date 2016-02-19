The Digital Technical Documentation Handbook
1st Edition
Authors: Susan Schultz Jennifer Darrow Frank Kavanagh Marjorie Morse
eBook ISBN: 9781483296272
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 7th December 1992
Page Count: 319
Description
The Digital Technical Documentation Handbook describes the process of developing and producing technical user information at Digital Equipment Corporation. Discusses techniques for making user information _more effective Covers the draft and review process, the production and distribution of printed and electronic media, archiving, indexing, testing for usability, and many other topics * Provides quality assurance checklists, contains a glossary and a bibliography of resources for technical communicators
Readership
For writers of Technical documentation
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I: Environment
Chapter 1. User Information Environment
1.1 Goal of User Information
1.2 User Information Team
1.3 Product Team
1.4 Changing Environment
Part II: Process
Chapter 2. Overview of the Information Creation Process
Chapter 3. Researching the Project
3.1 Analyzing the Audience
3.2 Analyzing the Product
3.3 Gathering Information about the Audience and Product
3.4 Special Considerations: Submitting to a Standards Organization or Consortium
Chapter 4. Designing the User Information Set
4.1 What Is Modular Information?
4.2 Identifying Modules
4.3 Identifying Information Types
4.4 Information Architecture
4.5 Relationship Between Methodology, Design, and Architecture
4.6 Design Case Study: DECproduct
Chapter 5. Developing the Information Plan
5.1 Purpose of the Information Plan
5.2 Master Plans and Component Plans
5.3 Who Writes the Information Plan?
5.4 When to Write the Information Plan
5.5 Before Writing the Plan: Scheduling, Staffing, and Budgeting
5.6 Information Plan Contents
5.7 Product and Packaging Plans
Chapter 6. Draft and Review Process
6.1 Steps in the Draft and Review Process
6.2 Facing the Blank Screen
6.3 Informal Reviews
6.4 Formal Reviews
6.5 Preparing for Formal Review
6.6 What Reviewers Look For
6.7 Additional Review Methods
6.8 Incorporating Review Comments
6.9 Field Test Review
6.10 Online Information Review
6.11 Final Signoff
Chapter 7. Production and Distribution
7.1 Submitting Hardcopy Reproduction Packages to Internal or External Suppliers
7.2 Submitting Electronic Files
7.3 Reviewing Film Master Proofs
7.4 Submitting Electronic Bookreader Files for Distribution on CD-ROM
7.5 Duplication, Printing, and Distribution Services
Chapter 8. Project Closure
8.1 Post-Project Review
8.2 Client Satisfaction Survey
8.3 Reader Comment Cards and Other Feedback
8.4 Archiving
Part III: Techniques
Chapter 9. Managing Terminology
9.1 General Principles for Managing Terminology
9.2 Translation and Terminology
9.3 Developing Style Sheets and Word Lists
9.4 Developing Glossaries
Chapter 10. Indexing
10.1 Characteristics of a Good Index
10.2 Parts of an Index Entry
10.3 Steps in the Indexing Process
10.4 Master Indexes
10.5 Editing an Index
Chapter 11. Online Information
11.1 Online Books
11.2 Online Help
11.3 Hypermedia
Chapter 12. Using Navigational Cues
12.1 Structural Cues
12.2 Design Cues
Chapter 13. Overview of Usability Studies
13.1 Deciding What to Test
13.2 Writing a Testing Plan
13.3 Working with Participants
13.4 General Process for Conducting Usability Studies
13.5 Questionnaires
13.6 Structured Telephone Interviews
13.7 Formal and Informal Usability Edits
13.8 Summary Tests
13.9 Read and Locate Tests
13.10 Contextual Inquiry
13.11 Other Usability Study Methods
13.12 Summary: Selecting a Usability Method
Chapter 14. Conducting Trademark Searches
Part IV: Appendixes
A: Quality Assurance Checklists
A.1 Researching Checklist
A.2 Information Plan Checklist
A.3 Online Book Checklist
A.4 Questionnaire Checklist
A.5 Telephone Interview Checklist
A.6 Reproduction Package Checklist
B: Publications Bookshelf
B.1 Standard Reference Works
B.2 Writing and Style
B.3 Computer Dictionaries and Glossaries
B.4 Multiplatform Information
B.5 Internationalization
B.6 Indexing
B.7 Editing
B.8 Usability
B.9 Online Information
B.10 Production and Manufacturing
B.11 Industry Standards
B.12 Engineering Process
Glossary
List of Trademarks
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 319
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1993
- Published:
- 7th December 1992
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296272
About the Author
Susan Schultz
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Iowa
Jennifer Darrow
Affiliations and Expertise
Digital Equipment Corporation
Frank Kavanagh
Affiliations and Expertise
Digital Equipment Corporation
Marjorie Morse
Affiliations and Expertise
Digital Equipment Corporation
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.