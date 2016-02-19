The Development of Self-Regulatory Mechanisms
The Development of Self-Regulatory Mechanisms contains the papers presented at the conference on Early Childhood: The Development of Self-Regulatory Mechanisms, held at The Pennsylvania State University in January, 1970. The theme of the conference is divided into four areas of interest: biological regulatory mechanisms, early self-regulatory behavior, thoughtful self-regulation, and models of human self-regulation. Papers focused on subjects on neurophysiological and neuroendocrinological regulatory mechanisms; infant cognitive development based on cardiac response and attention patterns; factors affecting communication abilities; and similarity of self-regulatory features of computer programs to human regulatory mechanisms. Psychologists, neurologists, physiologists, and endocrinologist will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Conference Participants
Foreword
Acknowledgment
Conference Overview
Biological Regulatory Mechanisms
Early Self-Regulatory Behavior
Thoughtful Self-Regulation
Models of Human Self-Regulation
Implications for Future Action
Role of Experience in Development of Neurophysiological Regulatory Mechanisms and in Organization of the Brain
Trial-and-Error Self-Organization as a Supplement to Limited Genetic Information
Ontogeny of Regulation of Intake of Food
Measurable Changes in Brain as Consequences of Differential Experience
Discussion
Conclusions
References
Discussion
Effects of Handling in Infancy upon Adult Behavior and Adrenocortical Activity: Suggestions for a Neuroendocrine Mechanism
Effects of Handling in Infancy upon Later Behavior
Effects of Handling in Infancy upon the Adrenal and the Plasma Corticosterone Response and Emotionality
Neonatal Sex Hormones and Behavior: A Model for Infantile Stimulation
Studies Involving Corticosterone as Part of the Mechanism of Infantile Stimulation
Studies on the Pituitary-Adrenal System of the Neonatal Rat
Summary
References
Discussion
Remarks of Dr. Lewis Lipsitt
Determinants of an Infant's Cardiac Response to Stimulation
General Procedure
Response Measures
Average Response
Monophasic or Diphasic Response
Initial Value
Acceleration or Deceleration (Crossover Point)
Behavioral State
General Summary
References
Discussion
Attention in the Infant: Avenue to the Study of Cognitive Development
The Measurement of Attention
Complexity, Contour, Rate of Change, and Age
Response to Discrepancy
Conclusions
References
Discussion
The Sensory-Motor Origins of Knowledge
The Development of the Universe: The Origin of the Categories of Knowledge
From Sensory-Motor Activities to the Semiotic Function
Conclusions
References
Of Language Knowledge, Apes, and Brains
Language Knowledge: Formal Constants of Cognitive Achievement
Apes: Heuristics of Cross-Species Comparison of Cognitive Function
Brains: Preliminaries to Theorizing
Discussion
References
Discussion
The Interpersonal Regulation of Behavior
Text
References
Discussion
Regulatory Functions In Computer Models
Computer Program Structures
Examples of S elf-Regulation
Final Comments
References
Discussion
The Development of Self-Regulatory Mechanisms: Epilogue
Self-Regulatory Mechanisms
The Dynamic Interactional View of Human Development
The Processes of Individualization
Research Implications
References
Author Index
Subject Index
