The Determination of Carboxylic Functional Groups

Monographs in Organic Functional Group Analysis, Volume 3: Determination of Carboxylic Functional Groups focuses on the quantitative determination of acid chlorides, esters, carboxylic acids, anhydrides, lactones, and amides. The monograph first takes a look at the determination of carboxylic acids. Countercurrent and electrophoretic separation of organic acids; polarography of organic acids; acid-base equilibrium in non-aqueous media; and titrimetric determination of acids are discussed. The book also examines the determination of acid anhydrides, chlorides, and esters. The characteristics and composition of acid chlorides and anhydrides, as well as the saponification and spectroscopic methods used in the identification of esters, are presented. The book also evaluates the methods and use of Grignard’s reagent in the determination of amides. The text also presents an analysis of binary and ternary mixtures. Mixtures of acids and acid chlorides, differentiation of acids, mixtures of acids and esters, and mixtures of acids and amides are discussed. The monograph is a vital reference for readers interested in the quantitative determination of acid chlorides, esters, carboxylic acids, and other related compounds.