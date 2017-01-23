The Digestive Involvement in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Volume 13
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Section I Introduction
Chapter 1. Digestive System and Autoimmunity
- 1. The Digestive System and Gut-Associated Immunity
- 2. Self-Tolerance and Autoimmunity
- 3. Tolerance Mechanisms for Autoreactive B Cells in the Bone Marrow
- 4. Tolerance Mechanisms for Autoreactive T Cells in the Thymus
- 5. Clonal Anergy and Tuning
- 6. Extrinsic Controls of Self-Reactive Lymphocytes
- 7. Limitation of Costimuli
- 8. Regulation of Self-Reactive Lymphocytes in Follicles
- 9. Tolerance at the Effector Phase
- 10. Conclusions
Chapter 2. Immunopathogenesis of Autoimmune Liver Damage
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Antigens and Antigen Responses
- 3. Molecular Mechanisms of Liver Cell Injury
- 4. Cellular Mediators of Liver Cell Injury
- 5. Genetic Predispositions
Chapter 3. Autoantibodies in Gastrointestinal Autoimmune Diseases
- 1. Antibodies in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
- 2. Antibodies in Celiac Disease
- 3. Antibodies in Autoimmune Liver Diseases
- 4. Clinical Practice
Chapter 4. Imaging Techniques in Digestive Diseases
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Imaging Modalities
- 3. Future Prospects
Section II Autoimmune Liver Diseases
Chapter 5. Primary Biliary Cholangitis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Epidemiological Highlights
- 3. Pathophysiological Insights
- 4. Clinical Presentations
- 5. Natural History and Prognostic Considerations
- 6. Treatment Considerations
- 7. Conclusion
- 8. Five-Year Update
Chapter 6. Autoimmune Hepatitis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. History and Epidemiology
- 3. Clinical Features
- 4. Diagnosis and Laboratory Findings
- 5. Pathophysiology
- 6. Management and Prognosis
- 7. Autoimmune Hepatitis and Liver Transplant
- 8. Conclusion
Chapter 7. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Epidemiology
- 3. Etiopathogenesis
- 4. Clinical Features
- 5. Diagnosis
- 6. Special Patient Populations
- 7. Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Primary Sclerosing cholangitis
- 8. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and Malignancy
- 9. Nonmalignant Complications
- 10. Natural History of Disease
- 11. Treatment
- 12. Conclusion
Section III Autoimmune Manifestations of Viral Hepatitis
Chapter 8. Systemic and Autoimmune Manifestations of Hepatitis B Virus Infection
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Hepatitis B Virus Infection
- 3. Extrahepatic Manifestations of Hepatitis B Virus Infection
- Key Points
Chapter 9. Extrahepatic Manifestations in Patients With Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Autoantibodies and Hepatitis C Virus
- 3. Organ-Specific Autoimmune Diseases and Hepatitis C Virus
- 4. Systemic Autoimmune Diseases and Hepatitis C Virus
- 5. Hematological Diseases and Hepatitis C Virus
Chapter 10. New Antivirals for Extrahepatic Manifestations of Hepatitis C Virus: The Model of Mixed Cryoglobulinemia Vasculitis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Treatment of Hepatitis C Virus–Mixed Cryoglobulinemia Vasculitis
Section IV Gastrointestinal Involvement of Systemic Diseases
Chapter 11. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Overview of Gastrointestinal Manifestations in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
- 3. Oral Cavity, esophagus, and Gastrointestinal Abnormalities
- 4. Main Identifiable Lupus-Related Gastrointestinal Syndromes
- 5. Lupus-Associated Pancreatitis
- 6. Other Systemic Lupus Erythematosus–Related Gastrointestinal Problems
Chapter 12. Digestive Involvement in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Gastrointestinal Involvement
- 3. Hepatic Involvement
- 4. Splenic Involvement
- 5. Pancreatic Involvement
Chapter 13. Gastrointestinal Involvement in Systemic Sclerosis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Pathogenesis of Gastrointestinal Tract Dysmotility
- 3. Esophagus
- 4. Stomach
- 5. Small Intestine
- 6. Colon and Anorectal Disorders
- 7. Patient-Reported Outcome Measures
- 8. Conclusion
Chapter 14. Gastrointestinal Involvement in Inflammatory Myositis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Dysphagia
- 3. Gastric Involvement
- 4. Gastrointestinal Vasculitis and Inflammation
- 5. Pneumatosis Cystoides Intestinalis
- 6. Overlap With Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- 7. Overlap With Coeliac Disease
- 8. Association With Chronic Viral Infections
- 9. Diagnosis and Differential Diagnosis
- 10. Therapeutic Management
Chapter 15. Digestive Involvement in Primary Sjögren's Syndrome
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Esophageal Involvement
- 3. Gastric Involvement
- 4. Intestinal Involvement
- 5. Pancreatic Involvement
- 6. Liver Involvement
Chapter 16. Gastrointestinal Involvement in Systemic Vasculitis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Large-Vessel Vasculitis
- 3. Medium-Sized Vessel Vasculitis
- 4. Small-Sized Vessels Vasculitis
Chapter 17. Mixed Connective Tissue Disease
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Are Gastrointestinal Features a Common Manifestation of Mixed Connective Tissue Disease?
- 3. Oral Manifestations
- 4. Esophageal Dysfunction
- 5. Bowel Manifestations
- 6. Other Conditions
- 7. Therapeutic Considerations
- 8. Conclusion
Chapter 18. Gastrointestinal Manifestations of Rheumatoid Arthritis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Manifestations Directly Due to Rheumatoid Arthritis
- 3. Gastrointestinal Disease Resulting From Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics
- 4. Mimics of Gastrointestinal Disease in Rheumatoid Arthritis
- 5. Conclusion
Chapter 19. Spondyloarthritis and Gastrointestinal Involvement
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Prevalence and Epidemiology
- 3. Etiology/Pathogenesis
- 4. Clinical Manifestations
- 5. Diagnostic Investigations
- 6. Differential Diagnosis
- 7. Treatment
Chapter 20. Intestinal Behçet's Disease
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Epidemiology
- 3. Clinical Features
- 4. Differential Diagnosis
- 5. Pathogenesis
- 6. Diagnosis
- 7. Assessment of Severity
- 8. Management
- 9. Prognosis
Chapter 21. Gastrointestinal Involvement of Sarcoidosis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Sarcoidosis of Upper Gastrointestinal Tract
- 3. Sarcoidosis of Lower Gastrointestinal Tract
- 4. Hepatic and Splenic Sarcoidosis
- 5. Conclusion
Chapter 22. IgG4-Related Disease: Gastrointestinal Involvement
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Clinical Spectrum of IgG4-Gastrointestinal Disease
- 3. Diagnostic Approach
- 4. Therapeutic Approach
Chapter 23. Gastrointestinal Complications of Antirheumatic Drugs
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Clinical Setting
- 3. Gastrointestinal Reactions in Autoimmune Arthropathies
- 5. Coxibs Versus Nonselective NSAIDs
- 6. Strategies to Minimize or Eliminate Gastrointestinal Complications
- 7. Modification of Analgesics to Prevent Gastric Complications
- 8. Conclusion
Description
The Digestive System in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Second Edition, represents the state-of-the-art in the field of digestive disorders in the most common systemic autoimmune diseases. This volume consists of an introductory chapter on imaging techniques in digestive diseases, followed by eight chapters on digestive manifestations in specific systemic autoimmune diseases. The final five chapters deal with digestive diseases with an autoimmune pathogenesis and systemic manifestations.
International in scope, the table of contents reads like a Who's who in clinical research on systemic autoimmune diseases. More than 20 contributors from the European Union, the United States, Mexico, and South Africa share their knowledge in this detailed volume. The book provides an overview of our current understanding of digestive disorders in the most common systemic autoimmune diseases.
Key Features
- Completely updated, including five new chapters
- Presents up-to-date information, giving the reader easy access to individual topics in one place
- Written by leading international clinical and scientific experts on autoimmune and digestive diseases
- Provides a practical guide to the identification, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive involvement in patients with autoimmune diseases that will be useful for all medical specialties
- Includes several diseases and conditions not included in other texts, some of which have only recently emerged
- Designed to serve as a guide to clinical practice
Readership
Immunologists, rheumatologists, intensivists, hepatologists, and gastroenterologists, fellows, medical student and those working in digestive diseases and general medicine. As well as medical/scientific management and pharmaceutical companies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 23rd January 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444637178
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444637079
About the Editors
Manuel Ramos-Casals Editor
Dr. Manuel Ramos-Casals (MD, PhD) is Specialist Physician in the Systemic Autoimmune Diseases Unit (Hospital Clinic, Barcelona, Spain). Dr Ramos-Casals is a clinically trained internist and researcher, with a special interest in Sjögren’s syndrome, cryoglobulinemia and HCV-related autoimmunity. He has developed several clinical and basic research projects on primary SS and is trained in research methodology and experimental models of autoimmunity. He has published in the last 3 years various publications in the best journals in Rheumatology and Internal Medicine (see above). Dr. Ramos-Casals is Assistant Professor in Immunology Diseases, in the Department of Medicine of the University of Barcelona.
Affiliations and Expertise
Especialista, Coordinador de Docencia, Servicio de Enfermedades Autoinmunes, IDIBAPS, Hospital Clínic, Barcelona.
Munther Khamashta Editor
Munther Khamashta is Professor/Consultant Physician and Director of The Graham Hughes Lupus Research Laboratory at St Thomas’ Hospital, London, and runs a large lupus pregnancy clinic. He studied medicine in Barcelona and internal medicine in Madrid, Spain, where he developed an interest in connective tissue diseases and received his PhD. He was awarded the MRCP in 1999 and FRCP in 2002. He joined the Lupus Unit in London 25 years ago and has been instrumental in developing it into an internationally recognised tertiary centre receiving referrals from all over the UK, see https://kclpure.kcl.ac.uk/portal/en/persons/munther-khamashta(e30b3284-8df1-4cc2-9856-9bca61db843e)/biography.html
Affiliations and Expertise
Graham Hughes Lupus Research Laboratory, The Rayne Institute, St. Thomas’ Hospital, London, England, UK
Pilar Brito-Zeron Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Josep Font Laboratory of Autoimmune Diseases, IDIBAPS, Hospital Clínic, Barcelona, Spain
Fabiola Atzeni Editor
Fabiola Atzeni received her degree in Medicine in 1995 from University of Cagliari and accreditation in Rheumatology in 2000. She received her Philosophy Doctorate in Experimental Immunology from University of Barcelona (2005). She is currently an Associate Professor and Senior Consultant at University of Messina. Before her current role, she was a Physician and Clinical Researcher at the Department of Rheumatology, Hospital L. Sacco, Milan. Her clinical and research interest lies in immunotherapies in autoimmune diseases with particular focus on the investigation and management of differential response to biological therapies in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and Spondyloarthritis (SpA), cardiovascular aspects of the different rheumatic diseases with particular emphasis on arteriosclerosis and infectious aspects
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Senior Consultant at University of Messina, Italy
Joan Rodes Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Josep Font Laboratory of Autoimmune Diseases, IDIBAPS, Hospital Clínic, Barcelona, Spain