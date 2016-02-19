The Developmental Biology of Reproduction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126129793, 9780323153973

The Developmental Biology of Reproduction

1st Edition

Editors: Clement Markert
eBook ISBN: 9780323153973
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 366
Description

The Developmental Biology of Reproduction documents the proceedings of the 33rd symposium of the Society for Developmental Biology. Reproductive Biology was selected as the main theme of the symposium. The symposium aimed to draw center attention on basic aspects of reproduction in both plants and animals in the hope of stimulating research that might provide the necessary foundation for effective, practical control of human reproduction. Five areas were selected for emphasis: the formation of eggs and sperm; the activation of the egg to develop into an embryo; the genetic and biochemical events underlying the early development of the embryo; the hormonal controls operating in the reproductive process; and the general control of implantation and growth of the mammalian embryo in the uterus. Thirteen reports were given by distinguished researchers in each of these areas. All biologists interested in a broad understanding of problems of reproduction will find this symposium interesting and important for their own work.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

I. Gametogenesis

Germinal Plasm and Determination of the Primordial Germ Cells

Gametogenesis in the Male: Prospects for Its Control

Developmental Mechanisms in Volvox Reproduction

II. Parthenogenesis

Teratogenesis and Spontaneous Parthenogenesis in Mice

Induced Parthenogenesis in the Mouse

III. Early Development

Genetic and Biochemical Activities in Preimplantation Embryos

The Regulation of Enzyme Synthesis in the Embryogenesis and Germination of Cotton

Chromosomal Basis for Hermaphrodism in Mice

Analysis of Determination and Differentiation in the Early Mammalian Embryo Using Intra- and Interspecific Chimeras

IV. Hormonal Controls in Reproduction

Estrogen Feed-back and Gonadotrophin Secretion

Ontogeny of Development of the Hypothalamic Regulation of Gonadotrophin Secretion: Effects of Perinatal Sex Steroid Exposure

V. Implantation

The Relationship between the Early Mouse Embryo and Its Environment

A Determinant Role for Progesterone in the Development of Uterine Sensitivity to Decidualization and Ovo-Implantation

Subject Index


About the Editor

Clement Markert

