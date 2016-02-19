The Development Of Dictyostelium Discoideum
1st Edition
Description
The Development of Dictyostelium discoideum consists of 11 chapters representing the 11 major aspects at which continuous progress are made in the study of Dictyostelium discoideum.
This book begins with the discovery, classification, ecology, and development of Dictyostelium discoideum. It then outlines the advances in genetic manipulation and mutant isolation of the organism. Much of the advances in cell biology have been related to a better understanding of the composition and function of the cell membrane. Hence, analyses of Dictyostelium plasma membranes are collated. This reference material also describes the role of chemoattractants in organizing cell movements and the intracellular events triggered by occupancy of chemoreceptors. It also explains the understanding of the macromolecular components of the chemosensory system of Dictyostelium discoideum. It further discusses the cell motility, cell adhesion, morphogenetic signaling, cytodifferentiation, and gene expression in the species. Finally, the phenomenon of cell-type specification and regulation in this organism is addressed. This book will be valuable for those already familiar with the general outlines of Dictyostelium biology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Comparative Biology of Cellular Slime Molds
I. Historical
II. The Life History
III. Classification
IV. Ecology
V. Development
References
2. Genetics
I. Introduction
II. Chromosomes
III. Genetic Analysis Using the Parasexual Cycle
IV. The Macrocyst Cycle
References
3. Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Membrane Function
III. Membrane Ultrastructure
IV. Isolation of Membranes
V. Composition of Membranes
VI. Extracellular Material
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Chemotaxis
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of Early Aggregation
III. Chemosensory Transduction
IV. Molecular Components of the Chemosensory System
V. Role of the Chemotactic Signal in Early Development
VI. Working Model of Early Aggregation
References
5. Cell Motility
I. Introduction and Perspectives
II. Directed Cell Movement Involves Selective Pseudopod Formation
III. Actin and Myosin Are Primary Components of a Filamentous Matrix That Underlies the Cell Membrane
IV. Actin and Myosin Are Involved in Ca2+-Dependent Contractions and Gelation — Solation Phenomena
V. Dictyostelium Actin
VI. Dictyostelium Myosin
VII. The Interaction of Actin and Myosin May Be Controlled by Ca2+
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
6. Cell Adhesion
I. Introduction
II. Descriptive Studies Consistent with Selective Cell — Cell Adhesion
III. Quantitative Assay of Cell — Cell Adhesion
IV. The Immunological Approach to the Identification of Cell Adhesion Molecules
V. Lectins in Cell Adhesion
VI. Summary
References
7. The Organization and Expression of the Dictyostelium Genome
I. Introduction
II. General Properties of Genome Structure
III. General Patterns of mRNA Transcription and Maturation
IV. Genes Encoding Abundant Stable RNAs
V. Patterns of Developmental Gene Expression
VI. Actin Multigene Family
VII. Discoidin I Multigene Family
VIII. Transcription of Short, Interspersed Repeat Sequences
IX. Sequences Common to the 5'-Ends of Dictyostelium Genes
X. RNA Polymerases and Transcription in Isolated Nuclei
XI. DNA-Mediated Transformation
XII. Conclusions and Perspectives
References
8. Control of Gene Expression
I. Developmental Changes in Gene Expression
II. The Number of Developmentally Regulated Genes
III. Appearance of Aggregation-Stage mRNAs Is under Transcriptional Control
IV. Stability of mRNAs during Differentiation
V. Requirement for Induction of Aggregation-Dependent mRNAs
VI. Gene Expression Is Dependent on Continued Cell — Cell Interactions
VII. cAMP and Gene Expression during Differentiation
VIII. Conclusion
References
9. Morphogenetic Signaling, Cytodifferentiation, and Gene Expression
I. Introduction
II. Cell Contact-Mediated Signaling
III. Positional Signaling
IV. Holistic Signaling
V. A Unified Theory of Morphogenesis and Cytodifferentiation
References
10. Polysphondylium and Dependent Sequences
I. Introduction
II. Morphogenesis
III. Pallidin
IV. Microcysts
V. Dependent Pathways
VI. Commitment
VII. Prospects
References
11. Cell Proportioning and Pattern Formation
I. Introduction
II. The Spatial Pattern
III. The Role of the Slug Pattern in Terminal Differentiation
IV. Cell Sorting
V. Diffusible Substances That May Control Differentiation
VI. Theories of Cell Proportioning and Pattern Formation
VII. Summary
References
Bibliography on Dictyostelium
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145664