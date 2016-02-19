The Developing Brain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444402868, 9780080861333

The Developing Brain, Volume 9

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Williamina Himwich Harold E. Himwich
eBook ISBN: 9780080861333
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 266
Details

No. of pages:
266
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080861333

About the Serial Editors

Williamina Himwich Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Galesburg State Research Hospital,

Harold E. Himwich Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Galesburg State Research Hospital

