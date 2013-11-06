The Digital Crown - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124076747, 9780124076570

The Digital Crown

1st Edition

Winning at Content on the Web

Authors: Ahava Leibtag
Paperback ISBN: 9780124076747
eBook ISBN: 9780124076570
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 6th November 2013
Page Count: 358
Description

In 1997, Bill Gates famously said "Content is king." Since then, the digital marketing world has been scrambling to fulfill this promise, as we finally shift our focus to what consumers really want from our brands: a conversation.The Digital Crown walks you through the essentials of crafting great content: the fundamentals of branding, messaging, business goal alignment, and creating portable, mobile content that is future-ready. Systems create freedom, and within this book you’ll learn the seven critical rules to align your internal and external content processes, including putting your audience first, involving stakeholders early and often, and creating multidisciplinary content teams.

Complete with case studies and experience drawn directly from global content projects, you are invited to observe the inner workings of successful content engagements. You’ll learn how to juggle the demands of IT, design, and content teams, while acquiring all the practical tools you need to devise a roadmap for connecting and engaging with your customers.

This is your next step on the journey to creating and managing winning content to engage your audience and keep them coming back for more.

Key Features

  • Discover easy-to-follow, simple breakdowns of the major ideas behind engaging with your customer
  • Learn both the theoretical and practical applications of content and communication on-line
  • Maximize on the case studies and real-world examples, enabling you to find the best fit for your own business

Readership

Executive and mid-level practitioners who are responsible for digital marketing, as well as UX professionals, practitioners, and designers

Table of Contents

Dedication

Foreword

Introduction: Why Content Matters

Solving Your Content Problem

Part 1: Content as Conversations

Part 2: Content Floats

Part 3: Content Strategy: People and Process

Part 4: Sustaining the Conversation

You Are Going to Be Great at This

PART I: CONTENT IS A CONVERSATION

Introduction

Changing Patterns of Content Consumption

Understanding the Power of Digital Content

Reference

Chapter 1. Understanding Branding, Content Strategy, and Content Marketing

Abstract

The Problem Grows

The Challenge of the Web

Understanding Content

The Art of Conversation

Branding: A Brand Is a Promise

Build a Process: Content Strategy and Content Marketing Reinforce Branding

Moving Forward with New Understanding

Summary

References

Rule 1. Start with Your Audience

Abstract

Who IS on the Other End of the Line?

Who Are These People?

What Do Our Customers Want?

Getting to Know Your Customers—The Tools

Now You Have Tools

Summary

References

Chapter 2. Making the Case for Content

Abstract

Understanding Business Objectives

Defining Business Objectives

Understanding the C-Suite

Overriding the Objections

Summary

References

Rule 2. Involve Stakeholders Early and Often

Abstract

Who Are Stakeholders?

Ownership: Setting Up a Roadmap for Stakeholders

Summary

References

Case Study: XONEX

Case Study: XONEX (Holden, 2012)

References

PART II: CONTENT FLOATS

Introduction

Technology Mediates the Conversation

Content Must Float

Building Great Content Programs

Reference

Chapter 3. Constructing the Conversation

Abstract

The Internet Is the Room of Requirement

Magic Content: Making Diamonds Out of Coal

Creating a Content Framework

Content Is Where Information Lives and Thrives

Content: Formats, Platforms, and Channels

Supporting the Sales and Buying Process Cycle

Controlling the Content Experience

Types of Content

Summary

References

Rule 3. Keep It Iterative

Abstract

Getting to Wear the Digital Crown—Iterate for Greatness

Content Iteration: The Key to Great

Understanding the Growth Mindset

What Is an Iterative Approach?

Managing Content within the Organization: Setting Up the Roadmap

What Does a Great Iterative Process Look Like?

The Iteration Roadmap

Summary

References

Chapter 4. Publishing Content for Everywhere

Abstract

Unlearn What You Have Learned

Content as a Concept

Intersection of People, Process, and Technology

What Is Multichannel Publishing?

A New Type of Content Consumption

Are You Planning for Content Properly?

Summary

References

Chapter 5. Engagement Strategies

Abstract

The Medium (Channel) Is the Message

Defining Channels

The Rise of Social Media, Digital Channels, and the Multi-Screen World

Think Engagement—Think Community

Identifying the Community and Its Channels

Engaging the Community

What to Do If the Community Doesn’t Commune?

How and When to Build a Community

Summary

References

Rule 4. Create Multidisciplinary Content Teams

Abstract

Things Have Changed

What Do We Mean by Multidisciplinary?

Why Multidisciplinary Teams?

Find the Right People

Summary

References

Case Study: REI

References

PART III: EFFECTIVE CONTENT STRATEGY: PEOPLE, PROCESS, AND TECHNOLOGY

Introduction

Reference

Chapter 6. Understand Your Customers

Abstract

About Personas

The Answers You Need

What Is a Persona?

How to Create Personas

Three Categories of Journey Maps

The Challenges of Using Personas in Large Organizations

Align Content Development with the Largest Persona Group

Summary

References

Chapter 7. Frame Your Content

Abstract

Why Frame?

What Is “Framing Your Content”?

Identity Pillars

Messaging Architecture

Voice and Tone

The Payoff of Framing

Summary

References

Chapter 8. The Content Strategists’ Toolkit

Abstract

Thinking Like a Publisher

Ready to Execute

Focus on the Tools in the Box

Framework: People, Process, Technology

Content Strategy: Tools You Can Use

Plan

Create

Publish

Distribute

Analyze

Govern

Summary

References

Rule 5. Make Governance Central

Abstract

Why Do We Need Systems?

What Is Content Governance?

Why Content Governance?

Governance Tools

Setting Up a Content Governance Program

People and Governance: Who Is in Charge?

Training and Measurement

Summary

References

Case Study: HipHopDX

PART IV: CREATING CONTENT: TALKING AND LISTENING

Introduction

Content Marketing Attracts, Nurtures, and Converts Customers

Ready to Transform?

Chapter 9. Content Marketing Sustains the Conversation

Abstract

What Is Content Marketing?

Content Marketing Solves Certain Problems

Content Marketing to the Rescue

Get Buy-In for Content Marketing in Your Organization

Establish a Content Marketing Program

Measure and Publicize Your Results

Summary

References

Chapter 10. The Dream Digital Team

Abstract

The Digital Strategy Talent You Need

Multidisciplinary Digital Strategy Teams Are Best

Pick the Right Talent

Summary

References

Rule 6. Workflow That Works

Abstract

What Is Workflow?

Workflow Challenges

Different Types of Content Teams

Workflow Basics

Putting the Right People in Place

Reference

Chapter 11. Talking About Design

Abstract

The Relationship of Content to Design

Marry Content and Design

The Design Process

Content Tools to the Rescue

Summary

References

Rule 7. Invest in Professionals and Trust Them

Abstract

Why Hire Consultants and Experts?

Choosing the Right Consultant

Summary

References

Case Study: Stefanie Diamond Photography

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Author Bio

Index

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
Paperback ISBN:
9780124076747
eBook ISBN:
9780124076570

About the Author

Ahava Leibtag

Ahava Leibtag

Ahava R. Leibtag has more than 15 years of experience in writing, messaging and marketing. Her unique specialty is creating marketing campaigns designed to reach your end-user, no matter how intricate your subject matter. Ahava is the Principal and owner of Aha Media Group, LLC, a full service Web consulting firm that has been in operation since October 2005. Clients include Johns Hopkins Medicine, Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Washington Cancer Institute, Georgetown University Hospital, Franklin Square Hospital Center and Montgomery General Hospital.

Ahava's position as a Communications Strategist for a government agency gave her unique perspective in writing customer-centric prose. Previously, she worked in the Corporate Communications department of Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading international executive recruiting firm. Ahava has also worked for two major advertising agencies and a commercial production company.

Ahava received her M.A. from Georgetown University and her B.A. from Stern College for Women of Yeshiva University. She lives in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal and owner of Aha Media Group, LLC, a full service Web consulting firm

Reviews

"This is a sample chapter from Ahava Leibtag’s new book, The Digital Crown: Winning at Content on the Web. 2014 Morgan Kaufmann." --Uxmatters.com, August 2014

"…author Ahava Leibtag does a fantastic job on showing how to ensure that your web site has what it takes to get visitors to return, namely great content…The book is heavy on understanding requirements and has hundreds of questions that need to be asked before creating content. The book is well worth it for that content alone." --SlashDot online, January 2014

"After reading the book, the way you look at web sites will be entirely different…the book is about as good as anything could get on the topic…For firms that are serious about content and looking for an authoritative reference on how to build out their content and do it right, The Digital Crown: Winning at Content on the Web is certain to be an invaluable and necessary resource." --RSAConference.com, January 2014

Ratings and Reviews

