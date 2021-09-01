COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
The Design of Covalent-Based Inhibitors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128216897

The Design of Covalent-Based Inhibitors, Volume 56

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Richard Ward Neil Grimster
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128216897
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2021
Page Count: 310
Table of Contents

Preface
Richard Andrew Ward and Neil Grimster
1. The history of covalent inhibitors
Renato A. Bauer
2. Kinetic Mechanisms of Covalent Inhibition
Claire Louise McWhirter
3. Covalent Drugs in Development for Immune-Mediated Diseases
Leonard Sung
4. Chemistry Perspectives of Reversible Covalent Drugs
Jianmin Gao
5. Design of Next-Generation Covalent Inhibitors: Targeting Residues Beyond Cysteine
Lyn Jones
6. Boron and Covalent Inhibition
Andrew Leach
7. Measuring and predicting warhead and residue reactivity
Christopher Rowley
8. Computational Support of Structure-based Targeted Covalent Inhibitor Design
Robert Abel
9. Novel approaches to covalent inhibition
Nir London
10. The future of covalent inhibition
Gyorgy M. Keseru

Description

Annual Report on Medicinal Chemistry series, highlights new advances in the field with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Annual Report on Medicinal Chemistry series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on The Design of Covalent-Based Inhibitors

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics, and researchers in the field of medicinal chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st September 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128216897

About the Serial Volume Editors

Richard Ward

Richard A. Ward is at AstraZeneca, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

AstraZeneca, UK

Neil Grimster

Neil Grimster is at AstraZeneca, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

AstraZeneca, USA

