The Developing Human, 11e-South Asia Edition
11th Edition
Description
Extensively revised to incorporate recent research and current clinical practice, The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented Embryology, South Asia Edition, covers all aspects of normal and abnormal embryonic and fetal development. In a clear, concise manner and lavishly illustrated throughout, this textbook is designed to successfully meet the needs of medical and health sciences profession students, as well as those in graduate programs. It provides an easy-to-digest, comprehensive review of what can be a complex and challenging subject.
Key Features
• Guides readers month by month and stage by stage through embryo and fetal organ and systems development, using full-color photographs of clinical cases, relevant modern medical imaging, and numerous high-quality supportive figures.
• Includes many new 3D HD color rendered images of embryos and fetuses, as well as 3D reconstructions of whole embryos.
• Provides clinically-oriented problems for each chapter, with corresponding answers and explanations designed to facilitate discussion and learning. In addition, multiple-choice questions and answers are available online for supportive self-assessment.
• Features 18 exceptional color animations, now with narration, to help students as they explore and learn the complexity of embryological development.
• Provides the knowledge base needed for today’s examinations, including USMLE Step 1, as well as for future clinical practice.
• Thoroughly updated information includes new annotations on fundamental molecular events during embryogenesis, now required for many professional examinations.
• Includes enhanced clinical material in all chapters, with updated tables, Clinical Case highlights and a critical chapter on common signalling pathways during development that covers gene editing (CRISPR/Cas9), induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS), a revision of the sonic hedgehog signalling pathway; and more.
• Details how molecular biology has affected clinical practice, including techniques such as recumbent DNA technology and stem cell manipulation.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Human Development
2 First Week of Human Development
3 Second Week of Human Development
4 Third Week of Human Development
5 Fourth to Eighth Weeks of Human Development
6 Fetal Period: Ninth Week to Birth
7 Placenta and Fetal Membranes
8 Body Cavities, Mesenteries, and Diaphragm
9 Pharyngeal Apparatus, Face, and Neck
10 Respiratory System
11 Alimentary System
12 Urogenital System
13 Cardiovascular System
14 Skeletal System
15 Muscular System
16 Development of Limbs
17 Nervous System
18 Development of Eyes and Ears
19 Integumentary System
20 Human Birth Defects
21 Common Signaling Pathways Used During Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 21st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131262955
About the Authors
Keith L Moore
T.V.N. Persaud
Mark Torchia
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Director of Development, Department of Surgery, Associate Professor, Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Sciences, Director, Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
