The Dictionary of Cell & Molecular Biology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780080550343

The Dictionary of Cell & Molecular Biology

4th Edition

Editors: John Lackie
eBook ISBN: 9780080550343
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th October 2007
Page Count: 472
Description

The over 10,000 entries in this comprehensive Dictionary of Cell and Molecular Biology provide clear and concise definitions for anyone working in life sciences today. It incorporates related terms from neuroscience, genetics, microbiology, immunology, pathology, and physiology. This fourth revised edition reflects the enormous changes brought about by the explosion of new technologies, especially high throughput approaches and functional genomics. As a result, this edition is over 30% larger than the previous edition, with 3400 new entries. As with the prior edition, additions are reflective of online search queries performed by users of the dictionary. The entries in this authoritative work have been widely praised for their clarity, brevity, and accuracy throughout. The Dictionary of Cell and Molecular Biology features numerous tables and other useful features.

Key Features

  • Thoroughly revised and expanded by over 30% with 3400 new entries
  • Expanded coverage of areas greatly impacted by genomics
  • Includes new terms that relate to the recent elucidation of underlying mechanisms of cell cycle regulation, apoptosis, relationship between mitochondria and disease, metabolic control, and stem cell biology
  • Consistently provides the most complete short definitions of technical terminology for anyone working in life sciences today
  • Extensively cross-referenced
  • Provides multiple definitions, notes on word origins, and other useful features

Readership

All bioscientists, especially molecular / cellular biosciences.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Note about entries

Tables

Preface

Preface to the Third Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Acknowledgements

The Dictionary of Cell and Molecular Biology

1, 2, 3, …

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

K

L

M

N

O

P

Q

R

S

T

U

V

W

X

Y

Z

Appendix

About the Editor

John Lackie

John Lackie has worked both in academia, as Senior Lecturer in Cell Biology at Glasgow University, and in the pharmaceutical industry, as Director of Yamanouchi’s UK Institute in Oxford. Subsequently he became Principal at Westlakes Research Institute and now runs a scientific consultancy from his home in Cumbria.

Affiliations and Expertise

Plumbland Consulting Ltd., Cumbria, UK

Reviews

Reviews of Prior Editions: "It will find a place on the bookshelves of laboratories and libraries for many years to come." --The Times Higher Education Supplement "It fills an undoubted gap and is stunningly up to date." --Biologist "All the students seemed to find the dictionary of use…."—Trends in Biochemical Sciences "A very useful reference book that every cell biologist should seriously consider purchasing and is a must for biology libraries." —Cell Biology International Reports "The definitions are more comprehensive than one finds in most dictionaries, and should help both students and research workers in other branches of biology.” –Genetical Research

Ratings and Reviews

