The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented Embryology, 9e - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131235058

The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented Embryology, 9e

1st Edition

Authors: Keith Moore T Persaud Mark Torchia
Paperback ISBN: 9788131235058
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 19th December 2012
Page Count: 560
Description

The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented Embryology, by Drs. Keith L. Moore, T.V.N. Persaud, and Mark G. Torchia, delivers the world’s most complete, visually rich, and clinically oriented coverage of this complex subject. Written by some of the world’s most famous anatomists, it presents week-by-week and stage-by-stage views of how fetal organs and systems develop, why and when birth defects occur, and what roles the placenta and fetal membranes play in development. You can also access the complete contents online at www.studentconsult.com, along with 17 remarkable animations, downloadable illustrations, additional review questions and answers, and more.

Key Features

  • Access the full contents of the book online at www.studentconsult.com - as well as 17 remarkable animations that bring normal and abnormal embryological development to life, and hundreds of additional review questions and answers to test your mastery of the material.

  • Acquire a detailed grasp of human embryology with the world’s most comprehensive, richly illustrated, and clinically oriented coverage from a cadre of leading world authorities.

  • Effectively prepare for exams with review questions and answers at the end of each chapter.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to the Developing Human

2 First Week of Human Development

3 Second Week of Human Development

4 Third Week of Human Development

5 Fourth to Eighth Weeks of Human Development

6 Ninth Week to Birth: The Fetal Period

7 Placenta and Fetal Membranes

8 Body Cavities and Diaphragm

9 Pharyngeal Apparatus, Face, and Neck

10 Respiratory System

11 Alimentary System

12 Urogenital System

13 Cardiovascular System

14 Skeletal System

15 Muscular System

16 Development of Limbs

17 Nervous System

18 Development of Eyes and Ears

19 Integumentary System

20 Human Birth Defects

21 Common Signaling Pathways Used During Development

Keith Moore

Professor Emeritus, Division of Anatomy, Department of Surgery, Former Professor and Chair, Department of Anatomy and Associate Dean for Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Former Professor and Head of Anatomy, Faculty of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

T Persaud

Mark Torchia

Associate Professor and Director of Development, Department of Surgery, Associate Professor, Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Sciences, Director, Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

