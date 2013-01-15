The Dictionary of Cell and Molecular Biology

"The fifth edition of this dictionary has 12,000 headwords, reflecting a steady expansion from previous editions, and 2,400 completely new entries and definitions…thirty-seven tables provide useful lists for at-a-glance review of amino acids, common cell lines, blood clotting factors, steroid hormones, nucleotides, vitamins, and more…Summing Up: Recommended." --CHOICE Reviews Online, January 2014

"At over 700 pages, Lackie's efforts here in the fifth edition of this work have produced quite an exhaustive coverage of the field. The entries are generally about a paragraph in length and over 800 of them are listed with web links. One helpful feature of the text is its numerous tables listing many different aspects of nearby entries." --Reference and Research Book News, December 2013

Reviews of Prior Editions:

"It will find a place on the bookshelves of laboratories and libraries for many years to come." --The Times Higher Education Supplement

"It fills an undoubted gap and is stunningly up to date." --Biologist

"All the students seemed to find the dictionary of use…." --Trends in Biochemical Sciences

"A very useful reference book that every cell biologist should seriously consider purchasing and is a must for biology libraries." --Cell Biology International Reports

"The definitions are more comprehensive than one finds in most dictionaries, and should help both students and research workers in other branches of biology."--Genetical Research