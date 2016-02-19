The Destruction of Organic Matter - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080155753, 9781483160887

The Destruction of Organic Matter

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry

Authors: T. T. Gorsuch
eBook ISBN: 9781483160887
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 160
Description

International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 39: The Destruction of Organic Matter focuses on the identification of trace elements in organic compounds. The monograph first offers information on the processes involved in the determination of trace elements in organic matters, as well as the methods not involving complete destruction of these elements. The text surveys the sources of errors in the processes responsible in pinpointing elements in organic compounds. These processes include sampling, disruption of the samples, manipulation, and measurements. The book examines the processes of wet and dry oxidation, including their applications to sulfuric, nitric, and perchloric acids and hydrogen peroxide. The methods of dry ashing and oxidation with excited oxygen and oxidative fusion are elaborated. The text also underscores the varying methods in removing trace elements in organic compounds. The elements include zinc, copper, silver, gold, lead, germanium, titanium, arsenic, bismuth, and vanadium. The book also describes wet digestion methods and dry ashing procedures in the removal of trace elements in organic matters. The monograph is a vital source of information for readers interested in the identification of trace elements in organic compounds.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Chapter 1. General Introduction

Chapter 2. Methods Not Involving Complete Destruction

Chapter 3. Sources of Error

Chapter 4. Wet Oxidation

A. Sulphuric Acid

B. Nitric Acid

C. Perchloric Acid

D. Hydrogen Peroxide

E. Mechanism

F. Problems

Chapter 5. Dry Oxidation

A. General Discussion

B. Methods of Dry Ashing

1. Closed Systems

2. Open Systems

C. Oxidation With Excited Oxygen

Chapter 6. Oxidative Fusion and Other Methods

A. Oxidative Fusion

B. Oxidationn An Atmosphere of Nitric Acid

C. Oxidation with Ozone

Chapter 7. Methods of Investigation

A. General Discussion

B. Choice of A Radioactive Tracer

Chapter 8.

A. Lithium, Sodium, Potassium, Rubidium and Caesium

B. Copper, Silver And Gold

C. Beryllium, Magnesium, Calcium, Strontium, Barium And Radium

D. Zinc, Cadmium And Mercury

E. Aluminium, Gallium, Indium, Thallium

F. Scandium, Yttrium And The Rare Earths

G. The Actinide Elements

H. Germanium, Tin And Lead

I. Titanium, Zirconium And Hafnium

J. Arsenic, Antimony And Bismuth

K. Vanadium, Niobium And Tantalum

L. Chromium, Molybdenum And Tungsten

M. Manganese, Technetium And Rhenium

N. Selenium, Tellurium And Polonium

O. Iron, Cobalt And Nickel

P. The Platinum Metals

Chapter 9. Selected Decomposition Procedures

A. Wet Digestion Methods

1. Nitric And Sulphuric Acids

2. Mixtures Containing Perchloric Acid

3. Sulphuric Acid And Hydrogen Peroxide

B. Dry Ashing Procedures Ashing Aids

Appendix 1. Nuclear Data On Radioactive Tracers

Index

Other Titles in the Series in Analytical Chemistry


About the Author

T. T. Gorsuch

Ratings and Reviews

