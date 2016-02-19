The Developing Human Brain
1st Edition
Growth and Epidemiologic Neuropathology
Description
The Developing Human Brain: Growth and Epidemiologic Neuropathology presents the analyses that study the conditions and events of pregnancy, labor, and delivery as they relate to neuropathological outcomes. This book reviews the weaknesses and strengths of epidemiologic methods applied to autopsy populations and provide the details of the neuropathologic sample.
Organized into three sections encompassing 27 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the hypotheses about the relationships between potential antecedents and morphologic events that can subsequently be tested in the living child using specific measure of cerebral or neurologic function. This text then examines the general principles of epidemiology. Other chapters consider the advantages and disadvantages of using autopsy data for epidemiologic studies. This book discusses as well the statistical and descriptive methods used to provide a panoramic view of the developing human brain based on infants aborted at different stages of development. The final chapter deals with anatomical changes at the final months of the second trimester.
This book is a valuable resource for neuropathologists, neurologists, and pathologists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Section One Overview of Epidemiologic Methods and Material
1 Introduction
Background
Conceptual Problems
Hypothesis Generation
Pathologic Changes in Neonatal Brains
The Pathologic Material in the NINCDS Collaborative Perinatal Project
Observer Variability
The Criteria Used in this Study
The Assumptions of this Study
Goals
Confounding Factors
Range of Abnormalities
Preview
Project Directors
Pathologists
Acknowledgments
2 Epidemiologic Methods
Definitions
Analysis
3 Autopsy Data in Epidemiologic Studies
Introduction
Advantages of Autopsy Data
Disadvantages of Autopsy Data
Strategies to Minimize the Effects of Selection Bias
Summary
4 Selection Bias in the Creation of the NINCDS Collaborative Perinatal Project Neuropathology Sample
Introduction
Sample Description
Analysis #1: Correlates of Postmortem Examination
Analysis #2: Correlates of All Three Selection Processes (Death, Postmortem Examination, and Availability of Adequate Tissue)
5 Characteristics of the Neuropathology Sample
Sample Description
Processing and Observers
Check-off Sheets
Characteristics of Neonates
Samples for Risk Factor Analysis
Section Two Overview. Growth and Development of the Human Fetal Brain
6 A Model of Growth of the Human Fetal Brain
Historical Introduction to Growth Studies: Justification of Gompertz Function
Other Growth Models
Early Human Embryo Dating
Derivation of Prenatal and Postnatal Brain Growth Model
NINCDS Collaborative Perinatal Project Prenatal Brain Growth Model
Uses of the NINCDS Collaborative Perinatal Project Brain Growth Model for Subpopulation Comparisons
Autopsy Characteristics of Human Fetal Neural Tissue
7 Telecephalon Medium and the Olfacto-Cerebral Outpuching
Introduction
Materials
Reference Points and Landmarks
Olfaction
Basicranium
Fundamental Olfactory and Telencephalic Relationships
Phylogenetic Constancy of Blood Supply
Interventricular Foramen
Transverse Germinal Bar
Amygdala
Corpus Striatrum and Internal Capsule
Claustrum
Hippocampal Formation and the Medial Edge of the Cerebrum
Olfactory Placodes—Olfactory Bulbs
Tuberculum Olfactorium
Isocortex and Commissures
Summary
8 Telecephalic Development: Matrix Volume and Isocortex and Allocortex Surface Areas
Introduction
Topographic Landmarks
Material and Methods
Results
Discussion
Summary
Acknowledgment
9 Telecephalic Development: Changing Gyral Patterns
Introduction
Materials and Methods
The Primary Fissures and Sulci
Lobar Development
Special Features
Discussion
Conclusion
10 Dorsal Mesodiencephalic Junction: Pineal, Subcommissural Organ, and Mesocoelic Recess
Introduction
The Pineal
The Subcommissural Organ
11 Developmental Changes in Ventricular Epithelia
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Histologie Features
Discussion
12 Myelinated Tracts: Growth Patterns
Introduction
Materials and Ascertainment
Assumptions
Sites Evaluated
An Overview of Myelination in the Fetal Human Nervous System
Sequence of Myelination
Progression of Myelination
Myelination at the Median
Statistical Maxima
Deposition of Myelin at Each Site
Evaluation of Myelination in a New Fetal Brain
Summary
Section Three Overview. Damage to the Fetal Brain in Last Half of Gestation
13 The Epidemiology of Delayed Myelination
Introduction
Sample
Definition of Outcome
Univariate Analysis—Increased Risk
Univariate Analysis—Decreased Risk
Multivariate Analysis
Correlates of Discriminating Variables
Synthesis
14 Intracranial Hemorrhage: Topography
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
15 The Epidemology of Ganglionic Eminence Hemorrhage
Introduction
Definitions
Univariate Analysis—Increased Risk
Univariate Analysis—Decreased Risk
Multivariate Analysis
Independent Variables as Dependent
Variables
Discussion
16 The Epidemiology of Subarachnoid Hemorrhages
Definition
Univariate Analysis—Increased Risk
Univariate Analysis—Decreased Risk
Multivariate Analysis
Risk Factors of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage as Dependent Variables
Synthesis
17 Neural Damage: Inconstancy During Gestation
Background
Kinds of Reactions in Fetal Brain
Complicating Variables
Misleading Notions
Changes During Specific Developmental Periods
Specific Events
Markers of Damage in the NCPP Population
Materials and Methods
Pathologic Processes
Sites of Occurrence of Each of the Pathologic Processes
Summary
18 Classifications of the Perinatal Telecephalic Leucoencephalopathies
Terminology
What's in a Name?
Homogeneity
How to Achieve Homogeneity
Age Classification
Decisions
19 The Epidemiology of the Perinatal Telecephalic Leucoencephalopathy Characterized by Hypertrophic Astrocytes
Introduction
Sample
Univariate Analysis—Increased Risk
Univariate Analysis—Decreased Risk
Multivariate Analysis of Risk
Risk Factors as Outcomes
Discussion
20 The Epidemiology of the Perinatal Telecephalic Leucoencephalopathy Characterized by Amphophilic Globules
Introduction
Sample
Univariate Analysis—Increased Risk
Univariate Analysis—Decreased Risk
Multivariate Analysis
Correlates of Risk Factors
Synthesis
21 The Epidemiology of the Perinatal Telecephalic Leucoencephalopathy Characterized by Focal Necrosis
Introduction
Sample
Univariate Analysis—Increased Risk
Univariate Analysis—Decreased Risk
Multivariate Analysis
Correlation Coefficients of Risk Factors
Proposed Mechanisms by Which the Identified RUk Factors Contribute to the Occurrence of Necrotic Foci
22 The Epidemiology of the Perinaral Telecephalic Leucoencephalopathy Characterized by Acutely Damaged Glia
Introduction
Sample
Univariate Analysis—Increased Risk
Univariate Analysis—Decreased Risk
Multivariate Analysis
Correlation of Risk Factors Identified by Multivariate Analysis
Synthesis
23 The Epidemiology of the Perinatal Telecephalic Leucoencephalopathy Characterized by Hypertrophic Astrocytes and Amphophilic Globules
Introduction
Sample
Univariate Analysis—Increased Risk
Univariate Analysis—Decreased
Risk
Multivariate Analysis
Correlates of Discriminating Variables
Synthesis
24 The Epidemiology of the Perinatal Telencephalic Leucoencephalopathy Characterized by Hypertrophic Astrocytes and Acutely Damaged Glia
Introduction
Similar Risk Factor Hypotheses
Different Risk Factor Hypotheses
Sample
Univariate Analysis—Increased Risk
Univariate Analysis—Decreased Risk
Multivariate Analysis of Risk
Correlates of Identified Risk Factors
Synthesis
25 Etiologic Relationships Among the Perinatal Telecephalic Leucoencephalopathies
Introduction
Age Effects
Measures of Endotoxin Exposure
Unfavorable Uterine Environment
Congenital Anomaly Effect
Socioeconomic Effect
Synthesis
The Natural History of the Perinatal Telencephalic Leucoencephalopathies
26 Changes in Growth and Vulnerability at the End of the Second Trimester
Anatomic Changes
Changers in the Markers of Damage
27 Summary
Bibliography
Index
