The Development of Attention, Volume 69

Attention in Infancy. Attention in Infancy and the Prediction of Cognitive Capacities in Childhood (M.H. Bornstein). The Role of Motion in Infants' Perception of Occlusion (L.G. Craton and A. Yonas). Regulatory Mechanisms in Infant Development (M.K. Rothbart, M.I. Posner and A. Boylan). Temporal Structure of Stimulation Maintains Infant Attention (P.J. Dunham). Rules for Listening in Infancy (S.E. Trehub and L.J. Trainor). Selectivity and Early Infant Vocalization (K. Bloom). Attention in Childhood. Relations between Components of Visual Attention (J.T. Enns). More Evidence for a Common, Central Constraint on Speed of Processing (R. Kail). Texture Segregation in Young Children (T.C. Callaghan). Evidence for Efficient Visual Selectivity in Children (S.P. Tipper and J. McLaren). Covert Orienting in Young Children (D.A. Brodeur). The Development of Attentional Control Mechanisms (D.B. Kaye and E.M. Ruskin). Peripheral Vision in Young Children: Implications for the Study of Visual Attention (N. Akhtar). Cognitive Development and the Growth of Capacity: Issues in NeoPiagetian Theory (M. Chapman). Attention and Memory in Context-Independent and Context-Interactive Situations (B.P. Ackerman). Attentional Capacity and Children's Memory Strategy Use (R.E. Guttentag and P.A. Ornstein). The Role of Labels in Directing Children's Attention (T.B. Ward). Attention in Special Populations. Reorientation in Hyperactive and Non-Hyperactive Children: Evidence for Developmentally Immature Attention (D.A. Pearson and D.M. Lane). A Cognitive-Developmental Approach to Studying Attention Deficits (R.S. Burke). Attention and Hyperactivity (J.M. Swanson, C. Shea, K. McBurnett and F. Crinella). Autism: A Developmental Spatial Neglect Syndrome? (S.E. Bryson, J.A. Wainwright-Sharp and I.M. Smith). Psychopathy and Attention (T.J. Harpur and R.D. Hare). Attention in the Aged. Aging and the Deployment of Visual Attention (A. D'Aloisio and R. Klein). Aging, Feature Integration, and Visual Selective Attention (D.J. Plude). Developmental Changes in Attention throughout Adulthood (K.K. Ball, D.L. Roenker and J.R. Bruni). Adult Age Differences in Visual Search: the Role of Non-Attentional Processes (C.T. Scialfa). Attentional Deficits in Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias (P. Graf, H. Tuokko and K. Gallie). Author Index. Subject Index.