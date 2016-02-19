The Detection of Fish is a guide on how to locate fish through the indications of its presence in the area and the use of different acoustic instruments. The book has seven chapters, which cover the different types and locations of fisheries; the evaluation of resources of exploratory fishing; the position of fisheries; the two fish detection methods; basic principles of acoustics in relation to fishing; and the estimation of abundance of fish with an echo sounder. Also covered are the study of behavior of fish through acoustic means; the deep scattering layer and its different investigations; and the use of more complex acoustic instruments. The text is recommended for beginning fishermen, entrepreneurs who wish to venture in the fishing business, and those who work for government agencies who oversee fishing and aquatic resources. Marine biologists, especially those concerned with the study of fish, would also find the book as a handy guide.