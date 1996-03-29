The Design of Computer Supported Cooperative Work and Groupware Systems, Volume 12

Preface. List of contributors. Introduction: A Technology for the Information Society (D. Shapiro). Ethnography and Design. Section introduction: Ethnography and design (L.J. Bannon). Ethnographic workplace studies and CSCW (B. Jordan). Paperwork and its lessons for database systems: An initial assessment (J. Hughes et al.). Requirements and Principles for Groupware Design. Section Introduction: Requirements and principles for groupware design (G. van der Veer). Requirements for the human centred design of groupware (T. Herrmann et al.). Approaching design for integrated CSCW-DAI systems (D.E. Mahling). Incorporating multiple levels of information processing in CSCW: An integrated design approach (K. Sengupta, D. Te'eni). Metaphors as requirements analysis tools : The market metaphor in CSCW system design (P. Mambrey). CSCW Languages and Environments. Section introduction: CSCW languages and environments (S. Kaplan, D. Shapiro). Putting it all together: Requirements for a CSCW platform (K. Schmidt, T. Rodden). A CSCW design tool based on generic objects (I. Hawryszkiewycz). Modelling cooperative work settings with active workspaces (W. Prinz et al.). VENUS: A tele-communication environment to support awareness for informal interactions (N. Matsuura et al.). Feedback in computer supported cooperation systems: User interface design for a talk-like tool (F. Penz et al.). A LOTOS specification of a CSCW tool (J. Rekers, I. Sprinkhuizen-Kuyper). Combining Approaches. Section introduction: Combining approaches (B. Hewitt). Coping with active subjects: The emergence of CSCW from IS and HCI traditions (K. Kuutti). Ferrets in a sack? Ethnographic studies and task analysis in CSCW (D. Shapiro). A contingency model for groupware design (D. Bell, P. Johnson). Information systems in public administration: From transaction processing in computer supported cooperative work (T. Schäl). Re-evaluating CSCW Systems. Section introduction: Re-evaluating CSCW systems (K. Schmidt). System design for cooperative work in the language action perspective: A case study of THE COORDINATOR (T. Schäl). Issues in the design of collaborative systems: Lessons from conversation builder (D. Bogia et al.). Use, design and evaluation: Steps towards an integration (L.J. Bannon). Beyond design: Social learning and computer-supported cooperative work - some lessons from innovation studies (R. Procter, R. Williams). Name Index. Subject Index.