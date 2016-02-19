The Determinants of Free Will
1st Edition
A Psychological Analysis of Responsible, Adjustive Behavior
The Determinants of Free Will: A Psychological Analysis of Responsible, Adjustive Behavior deals with the concept of personal adjustment as freedom of will and a personal responsibility. The book reviews the definitions, rationale, and general framework of concepts of free will, responsibility, and other terminologies. The text explains the determinants of free will; it also analyzes 1) educated intelligence and 2) efficacy as the determinants of mental health or proper personal adjustment. The text explains the philosophy of Kurt Goldstein and cites references to evidence pointing to the differences in thought among people who have forward-looking or situation-dependent behaviors. The issue of independence in a social context is also discussed. This topic includes the determinants of maladjustments and self-disciplined members of society. The text also examines motivation and informational independence through literature dealing with mechanisms of behavioral autonomy. The book also reviews the sharing of freedom and the limits to freedom of will. The text is suitable for psychologists, psychoanalysts, guidance counselors, child educators, and behavioral therapists.
Table of Contents
Preface
I Freedom, Responsibility, and Related Concepts
1 Free Will in Psychology and Human Affairs
Preliminary Definitions
Free Will and Adjustment
Free Will in Psychology
Situationalism in the Psychology of Adjustment
Freedom and Social Development
Summary
2 Responsibility and Freedom in Folk Psychology
An Implicit Theory of Responsibility
The ITR as a Policy for Social Sanctions
Determinants of Free Will
Summary
II The Given and the Possible in Government of Action
3 Freedom from Stimulus Control
Segmental Acts and Integrated Action
Intention and Purpose
Proactive Serial Organization and Will
Responsibility as Proactive Proficiency
The Capacity for Freedom
Differentiation
Words and Possibilities
Proactive Information Processing
Summary
4 Efficacy and Freedom of Choice
Hunger and Self-Actualization
The Relation of Drive to Freedom of Choice
Subjectivity and Objectivity in Behavior
Acquired Drives and Freedom of Choice
Removal of Emotional Reactions
Anxiety as Helplessness
The Efficacy Construct
Summary
5 Imagination and Venturing
Fantasies of Proactivity
Proactive Minds
Thinking under Threat
Expectancy and Efficacy
Determinants of Prospective Thought
Knowledge of Purposive Tales
Training in Purposive Behavior
Summary
III INDIVIDUAL AUTONOMY IN A SOCIAL CONTEXT
6 Obedience
Appearances as Criteria for Action
The Compliant Disposition
Social Influences on Freedom of Choice
Reinforcement of Obedience and Commands
Inhibitory Effects of Punishment
Punishment, Anxiety, and Aggression
A Culture of Mistrust
Self-Discipline and Objectivity
Summary
7 The Shaping of Self-Discipline
Field Studies of Independence Training Methods
Analytical Studies of Control over the Environment
Reinforcement and Social Learning
Self-Disciplined Learning
Self-Reinforcement and Behavioral Flexibility
Self-Discipline and Morality
Summary
8 Motivational (and Moral) Constancy
The Relationship of Moral Judgments to Attitudes
Recognition of Attitudes
The Conditions of Dispositional Stability
Cognitive Consistency and New Information
Consistency and Discrimination
Anxiety and the Acceptance of New Information
Efficacy, Attitudinal Control, and Freedom
Conceptual Systems and Attitudinal Stability
Conceptual Systems as Products of Social Influence
Attitudinally Mediated Behavior and the Superego
Summary
IV The Sharing of Freedom
9 The Creation of Social Cooperation
Trust as a Feature of Efficacy
Planful Behavior and the "Fitting" Response
Amenability to Influence
Power to Punish
Freedom, Independence, and Social Cohesion
The Freedom Charter
Summary
10 Cultural Determinants of Freedom and Social Adjustment
Self-Esteem and Social Adjustment
Determinants and Correlates of Social Esteem
Reactive and Proactive Economies
Fluidity in Social Systems
Information Flow in Social Systems
A Sociological Experiment
The Interactional Character of Fluid Societies
Summary
11 Responsibility, Freedom, and Morality
Self-Serving Actions and Morality
A Study of Moral Understanding
Six Stages of Superego
Superego Intelligence and Superego Action
Moral Thinking and Free Will
Summary
12 Limits to Freedom of Will
Morality and Freedom
Maintenance of the Conditions of Freedom
Alienation as Cause and Consequence of Irresponsibility
Can People Solve Problems?
The Free Mind
Mind over Matter
The Good Life
Summary
References
Name Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264813