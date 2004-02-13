The Digital Consumer Technology Handbook
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Guide to Devices, Standards, Future Directions, and Programmable Logic Solutions
Description
The consumer electronics market has never been as awash with new consumer products as it has over the last couple of years. The devices that have emerged on the scene have led to major changes in the way consumers listen to music, access the Internet, communicate, watch videos, play games, take photos, operate their automobiles—even live.
Digital electronics has led to these leaps in product development, enabling easier exchange of media, cheaper and more reliable products, and convenient services.
This handbook is a much-needed, comprehensive engineering guide to the dynamic world of today's digital consumer electronics.
It provides complete details on key enabling technologies, standards, delivery and reception systems, products, appliances and networking systems.
Each chapter follows a logical progression from a general overview of each device, to market dynamics, to the core technologies and components that make up that particular product. The book thoroughly covers all of the key digital consumer product categories: digital TV, digital audio, mobile communications devices, gaming consoles, DVD players, PCs and peripherals, display devices, digital imaging devices, web terminals and pads, PDAs and other handhelds, screenphones/videophones, telematics devices, eBooks and readers, and many other current and future products.To receive a FREE daily newsletter on displays and consumer electronics, go to: http://www.displaydaily.com/
Key Features
·Surveys crucial engineering information for every digital consumer product category, including cell phones, digital TVs, digital cameras, PDAs and many more—the only reference available to do so ·Has extremely broad market appeal to embedded systems professionals, including engineers, programmers, engineering managers, marketing and sales personnel—1,000,000+ potential readers ·Helps engineers and managers make the correct design decisions based on real-world data
Readership
embedded systems professionals, engineers, programmers, engineering managers, marketing and sales personnel
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Generation D—The Digital Decade The Urge to Be Connected Our Daily Lives The Digitization of Consumer Products Why Digitization? Converging Media Faster and Cheaper Components Broadband Access—The Fat Internet Pipe Home Networking The Day of the Digital Consumer Device Bringing it All Together
Chapter 2: Digital Consumer Devices Introduction The Era of Digital Consumer Devices Market Forecast Market Drivers Phases of Market Acceptance Success Factors and Challenges Functional Requirements What About the Personal Computer? Digital Home King of All—The Single All-Encompassing Consumer Device Summary
Chapter 3: Digital Television and Video Introduction History of Television Components of a Digital TV System Digital TV Standards SDTV and HDTV Technologies Digital Set-top Boxes Market Outlook Integrated Digital Televisions Digital Home Theater Systems Digital Video Recorders Summary
Chapter 4: Audio Players Introduction The Need for Digital Audio—Strengths of the Digital Domain Principles of Digital Audio Digital Physical Media Formats Pulse Code Modulation (PCM) Internet Audio Formats Components of MP3 Portable Players Flash Memory Internet Audio Players – Market Data and Trends Other Portable Audio Products Convergence of MP3 Functionality in Other Digital Consumer Devices Internet Radio Digital Audio Radio Online Music Distribution Summary
Chapter 5: Cellular/Mobile Phones Introduction Definition Landscape—Migration to Digital and 3G Standards and Consortia Market Data Market Trends Summary
Chapter 6: Gaming Consoles Definition Market Data and Trends Key Players Game of War Components of a Gaming Console Broadband Access and Online Gaming Gaming Consoles—More Than Just Gaming Machines PC Gaming Growing Convergence of DVD Players and Gaming Consoles New Gaming Opportunities Summary
Chapter 7: Digital Video/Versatile Disc (DVD) Introduction The Birth of the DVD DVD Format Types Regional Codes How Does the DVD Work? DVD Applications DVD Market Numbers, Drivers and Challenges Convergence of Multiple Services Summary
Chapter 8: Desktop and Notebook Personal Computers (PCs) Introduction Definition of the Personal Computer Competing to be the Head of the Household The PC Fights Back Portable/Mobile Computing Requirements Overdose New PC Demand Drivers Summary
Chapter 9: PC Peripherals Introduction Printers Scanners Smart Card Readers Keyboards Mice Summary
Chapter 10: Digital Displays
Introduction
CRTs—Cathode Ray Tubes
LCD—Liquid Crystal Displays
PDP—Plasma Display Panels
PALCD—Plasma Addressed Liquid Crystal Display
FEDs—Field Emission Displays
DLP—Digital Light Processor
Organic LEDs
LED Video for Outdoors
LCoS—Liquid Crystal on Silicon
Comparison of Different Display Technologies
Three-dimensional (3-D) Displays The Touch-screen Digital Display Interface Standards Summary
Chapter 11: Digital Imaging—Cameras and Camcorders Introduction Digital Still Cameras Digital Camcorders Summary
Chapter 12: Web Terminals and Web Pads Introduction Web Pads/Tablets Role of the Service Provider Summary
Chapter 13: Internet Smart Handheld Devices Introduction Vertical Application Devices Smart Handheld Phones (or Smart Phones) Handheld Companions History of the PDA PDA Applications PDA Form Factors Components of a PDA Summary
Chapter 14: Screen and Video Phones Introduction Definition History Screenphone Applications The Screenphone Market Categories and Types The Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) vs. the Internet Protocol (IP) Network Screenphone Components Video Phone (Webcam) Using the PC e-Learning Summary
Chapter 15: Automotive Entertainment Devices Introduction The Evolving Automobile What is Telematics? The Automotive Electronics Market The Controversy The Human Touch Pushbutton Controls Versus Voice Recognition Standardization of Electronics in Automobiles Standards for In-vehicle Power Train and Body Electronics Standards for In-vehicle Multimedia Electronics Components of a Telematics System Manufacturers and Products Satellite Radio The Vision for Telematics Summary
Chapter 16: eBooks Introduction What is an eBook? Benefits of Using eBooks Reading eBooks Market Copy Protection Technology Basics Manufacturers and Products Challenges Summary
Chapter 17: Other Emerging and Traditional Consumer Electronic Devices Introduction NetTV E-mail Terminals Wireless E-mail Devices Pagers Internet-Enabled Digital Picture Frames Pen Computing or Digital Notepad Robot Animals—Robot Dogs White Goods Lighting Control Home Control Home Security Energy Management Systems Home Theater and Entertainment Systems Magnetic Recording VCRs—Video Cassette Recorders Custom-Installed Audio Systems Receivers/Amplifiers Contents Home Speakers Vehicle Security Vehicle Radar Detectors Summary
Chapter 18: The Digital “Dream” Home Emergence of Digital Homes The Digital Home Framework Productivity Increases in the Connected World Broadband Access Home Networking The Different Needs of Different Consumer Devices Residential Gateways Middleware Digital Home Working Group Summary—The Home Sweet Digital Home
Chapter 19: Programmable Logic Solutions Enabling Digital Consumer Technology What Is Programmable Logic? Silicon—Programmable Logic Devices (PLDs) IP Cores, Software and Services Xilinx Solutions for Digital Consumer Systems Addressing the Challenges in System Design Using FPCs in Digital Consumer Applications Memories and Memory Controllers/Interfaces Discrete Logic to CPLD: The Evolution Continues Signaling Xilinx Solutions for EMI Reduction in Consumer Devices Summary
Chapter 20: Conclusions and Summary Landscape The Ultimate Digital Consumer Device Room for Many Components of a Typical Digital Consumer Device The Coming of the Digital Home Key Technologies to Watch In Closing Index
Details
No. of pages: 656
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 13th February 2004
Imprint: Newnes
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530413
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750678155
About the Author
Amit Dhir
Affiliations and Expertise
Marketing Manager, Xilinx, Inc., San Jose, CA, USA
Reviews
A comprehensive guide to Devices, Standards, Future Directions, and Programmable Logic Solutions. Contains a vast array of engineering details on every digital consumer device available today - and tomorrow - EDN "...does a prety nifty job as an encyclopedic look at just about every major technology that competes for your money, time and living space...Dhir has written a terrific book that seems to be a must-have title for anyone with an interest in consumer electronics, where most of us have expertise in one area, but have blind spots when it comes to the knowledge of other technological niches. Hopefully, The Digital Consumer Technology Handbook will inform its readers - and allow them to make informed decision when it comes to spending their hard-earned money on electronics - Nuts and Volts, September 2004