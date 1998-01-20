The Design Analysis Handbook
1st Edition
A Practical Guide to Design Validation
Description
"...A book that should be on the shelf of every digital or analog electronic-system designer." - Frank Goodenough, Electronic Design
This Handbook offers design engineers and managers immediately useful, meat-and-potatoes techniques for achieving design validation by analysis in an easy-to-read style. The book contains numerous useful and interesting tips for electronics circuit designers. Examples of rectifier circuits, power supplies, digital timing, thermal analysis, grounding and layout, and EMI/noise control are examined in detail with fully worked-out numerical examples.
If you need to create reliable, cost-effective, optimized designs, The Design Analysis Handbook provides a practical framework for integrating quality into the design process from start to finish. The methodology used is called Worst Case Analysis Plus (WCA+), a design-validation tool that demands thoroughness and analytical thinking by the user.
A guide to assessing and validating circuit design, The Design Analysis Handbook presents processes and mathematical tools in a straightforward, real-world manner. Unique features of the approach include chapters on safety, bad science, and surviving high-pressure design projects.
N. Edward Walker is the president of Design/Analysis Consultants, Inc., based in Tampa, Florida. The Handbook is based on DACI's extensive experience in the design and analysis of highly-reliable electronic systems.
Key Features
Straightforward guide to practical design validation Shows how to avoid design hazards Provides framework for integrating quality with the design process
Readership
Design engineers and students
Table of Contents
An Introduction to Design Analysis How to Perform a Worst Case Analysis Design Validation Topics and Tips Safety Analyses Bad Science and Other Hazards Electronics Analysis Tips and Techniques References and Recommended Reading Appendix A: How to Survive an Engineering Project Appendix B: The DACI Worst Case Analysis Standard * Worst Case Analysis Sample Report
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1998
- Published:
- 20th January 1998
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080503929
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750690881
About the Author
N. Edward Walker
Affiliations and Expertise
Ed Walker is the president of Design/Analysis Consultants, Inc. (DACI). Located in Tampa, Florida, DACI provides design, analysis, andtroubleshooting services nationwide to leading technology firms. The Design Analysis Handbook is the result of Mr. Walker's extensive experience inapplying practical and innovative math-based solutions to achieve highly-reliable electronic systems. www.daci-wca.com.
Reviews
"This is a recommended book for any academic library and a must book for the personal libraries of design engineers." - E-Streams "This handbook has three goals: 'provide a straight-forward, no-nonsense guide to practical design validation,' 'to help design engineers who may be neglecting their math skills to recapture the wonderful sense of satisfaction that results from truly understanding a design,' and 'to be used as a practical design assistant.' All three goals have been met in this concise and well-written book." - E-Streams