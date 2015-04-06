Written by some of the world's most famous anatomists, the 10th edition of I The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented Embryology continues to present medical students with a comprehensive and easily digestible review of this complex topic. Clearly written and well-structured descriptions include just the information thats needed, while nearly 600 illustrations help provide a clinically oriented guide to human development, utilizing a week-by-week and stage-by-stage approach to describe fetal organ and system development.

"..a well composed text for a good understanding of human development in the context of current state of knowledge of biomedical sciences." Reviewed by Dr. Neel Kamal on behalf of BACCH Newsletter, June 2015