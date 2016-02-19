The Development Potential of Precambrian Mineral Deposits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080271934, 9781483190037

The Development Potential of Precambrian Mineral Deposits

1st Edition

Natural Resources and Energy Division, U.N. Department of Technical Co-Operation for Development

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483190037
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 438
Description

The Development Potential of Precambrian Mineral Deposits covers several aspects of Precambrian mineral resource potential and assessment towards mineral exploration and mineral reserves.

This book contains 27 chapters and begins with an overview of the world production and consumption of certain minerals. The next chapters describe the physical and chemical characteristics of certain mineral ores, as well as the mineral content of certain rock assemblages. These topics are followed by discussions of the geographical distribution of some ores, including discovered metal bearing zones in Africa. Considerable chapters are devoted to exploration techniques in tropical, temperate, and sub-arctic Precambrian areas. The remaining chapters examine the action of metamorphic and other geological processes in mobilizing ore minerals.

The book will prove useful to geologists, researchers, and geology students.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. Opening Statement

2. Metallogeny of the Precambrian with Implications for Exogenous and Metamorphic Processes

3. Regional Tectonic Structures of the Precambrian as Related to Mineral Deposits

4. Tectono-Magmatic Activation of Precambrian Structures and the Related Mineralization

5. Sedimentary Geology and Metallogeny of Strongly Metamorphosed Precambrian Complexes

6. Precambrian Carbonaceous Formations and Related Ores

7. Iron-Bearing Rocks of the Precambrian and their Mining Development

8. Precambrian Iron Ore Deposits of the USSR

9. Copper-Nickel Bearing Rocks of the Precambrian and their Current and Potential Development

10. Precambrian Gold Deposits

11. Graphite Deposits of the Precambrian and their Mining Development

12. Precambrian Metamorphogenic Pegmatites

13. Late Precambrian-Cambrian Phosphorites

14. Precambrian Manganese Ore Deposits

15. Muscovite, Phlogopite and Vermiculite Deposits

16. Mineralization in the Karagwe-Ankolean System of North-West Tanzania

17. Mineralization in the Karagwe-Ankolean System of East Africa

18. Mineralization in the Karagwe-Ankolean Metallogenic Zone of South-Western Uganda

19. Mineralization in the Precambrian of India: Current Development and Potential

20. Sulphide Nickel-Copper Deposits of Western Australia: Geology, Exploration and Evaluation

21. Major Stratiform Base Metal Deposits of the Australian Proterozoic

22. Geochemical Exploration and Estimation Methods for Precambrian Mineral Deposits

23. Principles of Metallogenic Mapping in the Precambrian

24. Remote Sensing for Exploration of Precambrian Mineral Deposits

25. The Application of Space Imagery to Mineral Exploration in the Baltic Shield

26. Geochemical Exploration within the Precambrian Terrain of Suriname (Guiana Shield)

27. Mining Development in the Precambrian

Appendix

About the Author

Sam Stuart

