The Determinants of Free Will: A Psychological Analysis of Responsible, Adjustive Behavior deals with the concept of personal adjustment as freedom of will and a personal responsibility. The book reviews the definitions, rationale, and general framework of concepts of free will, responsibility, and other terminologies. The text explains the determinants of free will; it also analyzes 1) educated intelligence and 2) efficacy as the determinants of mental health or proper personal adjustment. The text explains the philosophy of Kurt Goldstein and cites references to evidence pointing to the differences in thought among people who have forward-looking or situation-dependent behaviors. The issue of independence in a social context is also discussed. This topic includes the determinants of maladjustments and self-disciplined members of society. The text also examines motivation and informational independence through literature dealing with mechanisms of behavioral autonomy. The book also reviews the sharing of freedom and the limits to freedom of will. The text is suitable for psychologists, psychoanalysts, guidance counselors, child educators, and behavioral therapists.

Table of Contents



Preface

I Freedom, Responsibility, and Related Concepts

1 Free Will in Psychology and Human Affairs

Preliminary Definitions

Free Will and Adjustment

Free Will in Psychology

Situationalism in the Psychology of Adjustment

Freedom and Social Development

Summary

2 Responsibility and Freedom in Folk Psychology

An Implicit Theory of Responsibility

The ITR as a Policy for Social Sanctions

Determinants of Free Will

Summary

II The Given and the Possible in Government of Action

3 Freedom from Stimulus Control

Segmental Acts and Integrated Action

Intention and Purpose

Proactive Serial Organization and Will

Responsibility as Proactive Proficiency

The Capacity for Freedom

Differentiation

Words and Possibilities

Proactive Information Processing

Summary

4 Efficacy and Freedom of Choice

Hunger and Self-Actualization

The Relation of Drive to Freedom of Choice

Subjectivity and Objectivity in Behavior

Acquired Drives and Freedom of Choice

Removal of Emotional Reactions

Anxiety as Helplessness

The Efficacy Construct

Summary

5 Imagination and Venturing

Fantasies of Proactivity

Proactive Minds

Thinking under Threat

Expectancy and Efficacy

Determinants of Prospective Thought

Knowledge of Purposive Tales

Training in Purposive Behavior

Summary

III INDIVIDUAL AUTONOMY IN A SOCIAL CONTEXT

6 Obedience

Appearances as Criteria for Action

The Compliant Disposition

Social Influences on Freedom of Choice

Reinforcement of Obedience and Commands

Inhibitory Effects of Punishment

Punishment, Anxiety, and Aggression

A Culture of Mistrust

Self-Discipline and Objectivity

Summary

7 The Shaping of Self-Discipline

Field Studies of Independence Training Methods

Analytical Studies of Control over the Environment

Reinforcement and Social Learning

Self-Disciplined Learning

Self-Reinforcement and Behavioral Flexibility

Self-Discipline and Morality

Summary

8 Motivational (and Moral) Constancy

The Relationship of Moral Judgments to Attitudes

Recognition of Attitudes

The Conditions of Dispositional Stability

Cognitive Consistency and New Information

Consistency and Discrimination

Anxiety and the Acceptance of New Information

Efficacy, Attitudinal Control, and Freedom

Conceptual Systems and Attitudinal Stability

Conceptual Systems as Products of Social Influence

Attitudinally Mediated Behavior and the Superego

Summary

IV The Sharing of Freedom

9 The Creation of Social Cooperation

Trust as a Feature of Efficacy

Planful Behavior and the "Fitting" Response

Amenability to Influence

Power to Punish

Freedom, Independence, and Social Cohesion

The Freedom Charter

Summary

10 Cultural Determinants of Freedom and Social Adjustment

Self-Esteem and Social Adjustment

Determinants and Correlates of Social Esteem

Reactive and Proactive Economies

Fluidity in Social Systems

Information Flow in Social Systems

A Sociological Experiment

The Interactional Character of Fluid Societies

Summary

11 Responsibility, Freedom, and Morality

Self-Serving Actions and Morality

A Study of Moral Understanding

Six Stages of Superego

Superego Intelligence and Superego Action

Moral Thinking and Free Will

Summary

12 Limits to Freedom of Will

Morality and Freedom

Maintenance of the Conditions of Freedom

Alienation as Cause and Consequence of Irresponsibility

Can People Solve Problems?

The Free Mind

Mind over Matter

The Good Life

Summary

