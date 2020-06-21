The Developing Human, 11e-South Asia Edition

• Guides readers month by month and stage by stage through embryo and fetal organ and systems development, using full-color photographs of clinical cases, relevant modern medical imaging, and numerous high-quality supportive figures.

• Includes many new 3D HD color rendered images of embryos and fetuses, as well as 3D reconstructions of whole embryos.

• Provides clinically-oriented problems for each chapter, with corresponding answers and explanations designed to facilitate discussion and learning. In addition, multiple-choice questions and answers are available online for supportive self-assessment.

• Features 18 exceptional color animations, now with narration, to help students as they explore and learn the complexity of embryological development.

• Provides the knowledge base needed for today’s examinations, including USMLE Step 1, as well as for future clinical practice.

• Thoroughly updated information includes new annotations on fundamental molecular events during embryogenesis, now required for many professional examinations.

• Includes enhanced clinical material in all chapters, with updated tables, Clinical Case highlights and a critical chapter on common signalling pathways during development that covers gene editing (CRISPR/Cas9), induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS), a revision of the sonic hedgehog signalling pathway; and more.

• Details how molecular biology has affected clinical practice, including techniques such as recumbent DNA technology and stem cell manipulation.