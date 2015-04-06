The Developing Human - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323313384, 9780323313520

The Developing Human

10th Edition

Clinically Oriented Embryology

Authors: Keith Moore T. V. N. Persaud Mark Torchia
Paperback ISBN: 9780323313476
Paperback ISBN: 9780323313384
eBook ISBN: 9780323313520
eBook ISBN: 9780323313483
eBook ISBN: 9780323313513
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th April 2015
Page Count: 560
Description

Written by some of the world's most famous anatomists, the 10th edition of I The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented Embryology continues to present medical students with a comprehensive and easily digestible review of this complex topic. Clearly written and well-structured descriptions include just the information thats needed, while nearly 600 illustrations help provide a clinically oriented guide to human development, utilizing a week-by-week and stage-by-stage approach to describe fetal organ and system development.

"..a well composed text for a good understanding of human development in the context of current state of knowledge of biomedical sciences." Reviewed by Dr. Neel Kamal on behalf of BACCH Newsletter, June 2015

Key Features

  • Review questions and answers at the end of each chapter allow for effective exam preparation.

  • Covers the latest advances in embryology, including normal and abnormal embryogenesis, causes of birth defects, and the role of genes in human development.

  • Details how discoveries in molecular biology have affected clinical practice, including the development of sophisticated new techniques such as recumbent DNA technology and stem cell manipulation.

  • Clinical case presentations, highlighted in special boxes, demonstrate how embryology concepts relate to clinical practice and are ideal for preparing for the USMLE Step 1.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Human Development

2. First Week of Human Development

3. Second Week of Human Development

4. Third Week of Human Development

5. Fourth to Eighth Weeks of Human Development

6. Fetal Period: Ninth Week to Birth

7. Placenta and Fetal Membranes

8. Body Cavities, Mesenteries, and Diaphragm

9. Pharyngeal Apparatus, Face, and Neck

10. Respiratory System

11. Alimentary System

12. Urogenital System

13. Cardiovascular System

14. Skeletal System

15. Muscular System

16. Development of Limbs

17. Nervous System

18. Development of Eyes and Ears

19. Integumentary System

20. Human Birth Defects

21. Common Signaling Pathways Used During Development

About the Author

Keith Moore

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Division of Anatomy, Department of Surgery, Former Professor and Chair, Department of Anatomy and Associate Dean for Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Former Professor and Head of Anatomy, Faculty of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

T. V. N. Persaud

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus and Former Head, Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Science; Professor of Pediatrics and Child Health; Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Professor of Anatomy, St. George’s University, Grenada, West Indies

Mark Torchia

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Director of Development, Department of Surgery, Associate Professor, Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Sciences, Director, Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

