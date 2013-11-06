The Digital Crown
Description
In 1997, Bill Gates famously said "Content is king." Since then, the digital marketing world has been scrambling to fulfill this promise, as we finally shift our focus to what consumers really want from our brands: a conversation.The Digital Crown walks you through the essentials of crafting great content: the fundamentals of branding, messaging, business goal alignment, and creating portable, mobile content that is future-ready. Systems create freedom, and within this book you’ll learn the seven critical rules to align your internal and external content processes, including putting your audience first, involving stakeholders early and often, and creating multidisciplinary content teams.
Complete with case studies and experience drawn directly from global content projects, you are invited to observe the inner workings of successful content engagements. You’ll learn how to juggle the demands of IT, design, and content teams, while acquiring all the practical tools you need to devise a roadmap for connecting and engaging with your customers.
This is your next step on the journey to creating and managing winning content to engage your audience and keep them coming back for more.
Key Features
- Discover easy-to-follow, simple breakdowns of the major ideas behind engaging with your customer
- Learn both the theoretical and practical applications of content and communication on-line
- Maximize on the case studies and real-world examples, enabling you to find the best fit for your own business
Readership
Executive and mid-level practitioners who are responsible for digital marketing, as well as UX professionals, practitioners, and designers
Table of Contents
Dedication
Foreword
Introduction: Why Content Matters
Solving Your Content Problem
Part 1: Content as Conversations
Part 2: Content Floats
Part 3: Content Strategy: People and Process
Part 4: Sustaining the Conversation
You Are Going to Be Great at This
PART I: CONTENT IS A CONVERSATION
Introduction
Changing Patterns of Content Consumption
Understanding the Power of Digital Content
Reference
Chapter 1. Understanding Branding, Content Strategy, and Content Marketing
Abstract
The Problem Grows
The Challenge of the Web
Understanding Content
The Art of Conversation
Branding: A Brand Is a Promise
Build a Process: Content Strategy and Content Marketing Reinforce Branding
Moving Forward with New Understanding
Summary
References
Rule 1. Start with Your Audience
Abstract
Who IS on the Other End of the Line?
Who Are These People?
What Do Our Customers Want?
Getting to Know Your Customers—The Tools
Now You Have Tools
Summary
References
Chapter 2. Making the Case for Content
Abstract
Understanding Business Objectives
Defining Business Objectives
Understanding the C-Suite
Overriding the Objections
Summary
References
Rule 2. Involve Stakeholders Early and Often
Abstract
Who Are Stakeholders?
Ownership: Setting Up a Roadmap for Stakeholders
Summary
References
Case Study: XONEX
Case Study: XONEX (Holden, 2012)
References
PART II: CONTENT FLOATS
Introduction
Technology Mediates the Conversation
Content Must Float
Building Great Content Programs
Reference
Chapter 3. Constructing the Conversation
Abstract
The Internet Is the Room of Requirement
Magic Content: Making Diamonds Out of Coal
Creating a Content Framework
Content Is Where Information Lives and Thrives
Content: Formats, Platforms, and Channels
Supporting the Sales and Buying Process Cycle
Controlling the Content Experience
Types of Content
Summary
References
Rule 3. Keep It Iterative
Abstract
Getting to Wear the Digital Crown—Iterate for Greatness
Content Iteration: The Key to Great
Understanding the Growth Mindset
What Is an Iterative Approach?
Managing Content within the Organization: Setting Up the Roadmap
What Does a Great Iterative Process Look Like?
The Iteration Roadmap
Summary
References
Chapter 4. Publishing Content for Everywhere
Abstract
Unlearn What You Have Learned
Content as a Concept
Intersection of People, Process, and Technology
What Is Multichannel Publishing?
A New Type of Content Consumption
Are You Planning for Content Properly?
Summary
References
Chapter 5. Engagement Strategies
Abstract
The Medium (Channel) Is the Message
Defining Channels
The Rise of Social Media, Digital Channels, and the Multi-Screen World
Think Engagement—Think Community
Identifying the Community and Its Channels
Engaging the Community
What to Do If the Community Doesn’t Commune?
How and When to Build a Community
Summary
References
Rule 4. Create Multidisciplinary Content Teams
Abstract
Things Have Changed
What Do We Mean by Multidisciplinary?
Why Multidisciplinary Teams?
Find the Right People
Summary
References
Case Study: REI
References
PART III: EFFECTIVE CONTENT STRATEGY: PEOPLE, PROCESS, AND TECHNOLOGY
Introduction
Reference
Chapter 6. Understand Your Customers
Abstract
About Personas
The Answers You Need
What Is a Persona?
How to Create Personas
Three Categories of Journey Maps
The Challenges of Using Personas in Large Organizations
Align Content Development with the Largest Persona Group
Summary
References
Chapter 7. Frame Your Content
Abstract
Why Frame?
What Is “Framing Your Content”?
Identity Pillars
Messaging Architecture
Voice and Tone
The Payoff of Framing
Summary
References
Chapter 8. The Content Strategists’ Toolkit
Abstract
Thinking Like a Publisher
Ready to Execute
Focus on the Tools in the Box
Framework: People, Process, Technology
Content Strategy: Tools You Can Use
Plan
Create
Publish
Distribute
Analyze
Govern
Summary
References
Rule 5. Make Governance Central
Abstract
Why Do We Need Systems?
What Is Content Governance?
Why Content Governance?
Governance Tools
Setting Up a Content Governance Program
People and Governance: Who Is in Charge?
Training and Measurement
Summary
References
Case Study: HipHopDX
PART IV: CREATING CONTENT: TALKING AND LISTENING
Introduction
Content Marketing Attracts, Nurtures, and Converts Customers
Ready to Transform?
Chapter 9. Content Marketing Sustains the Conversation
Abstract
What Is Content Marketing?
Content Marketing Solves Certain Problems
Content Marketing to the Rescue
Get Buy-In for Content Marketing in Your Organization
Establish a Content Marketing Program
Measure and Publicize Your Results
Summary
References
Chapter 10. The Dream Digital Team
Abstract
The Digital Strategy Talent You Need
Multidisciplinary Digital Strategy Teams Are Best
Pick the Right Talent
Summary
References
Rule 6. Workflow That Works
Abstract
What Is Workflow?
Workflow Challenges
Different Types of Content Teams
Workflow Basics
Putting the Right People in Place
Reference
Chapter 11. Talking About Design
Abstract
The Relationship of Content to Design
Marry Content and Design
The Design Process
Content Tools to the Rescue
Summary
References
Rule 7. Invest in Professionals and Trust Them
Abstract
Why Hire Consultants and Experts?
Choosing the Right Consultant
Summary
References
Case Study: Stefanie Diamond Photography
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Author Bio
Index
About the Author
Ahava Leibtag
Ahava R. Leibtag has more than 15 years of experience in writing, messaging and marketing. Her unique specialty is creating marketing campaigns designed to reach your end-user, no matter how intricate your subject matter. Ahava is the Principal and owner of Aha Media Group, LLC, a full service Web consulting firm that has been in operation since October 2005. Clients include Johns Hopkins Medicine, Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Washington Cancer Institute, Georgetown University Hospital, Franklin Square Hospital Center and Montgomery General Hospital.
Ahava's position as a Communications Strategist for a government agency gave her unique perspective in writing customer-centric prose. Previously, she worked in the Corporate Communications department of Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading international executive recruiting firm. Ahava has also worked for two major advertising agencies and a commercial production company.
Ahava received her M.A. from Georgetown University and her B.A. from Stern College for Women of Yeshiva University. She lives in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region.
Principal and owner of Aha Media Group, LLC, a full service Web consulting firm
"This is a sample chapter from Ahava Leibtag’s new book, The Digital Crown: Winning at Content on the Web. 2014 Morgan Kaufmann." --Uxmatters.com, August 2014
"…author Ahava Leibtag does a fantastic job on showing how to ensure that your web site has what it takes to get visitors to return, namely great content…The book is heavy on understanding requirements and has hundreds of questions that need to be asked before creating content. The book is well worth it for that content alone." --SlashDot online, January 2014
"After reading the book, the way you look at web sites will be entirely different…the book is about as good as anything could get on the topic…For firms that are serious about content and looking for an authoritative reference on how to build out their content and do it right, The Digital Crown: Winning at Content on the Web is certain to be an invaluable and necessary resource." --RSAConference.com, January 2014