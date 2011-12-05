The Developing Human
9th Edition
Clinically Oriented Embryology With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented Embryology, by Drs. Keith L. Moore, T.V.N. Persaud, and Mark G. Torchia, delivers the world’s most complete, visually rich, and clinically oriented coverage of this complex subject. Written by some of the world’s most famous anatomists, it presents week-by-week and stage-by-stage views of how fetal organs and systems develop, why and when birth defects occur, and what roles the placenta and fetal membranes play in development. You can also access the complete contents online at www.studentconsult.com, along with 17 remarkable animations, downloadable illustrations, additional review questions and answers, and more.
Key Features
- Access the full contents of the book online at www.studentconsult.com - as well as 17 remarkable animations that bring normal and abnormal embryological development to life, and hundreds of additional review questions and answers to test your mastery of the material.
- Acquire a detailed grasp of human embryology with the world’s most comprehensive, richly illustrated, and clinically oriented coverage from a cadre of leading world authorities.
- Effectively prepare for exams with review questions and answers at the end of each chapter.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to the Developing Human
2 First Week of Human Development
3 Second Week of Human Development
4 Third Week of Human Development
5 Fourth to Eighth Weeks of Human Development
6 Ninth Week to Birth: The Fetal Period
7 Placenta and Fetal Membranes
8 Body Cavities and Diaphragm
9 Pharyngeal Apparatus, Face, and Neck
10 Respiratory System
11 Alimentary System
12 Urogenital System
13 Cardiovascular System
14 Skeletal System
15 Muscular System
16 Development of Limbs
17 Nervous System
18 Development of Eyes and Ears
19 Integumentary System
20 Human Birth Defects
21 Common Signaling Pathways Used During Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 5th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455753468
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455707492
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323278577
About the Author
Keith Moore
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Division of Anatomy, Department of Surgery, Former Professor and Chair, Department of Anatomy and Associate Dean for Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Former Professor and Head of Anatomy, Faculty of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
T. V. N. Persaud
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus and Former Head, Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Science; Professor of Pediatrics and Child Health; Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Professor of Anatomy, St. George’s University, Grenada, West Indies
Mark Torchia
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Director of Development, Department of Surgery, Associate Professor, Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Sciences, Director, Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada