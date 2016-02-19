The Desktop Fractal Design Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120790630, 9781483265483

The Desktop Fractal Design Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Michael F. Barnsley
eBook ISBN: 9781483265483
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1989
Page Count: 46
Description

The Desktop Fractal Design Handbook is a four-chapter introductory text to fractal geometry. The underlying algorithms are derived from mathematics, which is reflected in the images they produce.

Chapter 1 provides an overview of the products of the desktop fractal design system. Chapter 2 describes the installation and operation of hardware and operating system of the design system, along with its maintenance. Chapter 3 outlines the use of the desktop fractal design system, specifically on hot to design fractals on the fractal design screen, maps, paintings, and help screens. Chapter 4 focuses on the many practical applications of fractals.

This book will be of value to mathematicians, engineers, graphic artists, teachers, and students.

Table of Contents


1. Introduction: Products of the Desktop Fractal Design System

1.1 For Students and Teachers: A Short Course in Deterministic Fractal Geometry

1.2 For Engineers: A CAD System for Production of IFS Codes

1.3 For Graphic Artists: A Means to Draw Pictures of Endless Beauty and Detail

2. Installation and Operation of Your Desktop Fractal Design System

2.1 Hardware and Operating System Requirements

2.2 Installation and Operation

2.3 Maintenance

3. How to Use the Desktop Fractal Design System

3.1 National Geographic Fern: Menu Screen

3.2 How to Look Up Fractals in the Library

3.3 How to Design Fractals on the Fractal Design Screen

3.4 Maps and Paintings

3.5 The Education and Help Screens

4. Fractals for Everyone

4.1 Introduction to Fractals

4.2 Affine Transformations, Iterated Function Systems, and the Chaos Game Algorithm

4.3 Maps of Fractals and the Escape-Time Algorithm

4.4 References

About the Author

Michael F. Barnsley

