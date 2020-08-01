The Developing Microbiome
1st Edition
Lessons from Early Life
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The Developing Microbiome: Lessons from Early Life focuses on the establishment of the microbiome in early life, exposing it as a key mediator of diseases and health throughout the life cycle. The content presents a comprehensive view of the status of the field and draws real-world correlations to health and disease states. It collates the significant research being done in the pediatric microbiome research space and bridges the knowledge gap showing the factors that impact health and disease states throughout the life cycle. Finally, it offers knowledge on how the microbiome is and can be manipulated to promote change. It is a perfect reference for both researchers and clinical scientists who are interested in the role of the infant microbiome in health and disease; as well as gastroenterologists and pediatricians looking to affect change in their patients.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage of the factors that influence microbiome development
- Links research in pediatric patients to later life stages
- Examines the increasing evidence of the impact of the microbiome beyond the gut
Readership
Clinical researchers and clinicians interested in the role of the microbiome on health and disease. Gastroenterologists and Pediatricians
Table of Contents
- Prenatal – placental microbiome
2. Microbiome establishment and maturation
3. Microbiome and Immune System Development
4. Preterm infant microbiome
5. Preterm infant microbiome and NEC
6. Pediatric microbiome and IBD
7. Microbiome and Neurodevelopment
8. Microbiome and Autism
9. Airway microbiome and asthma
10. Microbiome and food allergy
11. Skin microbiome
12. Microbiome and pediatric Obesity/malnutrition/nutrition
13. Manipulating the microbiome – Probiotics, FMT, Ecotherapeutics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128206027
About the Editor
Erika Claud
Erika Claud, MD specializes in neonatology, providing care to critically ill infants. She has an interest in the diagnosis and treatment of preterm infants and conditions of the immature digestive tract. Dr. Claud's research focuses on the role of the intestinal microbiome in preterm infant development and neonatal necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) as well as on intestinal epithelial biology as it relates to neonatal necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a life-threatening inflammatory bowel disorder of unknown cause that afflicts premature infants. Her work has been funded by grants from prominent institutions, including the March of Dimes and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). A dedicated educator and author, Dr. Claud has published several articles and abstracts in peer-reviewed journals and has written chapters in leading textbooks on pediatric gastrointestinal disease. In addition, she serves as an ad hoc reviewer for several scientific journals, such as the Journal of Pediatrics and Gastroenterology.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Chicago, Sections of Neonatology and Gastroenterology University Chicago, Sections of Neonatology and Gastroenterology