The Development of Attention, Volume 69
1st Edition
Research and Theory
Attention in Infancy. Attention in Infancy and the Prediction of Cognitive Capacities in Childhood (M.H. Bornstein). The Role of Motion in Infants' Perception of Occlusion (L.G. Craton and A. Yonas). Regulatory Mechanisms in Infant Development (M.K. Rothbart, M.I. Posner and A. Boylan). Temporal Structure of Stimulation Maintains Infant Attention (P.J. Dunham). Rules for Listening in Infancy (S.E. Trehub and L.J. Trainor). Selectivity and Early Infant Vocalization (K. Bloom). Attention in Childhood. Relations between Components of Visual Attention (J.T. Enns). More Evidence for a Common, Central Constraint on Speed of Processing (R. Kail). Texture Segregation in Young Children (T.C. Callaghan). Evidence for Efficient Visual Selectivity in Children (S.P. Tipper and J. McLaren). Covert Orienting in Young Children (D.A. Brodeur). The Development of Attentional Control Mechanisms (D.B. Kaye and E.M. Ruskin). Peripheral Vision in Young Children: Implications for the Study of Visual Attention (N. Akhtar). Cognitive Development and the Growth of Capacity: Issues in NeoPiagetian Theory (M. Chapman). Attention and Memory in Context-Independent and Context-Interactive Situations (B.P. Ackerman). Attentional Capacity and Children's Memory Strategy Use (R.E. Guttentag and P.A. Ornstein). The Role of Labels in Directing Children's Attention (T.B. Ward). Attention in Special Populations. Reorientation in Hyperactive and Non-Hyperactive Children: Evidence for Developmentally Immature Attention (D.A. Pearson and D.M. Lane). A Cognitive-Developmental Approach to Studying Attention Deficits (R.S. Burke). Attention and Hyperactivity (J.M. Swanson, C. Shea, K. McBurnett and F. Crinella). Autism: A Developmental Spatial Neglect Syndrome? (S.E. Bryson, J.A. Wainwright-Sharp and I.M. Smith). Psychopathy and Attention (T.J. Harpur and R.D. Hare). Attention in the Aged. Aging and the Deployment of Visual Attention (A. D'Aloisio and R. Klein). Aging, Feature Integration, and Visual Selective Attention (D.J. Plude). Developmental Changes in Attention throughout Adulthood (K.K. Ball, D.L. Roenker and J.R. Bruni). Adult Age Differences in Visual Search: the Role of Non-Attentional Processes (C.T. Scialfa). Attentional Deficits in Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias (P. Graf, H. Tuokko and K. Gallie). Author Index. Subject Index.
This volume presents an up-to-date review of developmental aspects of human attention by leading researchers and theorists. The papers included in the first section consider the ways in which newborns are pretuned to visual, auditory, linguistic, and social features of their environment, as well as how selectivity to these features changes in the first year of life. The following section examines properties of the visual and auditory world that are attention-getting for children. Developmental increases in capacity and strategy are also examined in this section through the study of perception, memory, problem-solving and language. Section III explores several ways in which selective processing can fail in development (e.g. autism, hyperactivity, and psychopathy) while Section IV reports on those aspects of selectivity that are lost (and preserved) in the aging process.
- 566
- English
- © North Holland 1990
- 23rd August 1990
- North Holland
- 9780080867236
@qu:Overall the writing is strong, the organization provided by the editor is unusually valuable, and the simple presence of this material in one place will serve researchers well in both the adult and the developmental fields. @source:Contemporary Psychology