The Developmental Biology of Reproduction
1st Edition
The Developmental Biology of Reproduction documents the proceedings of the 33rd symposium of the Society for Developmental Biology. Reproductive Biology was selected as the main theme of the symposium. The symposium aimed to draw center attention on basic aspects of reproduction in both plants and animals in the hope of stimulating research that might provide the necessary foundation for effective, practical control of human reproduction. Five areas were selected for emphasis: the formation of eggs and sperm; the activation of the egg to develop into an embryo; the genetic and biochemical events underlying the early development of the embryo; the hormonal controls operating in the reproductive process; and the general control of implantation and growth of the mammalian embryo in the uterus. Thirteen reports were given by distinguished researchers in each of these areas. All biologists interested in a broad understanding of problems of reproduction will find this symposium interesting and important for their own work.
Table of Contents
I. Gametogenesis
Germinal Plasm and Determination of the Primordial Germ Cells
Gametogenesis in the Male: Prospects for Its Control
Developmental Mechanisms in Volvox Reproduction
II. Parthenogenesis
Teratogenesis and Spontaneous Parthenogenesis in Mice
Induced Parthenogenesis in the Mouse
III. Early Development
Genetic and Biochemical Activities in Preimplantation Embryos
The Regulation of Enzyme Synthesis in the Embryogenesis and Germination of Cotton
Chromosomal Basis for Hermaphrodism in Mice
Analysis of Determination and Differentiation in the Early Mammalian Embryo Using Intra- and Interspecific Chimeras
IV. Hormonal Controls in Reproduction
Estrogen Feed-back and Gonadotrophin Secretion
Ontogeny of Development of the Hypothalamic Regulation of Gonadotrophin Secretion: Effects of Perinatal Sex Steroid Exposure
V. Implantation
The Relationship between the Early Mouse Embryo and Its Environment
A Determinant Role for Progesterone in the Development of Uterine Sensitivity to Decidualization and Ovo-Implantation
Subject Index
