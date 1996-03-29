The Design of Computer Supported Cooperative Work and Groupware Systems, Volume 12
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. List of contributors. Introduction: A Technology for the Information Society (D. Shapiro). Ethnography and Design. Section introduction: Ethnography and design (L.J. Bannon). Ethnographic workplace studies and CSCW (B. Jordan). Paperwork and its lessons for database systems: An initial assessment (J. Hughes et al.). Requirements and Principles for Groupware Design. Section Introduction: Requirements and principles for groupware design (G. van der Veer). Requirements for the human centred design of groupware (T. Herrmann et al.). Approaching design for integrated CSCW-DAI systems (D.E. Mahling). Incorporating multiple levels of information processing in CSCW: An integrated design approach (K. Sengupta, D. Te'eni). Metaphors as requirements analysis tools : The market metaphor in CSCW system design (P. Mambrey). CSCW Languages and Environments. Section introduction: CSCW languages and environments (S. Kaplan, D. Shapiro). Putting it all together: Requirements for a CSCW platform (K. Schmidt, T. Rodden). A CSCW design tool based on generic objects (I. Hawryszkiewycz). Modelling cooperative work settings with active workspaces (W. Prinz et al.). VENUS: A tele-communication environment to support awareness for informal interactions (N. Matsuura et al.). Feedback in computer supported cooperation systems: User interface design for a talk-like tool (F. Penz et al.). A LOTOS specification of a CSCW tool (J. Rekers, I. Sprinkhuizen-Kuyper). Combining Approaches. Section introduction: Combining approaches (B. Hewitt). Coping with active subjects: The emergence of CSCW from IS and HCI traditions (K. Kuutti). Ferrets in a sack? Ethnographic studies and task analysis in CSCW (D. Shapiro). A contingency model for groupware design (D. Bell, P. Johnson). Information systems in public administration: From transaction processing in computer supported cooperative work (T. Schäl). Re-evaluating CSCW Systems. Section introduction: Re-evaluating CSCW systems (K. Schmidt). System design for cooperative work in the language action perspective: A case study of THE COORDINATOR (T. Schäl). Issues in the design of collaborative systems: Lessons from conversation builder (D. Bogia et al.). Use, design and evaluation: Steps towards an integration (L.J. Bannon). Beyond design: Social learning and computer-supported cooperative work - some lessons from innovation studies (R. Procter, R. Williams). Name Index. Subject Index.
Description
The phrases the information superhighway and the the information societyare on almost everyone's lips. CSCW and groupware systems are the key to bringing those phrases to life. To an extent that would scarcely have been imaginable a few years ago, the contributions in this volume speak to each other and to a broader interdisciplinary context. The areas of ethnography and design, the requirements and principles of CSCW design, CSCW languages and environments, and the evaluation of CSCW systems are brought together, to bring to light how activities in working domains are really in practice, carried out. The aim above all is to do justice to the creativity and versatility of those whose work they aim to support.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1996
- Published:
- 29th March 1996
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542416
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Dan Shapiro Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lancaster, UK
Michael Tauber Editor
Roland Traunmüller Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Johannes Kepler Universität, Linz, Austria