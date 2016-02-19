The Detection of Fish
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology
Description
The Detection of Fish is a guide on how to locate fish through the indications of its presence in the area and the use of different acoustic instruments. The book has seven chapters, which cover the different types and locations of fisheries; the evaluation of resources of exploratory fishing; the position of fisheries; the two fish detection methods; basic principles of acoustics in relation to fishing; and the estimation of abundance of fish with an echo sounder. Also covered are the study of behavior of fish through acoustic means; the deep scattering layer and its different investigations; and the use of more complex acoustic instruments. The text is recommended for beginning fishermen, entrepreneurs who wish to venture in the fishing business, and those who work for government agencies who oversee fishing and aquatic resources. Marine biologists, especially those concerned with the study of fish, would also find the book as a handy guide.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1. Where the Fisheries Lie
Chapter 2. The Indications of Fish
Chapter 3. Some Elementary Acoustics
Chapter 4. The Estimation of Abundance with an Echo Sounder
Chapter 5. The Study of Fish Behavior Acoustically
Chapter 6. The Deep Scattering Layer
Chapter 7. The Use of More Complex Acoustic Instruments
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148755