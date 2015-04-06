The Developing Human
10th Edition
Clinically Oriented Embryology
Description
Written by some of the world's most famous anatomists, the 10th edition of I The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented Embryology continues to present medical students with a comprehensive and easily digestible review of this complex topic. Clearly written and well-structured descriptions include just the information thats needed, while nearly 600 illustrations help provide a clinically oriented guide to human development, utilizing a week-by-week and stage-by-stage approach to describe fetal organ and system development.
"..a well composed text for a good understanding of human development in the context of current state of knowledge of biomedical sciences." Reviewed by Dr. Neel Kamal on behalf of BACCH Newsletter, June 2015
Key Features
- Review questions and answers at the end of each chapter allow for effective exam preparation.
- Covers the latest advances in embryology, including normal and abnormal embryogenesis, causes of birth defects, and the role of genes in human development.
- Details how discoveries in molecular biology have affected clinical practice, including the development of sophisticated new techniques such as recumbent DNA technology and stem cell manipulation.
- Clinical case presentations, highlighted in special boxes, demonstrate how embryology concepts relate to clinical practice and are ideal for preparing for the USMLE Step 1.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Human Development
2. First Week of Human Development
3. Second Week of Human Development
4. Third Week of Human Development
5. Fourth to Eighth Weeks of Human Development
6. Fetal Period: Ninth Week to Birth
7. Placenta and Fetal Membranes
8. Body Cavities, Mesenteries, and Diaphragm
9. Pharyngeal Apparatus, Face, and Neck
10. Respiratory System
11. Alimentary System
12. Urogenital System
13. Cardiovascular System
14. Skeletal System
15. Muscular System
16. Development of Limbs
17. Nervous System
18. Development of Eyes and Ears
19. Integumentary System
20. Human Birth Defects
21. Common Signaling Pathways Used During Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 6th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323313476
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323313384
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313520
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313483
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313513
About the Author
Keith Moore
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Division of Anatomy, Department of Surgery, Former Professor and Chair, Department of Anatomy and Associate Dean for Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Former Professor and Head of Anatomy, Faculty of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
T. V. N. Persaud
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus and Former Head, Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Science; Professor of Pediatrics and Child Health; Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Professor of Anatomy, St. George’s University, Grenada, West Indies
Mark Torchia
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Director of Development, Department of Surgery, Associate Professor, Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Sciences, Director, Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada