The Design of Covalent-Based Inhibitors, Volume 56
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Preface
Richard Andrew Ward and Neil Grimster
1. The history of covalent inhibitors
Renato A. Bauer
2. Kinetic Mechanisms of Covalent Inhibition
Claire Louise McWhirter
3. Covalent Drugs in Development for Immune-Mediated Diseases
Leonard Sung
4. Chemistry Perspectives of Reversible Covalent Drugs
Jianmin Gao
5. Design of Next-Generation Covalent Inhibitors: Targeting Residues Beyond Cysteine
Lyn Jones
6. Boron and Covalent Inhibition
Andrew Leach
7. Measuring and predicting warhead and residue reactivity
Christopher Rowley
8. Computational Support of Structure-based Targeted Covalent Inhibitor Design
Robert Abel
9. Novel approaches to covalent inhibition
Nir London
10. The future of covalent inhibition
Gyorgy M. Keseru
Description
Annual Report on Medicinal Chemistry series, highlights new advances in the field with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Annual Report on Medicinal Chemistry series
- Updated release includes the latest information on The Design of Covalent-Based Inhibitors
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics, and researchers in the field of medicinal chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128216897
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Richard Ward
Richard A. Ward is at AstraZeneca, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
AstraZeneca, UK
Neil Grimster
Neil Grimster is at AstraZeneca, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
AstraZeneca, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.