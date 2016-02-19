The Detection of Fish - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080171234, 9781483148755

The Detection of Fish

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology

Authors: David Cushing
Editors: G. A. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483148755
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 214
Description

The Detection of Fish is a guide on how to locate fish through the indications of its presence in the area and the use of different acoustic instruments. The book has seven chapters, which cover the different types and locations of fisheries; the evaluation of resources of exploratory fishing; the position of fisheries; the two fish detection methods; basic principles of acoustics in relation to fishing; and the estimation of abundance of fish with an echo sounder. Also covered are the study of behavior of fish through acoustic means; the deep scattering layer and its different investigations; and the use of more complex acoustic instruments. The text is recommended for beginning fishermen, entrepreneurs who wish to venture in the fishing business, and those who work for government agencies who oversee fishing and aquatic resources. Marine biologists, especially those concerned with the study of fish, would also find the book as a handy guide.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1. Where the Fisheries Lie

Chapter 2. The Indications of Fish

Chapter 3. Some Elementary Acoustics

Chapter 4. The Estimation of Abundance with an Echo Sounder

Chapter 5. The Study of Fish Behavior Acoustically

Chapter 6. The Deep Scattering Layer

Chapter 7. The Use of More Complex Acoustic Instruments

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148755

About the Author

David Cushing

About the Editor

G. A. Kerkut

